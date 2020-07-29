Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Amyris, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of Amyris, Inc. (“Amyris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: AMRS) common stock (the “Complaint”). The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Amyris and its Board of Directors (the “Board”), is captioned Sabatini v. Amyris, Inc., Case No. 1:20-cv-01013 (D. Del.).



On July 6, 2020, Amyris filed a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Proxy Statement scheduled a special meeting of Amyris’ stockholders to vote upon the approval of: (i) the issuance of shares of Amyris’ common stock issuable upon exercise by Foris Ventures, LLC of its option to convert all or any portion of the secured indebtedness outstanding under the Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement dated October 28, 2019, as further amended on June 1, 2020, into shares of the Company’s common stock; and (ii) the issuance of shares of Amyris common stock issuable upon the conversion of the Company’s Series E Convertible Preferred Stock. Among other things, the Complaint alleges that defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in the Proxy Statement.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

