Just Energy Announces Reliance on Temporary Regulatory Relief for Filing First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”), announces that it is utilizing the extension period provided under Ontario Instrument 51-505 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements with Deadlines during the Period from June 2 to August 31, 2020 (“Instrument 51- 505”), and similar extension periods provided for by the Canadian Securities Administrators in the other provinces and territories of Canada, for (i) filing its financial statements comprising its interim financial report, and related management’s discussion and analysis for the Company’s first quarter of Fiscal 2021 ending June 30, 2020 (collectively, the “First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Filings”), and (ii) compliance with the delivery requirements of applicable securities laws relating to the First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Filings. Just Energy expects to file the First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Filings on or about August 24, 2020.



The Canadian Securities Administrators have announced temporary relief from certain regulatory filings required to be made on or before August 31, 2020. This blanket relief is implemented through Instrument 51-505 and similar orders made in the other provinces and territories of Canada which, in light of COVID-19 and its impact on market participants, provides a 45-day extension for periodic filings normally required to be made by issuers during the period from June 2, 2020 to August 31, 2020.

The Company is continuing to work diligently towards completing and filing the First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Filings. Until Just Energy has filed the First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Filings, members of Just Energy’s management and certain other insiders are subject to a trading black-out period as per its internal Insider Trading Policy that is consistent with the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms that, other than disclosed in prior press releases, there have been no material business developments since the filing on July 8, 2020 of the Company’s audited annual financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Just Energy is a consumer company focused on essential needs, including electricity and natural gas health and well-being, such as water quality and filtration devices; and utility conservation, bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to consumers. Currently operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements and information regarding the timing for filing the First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Filings. These statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. These risks include, but are not limited to: the impact of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and sales including risks associated with reliance on suppliers; uncertainties relating to the ultimate spread, severity and duration of COVID-19 and related adverse effects on the economies and financial markets of countries in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to successfully implement its business continuity plans with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of the Company to extend its credit facility; the ability of the Company to reduce selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses and the quantum of such reductions and the impact thereof on the Company’s current fiscal year; the Company’s ability to identify further opportunities to improve its cost structure; general economic and market conditions; the ability of the Company to implement the recapitalization transaction pursuant to a plan of arrangement announced by the Company on July 8, 2020, including issuing new equity announced on July 8, 2020; the allocation of any new equity; addressing certain obligations as part of the proposed recapitalization transaction; risks associated with the proposed recapitalization transaction, including the inability to complete the proposed recapitalization transaction at all or otherwise complete the proposed recapitalization transaction in a timely or efficient manner; the inability to reduce the Company’s debt and/or interest payments; proceedings under the Canada Business Corporations Act; levels of customer natural gas and electricity consumption; rates of customer additions and renewals; rates of customer attrition; fluctuations in natural gas and electricity prices; changes in regulatory regimes; results of litigation and decisions by regulatory authorities; competition; and dependence on certain suppliers. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Just Energy’s operations, financial results or dividend levels are included in Just Energy’s annual information form and other reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities which can be accessed through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov or through Just Energy’s website at www.justenergygroup.com .

