ATN Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY, Mass., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Business Review and Outlook

“Our second quarter results benefited from past investments and initiatives, which have led to steady operating income and EBITDA performance across our International Telecom and US Telecom segments. Strong year-on-year operating income and EBITDA comparisons in International Telecom reflect increased usage of our broadband services, which we believe are the best in our markets. This demand for our fixed services helped offset the impact of lower mobile revenue and handset sales due to pandemic-related travel and stay-at-home restrictions,” said Michael Prior, ATN’s Chief Executive Officer.

“In US Telecom, similar to first quarter segment results, we continued to execute on the carrier and CAFII federal revenue support contracts, which will provide relatively consistent revenues for the year. These contracts include our revenue support around the build-out of broadband services in under-served rural areas of the country as part of the federally funded CAFll program, and increased carrier service revenue as part of the FirstNet transaction. We continue to work through pandemic-related construction delays in our FirstNet network buildout and now expect to complete some FirstNet sites in late 2020.

“We were pleased with our telecom operations’ performance and the role we have been able to play in providing essential connectivity and communications during this crisis, thanks to the commitment and dedication of our employees. Both our domestic and international operations showed resilience in a dynamic and uncertain environment. Looking ahead, we are concerned about the economic impact that long delays in the return of tourism and travel could have on international markets and will adjust our course as needed. At the same time, we believe that the pandemic will lead to changes in global business and social behaviors and accelerate a shift to heavy telecom and data reliant activity. This could provide attractive growth opportunities for ATN’s established and emerging businesses. We believe that our conservative approach to balance sheet management should provide the resources to manage through any potential downturns and continue to allow us to make investments that position our telecom services platforms for longer term growth,” Mr. Prior concluded.

Second Quarter Results

Second quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of $109.1 million were up 1% compared to the prior year quarter’s revenue of $107.7 million. Operating income for the quarter was $7.0 million, up $4.2 million compared with the prior year quarter’s $2.8 million. EBITDA1 was $29.0 million in the second quarter, up by 19% compared to $24.3 million in the prior year period. Net income attributable to ATN’s stockholders for the second quarter was $4.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared with the prior year period’s net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.05 loss per share.

Second Quarter 2020 Operating Highlights

The Company has three reportable segments: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Renewable Energy.

Segment Results (in Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate

and Other Total Revenue $ 80,064 $ 28,160 $ 874 $ - $ 109,098 Operating Income (loss) $ 14,617 $ 1,826 $ (620 ) $ (8,799 ) $ 7,024 EBITDA1 $ 28,749 $ 7,543 $ (134 ) $ (7,143 ) $ 29,015 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Capital Expenditures $ 19,929 $ 8,883 $ 1,634 $ 1,519 $ 31,965





Segment Results (in Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 International

Telecom US Telecom Renewable

Energy Corporate

and Other Total Revenue $ 79,859 $ 26,414 $ 1,448 $ - $ 107,721 Operating Income $ 11,057 $ 1,521 $ 167 $ (9,991 ) $ 2,754 EBITDA1 $ 24,663 $ 7,072 $ 805 $ (8,237 ) $ 24,303 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Capital Expenditures $ 23,692 $ 6,368 $ 817 $ 4,519 $ 35,396





Beginning in the first quarter of 2020 the Company restructured its presentation of revenue in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and in the Selected Segment Financial Information tables. This change is intended to better align our reporting of financial performance with views of the Company management, industry competitors, and to facilitate discussions with investors and analysts.

International Telecom

International Telecom consists of a broad range of communications services including fixed and mobile data, voice and video service revenues from our operations in Bermuda and the Caribbean. International Telecom revenues were $80.1 million for the quarter, a slight increase year-on-year mainly due to increases in fixed broadband revenues and increases in managed services revenues partially offset by lower mobile revenues. Compared to the prior year quarter, operating income increased 32% to $14.6 million and EBITDA1 increased 17% to $28.7 million, respectively, primarily from lower operating costs in the quarter of which approximately $1.0 million was related to one-time expense reductions in the quarter.

US Telecom

US Telecom revenues consist mainly of carrier services revenues and fixed and mobile communications services from our retail operations in the Southwestern United States, as well as communications services provided to enterprise customers. US Telecom segment revenues were $28.2 million in the quarter, an increase of 7% over the prior year period primarily due to a full quarter of federal support CAF II revenues in the current year quarter and increased FirstNet carrier services revenue. The network build portion of the FirstNet agreement has continued during the pandemic, but the overall timing of the build schedule has been delayed. Subject to ongoing delays caused by the pandemic-related restrictions, we currently expect construction revenues to begin in late 2020 and continue through 2021. As revenues from the build will be largely offset by construction costs, we do not expect a material impact on operating income or EBITDA1 from this delay. Operating income increased by $0.3 million from the prior year’s quarter to $1.8 million and EBITDA1 for this segment increased by $0.4 million to $7.5 million. The year-over-year profitability improvements were mainly driven by the revenue increases which were partially offset by additional operating costs related to our early stage business operations.

Renewable Energy

Renewable Energy segment revenues are principally the result of the generation and sale of energy from our commercial solar projects in India. We ended the second quarter of 2020 with 52 Megawatts (MWs) of revenue generating solar facilities and expect to begin generating revenue from additional MWs later in the year. The current quarter’s operating loss was $0.6 million and EBITDA1 was a loss of $0.1 million, both below the prior year’s quarter due to pandemic-related restrictions which resulted in the temporary suspension of some of our customers’ operations. Those restrictions lifted late in the quarter, and our customers’ operations and revenue generation resumed. Absent additional government-mandated closures, we expect most of our customers to be fully operational again in the third quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at June 30, 2020 was $125.9 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $40.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with $18.5 million for the prior year period. The increase in operating cash flow compared with the prior year is mostly the result of increased net income and lower tax payments over last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company used net cash of $76.7 million for investing and financing activities compared to $64.8 million for the prior year period. In the current year, this included $32.0 million in capital expenditures, $20.0 million in purchases of intangible assets, $7.9 million of dividends on common stock and share repurchases, and $5.5 million in minority partner distributions. Management expects full year 2020 capital expenditures to be lower than originally forecasted at the beginning of the year as a result of the pandemic. We expect full year 2020 capital expenditures in International Telecom to be approximately $35.0 - $40.0 million. In the US Telecom segment, we expect capital expenditures to be approximately $25.0 - $30.0 million, including $10.0 million on towers and backhaul to support the FirstNet contract.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region and Asia-Pacific, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of mobile wireless solutions, high speed internet services, video services and local exchange services, (ii) distributed solar electric power to corporate and government customers and (iii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, our future financial performance and results of operations, including the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the economies of the markets we serve, our business and operations; expectations regarding revenue, operating income, EBITDA expectations and capital expenditures for 2020; the competitive environment in our key markets, demand for our services and industry trends; the impact of the CAF II federal support revenues and the FirstNet transaction; the impact of digital enhancements; our liquidity; and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of our operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the future growth and retention of our major customers and subscriber base and consumer demand for solar power; (2) our ability to maintain favorable roaming arrangements, receive roaming traffic and satisfy the needs and demands of our major wireless customers; (3) our ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade our networks and IT platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (4) government regulation of our businesses, which may impact our FCC and other telecommunications licenses or our renewables businesses; (5) our reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to our network infrastructure; (6) economic, political and other risks and opportunities facing our operations, including those resulting from the pandemic; (7) the loss of or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in our various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (8) our ability to expand and obtain funding for our renewable energy business; (9) our ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (10) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes; (11) increased competition; (12) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of our network capacity and customer service system to support our customer growth; (13) our continued access to capital and credit markets; and (14) the risk of currency fluctuation for those markets in which we operate. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020 and the other reports we file from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, ATN has included EBITDA in this release and in the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense. The Company believes that the inclusion of this non-GAAP financial measure helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. ATN’s management uses this non-GAAP measure, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring our core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release is not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While our non-GAAP financial measure is an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, we urge investors to review the reconciliation of this financial measure to the comparable GAAP financial measure included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.





Table 1 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,798 $ 161,287 Restricted cash 1,072 1,071 Short-term investments 285 416 Other current assets 118,035 65,949 Total current assets 244,190 228,723 Property, plant and equipment, net 587,857 605,581 Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,933 68,763 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 160,996 161,818 Other assets 54,629 65,841 Total assets $ 1,111,605 $ 1,130,726 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,750 $ 3,750 Taxes payable 9,039 8,517 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 11,313 11,406 Other current liabilities 94,330 95,996 Total current liabilities 118,432 119,669 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 80,874 $ 82,676 Deferred income taxes 5,476 8,680 Operating lease liabilities 52,420 56,164 Other long-term liabilities 56,760 57,454 Total liabilities 313,962 324,643 Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 668,730 676,122 Non-controlling interests 128,913 129,961 Total equity 797,643 806,083 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,111,605 $ 1,130,726







Table 2 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Communications services $ 106,240 $ 105,019 $ 214,145 $ 205,633 Other 2,858 2,702 5,859 5,388 Total revenue 109,098 107,721 220,004 211,021 Operating expenses: Termination and access fees 28,470 27,930 56,583 55,818 Engineering and operations 17,367 19,107 35,856 38,139 Sales, marketing and customer service 9,373 9,874 18,876 19,264 General and administrative 24,752 26,590 49,676 50,405 Transaction-related charges 72 28 116 68 Depreciation and amortization 21,991 21,549 44,509 42,267 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets 49 (111 ) 64 191 Total operating expenses 102,074 104,967 205,680 206,152 Operating income 7,024 2,754 14,324 4,869 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (1,508 ) (746 ) (2,421 ) (1,099 ) Other income (expense) 590 (255 ) (2,310 ) (68 ) Other income (expense), net (918 ) (1,001 ) (4,731 ) (1,167 ) Income before income taxes 6,106 1,753 9,593 3,702 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,258 ) (274 ) (1,149 ) 939 Net Income 8,364 2,027 10,742 2,763 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net (3,618 ) (2,883 ) (7,009 ) (5,198 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ 4,746 $ (856 ) $ 3,733 $ (2,435 ) Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders: Basic Net Income (Loss) $ 0.30 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.15 ) Diluted Net Income (Loss) $ 0.30 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.15 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,970 15,997 15,958 15,986 Diluted 16,004 15,997 15,993 15,986 Note: The Company has restructured its presentation of revenues - see Table 4







Table 3 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (in Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net income $ 10,742 $ 2,762 Depreciation and amortization 44,509 42,267 Provision for doubtful accounts 3,397 2,736 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 64 191 Stock-based compensation 2,721 3,334 Deferred income taxes (3,204 ) (4,574 ) Loss on investments 1,412 - Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency 780 (160 ) Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes (1,439 ) (16,853 ) Change in other operating assets and liabilities (18,867 ) (11,482 ) Other non-cash activity 260 301 Net cash provided by operating activities 40,375 18,522 Capital expenditures (31,965 ) (35,396 ) Purchases of intangible assets, including deposits (20,000 ) - Purchases of strategic investments (2,768 ) (10,000 ) Purchase of short-term investments - (5,028 ) Sale of short-term investments - 141 Net cash used in investing activities (54,733 ) (50,283 ) Dividends paid on common stock (5,443 ) (5,439 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (5,541 ) (3,878 ) Principal repayments of term loan (1,876 ) (1,887 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (1,059 ) (1,340 ) Stock-based compensation share repurchases (1,733 ) (1,578 ) Purchases of common stock - share buyback (2,449 ) - Repurchases of non-controlling interests (3,911 ) (861 ) Investments made by minority shareholders - 488 Net cash used in financing activities (22,012 ) (14,495 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (118 ) 31 Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (36,488 ) (46,225 ) Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 162,358 192,907 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 125,870 $ 146,682







Table 4 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2020 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue** Mobility $ 19,062 $ 2,367 $ - $ - $ 21,429 Fixed 56,567 4,937 - - 61,504 Carrier services 1,897 20,856 - - 22,753 Other 554 - - - 554 Total communications services $ 78,080 $ 28,160 $ - $ - $ 106,240 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 874 $ - $ 874 Managed Services 1,984 - - - 1,984 Total Other $ 1,984 $ - $ 874 $ - $ 2,858 Total Revenue $ 80,064 $ 28,160 $ 874 $ - $ 109,098 Operating Income (Loss) $ 14,617 $ 1,826 $ (620 ) $ (8,799 ) $ 7,024 Stock-based compensation 28 - 131 1,402 1,561 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (2,464 ) $ (1,061 ) $ (93 ) $ - $ (3,618 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 28,749 $ 7,543 $ (134 ) $ (7,143 ) $ 29,015 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 28,749 $ 7,546 $ (18 ) $ (7,141 ) $ 29,136 Balance Sheet Data (at June 30, 2020): Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 60,598 $ 29,304 $ 22,801 $ 12,380 $ 125,083 Total current assets 112,845 58,928 25,537 46,880 244,190 Fixed assets, net 456,633 66,189 44,852 20,183 587,857 Total assets 656,414 222,046 71,033 162,112 1,111,605 Total current liabilities 71,627 23,994 1,164 21,647 118,432 Total debt 84,624 - - - 84,624 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ** The Company restructured its presentation of revenue to better align financial reporting with industry competitors, and the view of investors and company management. ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2019 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue** Mobility $ 21,007 $ 2,800 $ - $ - $ 23,807 Fixed 54,954 3,622 - - 58,576 Carrier services 2,306 19,992 - - 22,298 Other 338 - - - 338 Total communications services $ 78,605 $ 26,414 $ - $ - $ 105,019 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 1,448 $ - $ 1,448 Managed Services 1,254 - - - 1,254 Total Other $ 1,254 $ - $ 1,448 $ - $ 2,702 Total Revenue $ 79,859 $ 26,414 $ 1,448 $ - $ 107,721 Operating Income (Loss) $ 11,057 $ 1,521 $ 167 $ (9,991 ) $ 2,754 Stock-based compensation 11 - - 2,017 2,028 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (2,260 ) $ (603 ) $ (20 ) $ - $ (2,883 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 24,663 $ 7,072 $ 805 $ (8,237 ) $ 24,303 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 24,656 $ 6,968 $ 805 $ (8,209 ) $ 24,220 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ** The Company restructured its presentation of revenue to better align financial reporting with industry competitors, and the view of investors and company management. ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2020 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue** Mobility $ 39,198 $ 4,770 $ - $ - $ 43,968 Fixed 115,056 9,762 - - 124,818 Carrier services 3,541 40,927 - - 44,468 Other 891 - - - 891 Total communications services $ 158,686 $ 55,459 $ - $ - $ 214,145 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 2,196 $ - $ 2,196 Managed Services 3,663 - - - 3,663 Total Other $ 3,663 $ - $ 2,196 $ - $ 5,859 Total Revenue $ 162,349 $ 55,459 $ 2,196 $ - $ 220,004 Operating Income (Loss) $ 28,005 $ 4,019 $ (1,077 ) $ (16,623 ) $ 14,324 Stock-based compensation (9 ) - 131 2,599 2,721 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (5,009 ) $ (2,094 ) $ 94 $ - $ (7,009 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 56,453 $ 15,621 $ 23 $ (13,264 ) $ 58,833 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 56,466 $ 15,626 $ 153 $ (13,232 ) $ 59,013 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ** The Company restructured its presentation of revenue to better align financial reporting with industry competitors, and the view of investors and company management. ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2019 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue** Mobility $ 41,402 $ 5,494 $ - $ - $ 46,896 Fixed 111,080 5,581 - - 116,661 Carrier services 4,567 36,832 - - 41,399 Other 677 - - - 677 Total communications services $ 157,726 $ 47,907 $ - $ - $ 205,633 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 2,938 $ - $ 2,938 Managed Services 2,450 - - - 2,450 Total Other $ 2,450 $ - $ 2,938 $ - $ 5,388 Total Revenue $ 160,176 $ 47,907 $ 2,938 $ - $ 211,021 Operating Income (Loss) $ 24,936 $ (2,006 ) $ (16 ) $ (18,045 ) $ 4,869 Stock-based compensation 21 - - 3,313 3,334 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (4,656 ) $ (522 ) $ (20 ) $ - $ (5,198 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 51,557 $ 9,143 $ 1,237 $ (14,801 ) $ 47,136 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 51,543 $ 9,209 $ 1,376 $ (14,733 ) $ 47,395 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ** The Company restructured its presentation of revenue to better align financial reporting with industry competitors, and the view of investors and company management. ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) at December 31, 2019 International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2019): Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 43,125 $ 38,240 $ 25,054 $ 55,284 $ 161,703 Total current assets 91,497 54,207 27,534 55,484 228,723 Fixed assets, net 466,523 69,184 48,421 21,452 605,581 Total assets 647,228 222,356 76,723 184,419 1,130,726 Total current liabilities 77,644 24,905 2,745 14,374 119,669 Total debt 86,426 - - - 86,426 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) at June 30, 2020 Quarter ended June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 International Telecom Operational Data: Fixed - Voice 165,900 164,900 164,800 166,700 167,100 Fixed - Data Subscribers 122,300 124,700 127,500 130,900 135,100 Fixed - Video Subscribers 39,400 38,600 38,100 37,800 36,100 Mobile - Subscribers * 290,400 285,000 284,100 282,100 276,200 * Counts were adjusted for all periods presented based upon a change in methodology and process







Table 5 ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2020 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 14,617 $ 1,826 $ (620 ) $ (8,799 ) $ 7,024 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,132 5,717 486 1,656 21,991 EBITDA $ 28,749 $ 7,543 $ (134 ) $ (7,143 ) 29,015 Transaction-related charges - - 70 2 72 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets - 3 46 - 49 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 28,749 $ 7,546 $ (18 ) $ (7,141 ) 29,136 Revenue 80,064 28,160 874 - 109,098 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 35.9 % 26.8 % -2.1 % NA 26.7 % For the three months ended June 30, 2019 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 11,057 $ 1,521 $ 167 $ (9,991 ) $ 2,754 Depreciation and amortization expense 13,606 5,551 638 1,754 21,549 EBITDA $ 24,663 $ 7,072 $ 805 $ (8,237 ) 24,303 Transaction-related charges - - - 28 28 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (7 ) (104 ) - - (111 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 24,656 $ 6,968 $ 805 $ (8,209 ) 24,220 Revenue 79,859 26,414 1,448 - 107,721 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 30.9 % 26.4 % 55.6 % NA 22.5 % ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the six months ended June 30, 2020 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 28,005 $ 4,019 $ (1,077 ) $ (16,623 ) $ 14,324 Depreciation and amortization expense 28,448 11,602 1,100 3,359 44,509 EBITDA $ 56,453 $ 15,621 $ 23 $ (13,264 ) 58,833 Transaction-related charges - - 84 32 116 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 13 5 46 - 64 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 56,466 $ 15,626 $ 153 $ (13,232 ) 59,013 Revenue 162,349 55,459 2,196 - 220,004 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 34.8 % 28.2 % 7.0 % NA 26.8 % For the six months ended June 30, 2019 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 24,936 $ (2,006 ) $ (16 ) $ (18,045 ) $ 4,869 Depreciation and amortization expense 26,621 11,149 1,253 3,244 42,267 EBITDA $ 51,557 $ 9,143 $ 1,237 $ (14,801 ) 47,136 Transaction-related charges - - - 68 68 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (14 ) 66 139 - 191 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 51,543 $ 9,209 $ 1,376 $ (14,733 ) 47,395 Revenue 160,176 47,907 2,938 - 211,021 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 32.2 % 19.2 % 46.8 % NA 22.5 %



