Wolverine Worldwide Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- ROCKFORD, Mich., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 2, 2020, to stockholders of record on October 1, 2020. The dividend is equal to the last quarterly dividend and reflects an indicated annual dividend of $0.40 per share.



Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, our products are designed to empower, engage and inspire our consumers every step of the way. The company's portfolio includes Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Chaco®, Bates®, and HYTEST®. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®.

