Constellis Receives $198M DOD Task Order for Security Support Services in Kuwait

Constellis to provide security operations for the Department of Defense (DOD) at Kuwait’s Camp Arifjan and Camp Buehring

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, Virginia, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that the company was awarded a four-year (base plus three option years) task order, to begin July 2020. The task order is part of the DOD’s Security Support Services (SSS) IDIQ out of the Army Contracting Command at Rock Island.

Work will be performed by Constellis company Triple Canopy. The new award for security services comes after nine years of Triple Canopy’s continued success assisting the DOD and Area Support Group (ASG) in Kuwait and throughout the region.

Triple Canopy’s work in Kuwait has included support services such as police administration, law enforcement, access control, static and roving security, security force supervision, support for security and force protection technological equipment, IDS monitors, desk sergeants/staff, training for security forces and other security-related functions associated with the protection of U.S. Army installations, materials, property, and personnel.

“We are very pleased to be part of this new contract after nearly a decade of providing essential operations in Kuwait,” said Tim Reardon, CEO of Constellis. “It is important work, and we’re proud to continue supporting the DOD’s programs in the region.”

About Constellis

Constellis protects critical priorities safely and efficiently around the world. Operating in 30 countries and based in the Washington D.C. area, our 22,000 Constellis employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world and upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality and integrity. As a leading global provider of risk management, security, humanitarian, training and operational support services, Constellis’s forward-thinking solutions include a range of synergistic services, including background investigations, social intelligence tools, advanced training, logistics and life support, UAS and K9 services, and crisis response and mitigation. Constellis is fiercely committed to the success of our customers and other partners.

+1 866-996-3599 mediarelations@constellis.com