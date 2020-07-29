Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, N.Y., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:FISI) (the “Company” “we” or “us”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”), today reported financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Net income for the quarter was $11.1 million compared to $11.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $10.8 million for the quarter, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $11.0 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) was $17.3 million for the quarter compared to $16.7 million for the second quarter of 2019.

President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham stated, “In our new normal of working together yet apart, we have delivered uninterrupted critical banking services to our customers. We implemented an array of actions for consumers and businesses, helping 1,700 small businesses and 18,000 small business employees through the Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) and thousands of consumers through our COVID-19 CARES relief efforts. This was accomplished with 65 percent of our associates working from home or at remote sites.

“We could not have accomplished this without a dedicated workforce. I thank all our associates for their continued commitment to our company, our customers, our communities and each other. They have worked diligently to deliver quality care to our customers in a challenging environment — adapting to new working environments and demonstrating our organization’s ability to efficiently operate in a fast-changing world.

“To provide enhanced digital capabilities during a time when many customers are hesitant or unable to visit a branch, we moved forward with the launch of our new digital banking platform. Now more than ever, consumers and businesses need the ability to do their banking anywhere and anytime and have access to a comprehensive overview of their finances in one convenient location. Five Star Bank Digital Banking represents a major upgrade from the previous platform, leveraging the latest technology to provide new features and financial tools that significantly enhance the digital banking experience for businesses and individuals. This platform was successfully rolled out during the second quarter.

“We also developed a re-entry plan. Our approach will be unique to each of our offices to keep customers and associates safe, the Bank resilient, support the community and remain responsive to direction from New York State and the Centers for Disease Control. We have proven during the pandemic that we are flexible, can work remotely and have the resiliency and redundancy to maintain services, and we will continue all of this as we move forward. We fully expect and are committed to maintaining remote access for the foreseeable future, and that will result in a less dense workplace and flexibility should the situation turn negative again. We were thoughtful going in at the start of this pandemic and are being thoughtful as we proceed.

“I am pleased that we were able to deliver strong net income and pre-tax pre-provision income in the quarter, despite headwinds. Our diversified revenue contributed to this outcome, as well as our efforts in helping existing and new customers obtain nearly $270 million of PPP loans in the quarter. The stability of our markets is also a strength for us in these challenging times.

“We believe our loan loss reserves, combined with strong levels of capital and liquidity, position us well to continue to deliver services to our customers in these unprecedented times. However, much uncertainty remains because of COVID-19 and the future impact it may have on the economy. We will pay close attention to conditions across our markets, the United States and the global economy to address any deterioration promptly.”

Digital Banking

During the second quarter of 2020, Five Star Bank completed the multi-phase launch of a new online and mobile platform — Five Star Bank Digital Banking. The new platform provides a single dashboard to make payments and deposits, transfer and send money, create budgets, set financial goals and easily integrate external investment, loan and other transactional accounts. Consumers can access a comprehensive financial tool to do all their banking from home, and business owners and employees who may be working remotely can also access powerful financial tools to assist with daily finances.

Enterprise Standardization Program

The Company’s enterprise standardization program is focused on improving operational efficiency and enhancing future profitability. On July 17, 2020, in connection with the program, Five Star Bank announced changes to adapt to a full-service branch model to streamline retail branches to better align with shifting customer needs and preferences. The transformation will result in six branch closures and a reduction in staffing.

The announcement was the result of a nine-month comprehensive assessment of all lines of business and functional areas, conducted in partnership with a leading process improvement organization. The data-driven analysis identified, among other things, overlapping service areas, automation opportunities and streamlining of processes and operations that would enhance customer experiences and facilitate the long-term sustainability of current and future branches.

The announced consolidations represent about ten percent of the branch network and impact approximately six percent of the total workforce. Where possible, those impacted were offered alternative roles or the opportunity to apply for open positions in other areas of the company. Separated associates will receive a comprehensive severance package based on tenure.

The enterprise standardization program has only partially concluded as we continue to evaluate activities and functions across the organization, focusing on ways to improve operational efficiency while enhancing the employee and customer experience.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $34.2 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.1 million from the first quarter of 2020 and $1.7 million higher than the second quarter of 2019.

  • Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $4.27 billion, $219.5 million higher than the first quarter of 2020 and $265.5 million higher than the second quarter of 2019. The increase was the result of loan growth, driven by PPP loans which had an average balance of $176.7 million for the quarter.
  • Net interest margin was 3.23%, eight basis points lower than the first quarter of 2020 and five basis points lower than the second quarter of 2019. The decline was primarily the result of lower yields on PPP loans, which negatively impacted the earning-assets yield by approximately six basis points.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $9.8 million for the quarter compared to $10.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.

  • Service charges on deposits of $480 thousand was $1.1 million lower than the first quarter of 2020 and $1.3 million lower than the second quarter of 2019. The decreases are the result of the Company’s COVID-19 relief initiatives of waiving or eliminating fees, implemented on March 23, 2020.
  • Insurance income of $819 thousand was $530 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to contingent revenue received in the first quarter each year. Insurance income was $53 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2019. 
  • Investment advisory fees of $2.3 million was $5 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2020 and $76 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2019. The decrease from the second quarter of 2019 was primarily the result of market volatility.
  • Investments in limited partnerships generated a loss of $244 thousand in the quarter compared to income of $213 thousand in the first quarter of 2020 and income of $144 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.
  • Income from derivative instruments, net was $1.9 million compared to $746 thousand in the first quarter of 2020 and a loss of $45 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. The increase as compared to both periods was primarily the result of an increase in the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed.
  • A net gain on investment securities of $674 thousand was recognized in the quarter compared to a net gain of $221 thousand in the first quarter of 2020 and a net gain of $166 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. The net gain in the current quarter is attributable to the management of premium risk, largely achieved through the sale of $25.9 million of fixed rate mortgage backed securities with higher expected prepayment speeds. Proceeds were reinvested in current coupon bonds, with lower anticipated prepayment behavior.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $26.7 million in the quarter compared to $27.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $25.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense of $15.1 million was relatively unchanged from the first quarter of 2020 and $1.8 million higher than the second quarter of 2019. The increase from the prior year period is primarily the result of incentive compensation including producer incentives and commissions (approximately $530 thousand); a full quarter impact of annual merit increases (approximately $400 thousand); COVID-related incremental pay to front-line retail associates (approximately $310 thousand); expenses related to the departure of a senior officer (approximately $325 thousand) and higher medical expenses (approximately $200 thousand).
  • Professional services expense of $1.6 million was $572 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2020 and $648 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to the timing of audit fees and fees for consulting and advisory projects, including fees related to the Bank’s derivative instruments program. Expenses related to the Company’s improvement initiatives totaled $353 thousand in the second quarter of 2020, $599 thousand in the first quarter of 2020 and $130 thousand in the second quarter of 2019.
  • FDIC assessments were $539 thousand in the quarter compared to $372 in the first quarter of 2020 and $486 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. In 2018, the FDIC minimum reserve ratio was exceeded, resulting in credits. A credit of $70 thousand was used in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Advertising and promotions expense of $545 thousand was relatively unchanged from the first quarter of 2020 and $541 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2019. Advertising activity was reduced in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic impacted operations in Western New York.
  • Other expense of $2.1 million was $288 lower than the first quarter of 2020 and $695 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2019 primarily because of lower education, travel and business development expenses as a result of stay-at-home orders, combined with lower expenses incurred in connection with indirect consumer lending activity, which was significantly lower in the second quarter of 2020.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $2.4 million for the quarter compared to $322 thousand for the first quarter of 2020 and $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate was 18.0% for the quarter compared to 22.2% for the first quarter of 2020 and 20.5% for the second quarter of 2019. The Company’s effective tax rates differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments. 

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $4.68 billion at June 30, 2020, up $209.2 million from March 31, 2020, and up $367.0 million from June 30, 2019.

Investment securities were $779.3 million at June 30, 2020, down $11.8 million from March 31, 2020, and down $25.8 million from June 30, 2019. The Company’s 2020 investment strategy has been to reinvest cash flow from the portfolio; however, the Bank experienced notable municipal maturities and a slight increase in prepayment behavior during the quarter which limited full reinvestment, resulting in a decline in total investment securities during the quarter. The remaining decrease from June 30, 2019, was primarily the result of the redeployment of assets from investment securities into loans to improve the interest-earning asset mix.

Total loans were $3.49 billion at June 30, 2020, up $248.6 million, or 7.7%, from March 31, 2020, and up $334.1 million, or 10.6%, from June 30, 2019. Second quarter closings of PPP loans totaled $268.5 million. The loans carry a 1% interest rate and the Company recorded net PPP loan origination fees of approximately $7.7 million which are being amortized over a 24-month period.

  • Commercial business loans totaled $818.7 million, up $229.8 million, or 39.0%, from March 31, 2020, and up $223.8 million, or 37.6%, from June 30, 2019. Increases were driven by PPP loans; at June 30, 2020, the PPP loan balance was $261.5 million, net of deferred fees. The increase from March 31, 2020 was partially offset by a decrease in commercial lines of credit that experienced draws late in the first quarter, at the onset of the U.S. COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.14 billion, up $33.0 million, or 3.0%, from March 31, 2020, and up $130.3 million, or 12.9%, from June 30, 2019.
  • Residential real estate loans totaled $585.0 million, up $5.2 million, or 0.9%, from March 31, 2020, and up $39.0 million, or 7.1%, from June 30, 2019.
  • Consumer indirect loans totaled $828.1 million, down $15.6 million, or 1.8%, from March 31, 2020 and down $48.0 million, or 5.5%, from June 30, 2019.

Total deposits were $3.99 billion at June 30, 2020, $206.8 million higher than March 31, 2020, and $522.0 million higher than June 30, 2019. The increase from March 31, 2020, was driven by growth in non-public demand and savings, partially offset by a decrease in public deposits due to the seasonality of municipal deposits. Growth in non-public deposits was in part attributable to PPP loan proceeds received by customers. The increase from June 30, 2019 was driven by growth in non-public deposits and the reciprocal deposit portfolio. Public deposit balances represented 23% of total deposits at June 30, 2020, compared to 27% of total deposits at March 31, 2020, and 26% at June 30, 2019.

Short-term borrowings were $105.3 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $4.2 million from March 31, 2020 and a decrease of $203.2 million from June 30, 2019. The lower level of short-term borrowings at June 30, 2020, is attributable to growth in non-public deposits, reducing the need to utilize short-term borrowings as a funding source. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits, which reached a seasonal low point during the second quarter. In February 2020, the Company entered a long-term brokered sweep arrangement as a stable alternative borrowing source to diversify the wholesale borrowing base.

Shareholders’ equity was $448.0 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $439.4 million at March 31, 2020, and $422.4 million at June 30, 2019. Common book value per share was $26.86 at June 30, 2020, an increase of $0.51 or 1.9% from $26.35 at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.54 or 6.1% from $25.32 at June 30, 2019. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $22.22 at June 30, 2020, an increase of $0.53 or 2.4% from $21.69 at March 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.62 or 7.9% from $20.60 at June 30, 2019.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.26 per common share. The dividend returned 39% of second quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2020, compared to the prior quarter and prior year:

  • Leverage Ratio was 8.49%, compared to 8.78% and 8.55% at March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.27%, compared to 10.05% and 9.95% at March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.76%, compared to 10.53% and 10.45% at March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.
  • Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.83%, compared to 12.54% and 12.57% at March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $13.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $12.4 million at March 31, 2020, and $11.5 million at June 30, 2019. Net charge-offs were $786 thousand in the quarter, $9.4 million lower than the first quarter of 2020 and $461 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2019. The decrease from the first quarter of 2020 is primarily attributable to one commercial credit that was partially charged-off during the first quarter of 2020. The borrower’s business was related to the hospitality industry and the charge-off was precipitated by the impact of COVID-19. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to total average loans was 0.09% in the quarter, 1.27% in the first quarter of 2020 and 0.16% in the second quarter of 2019.

The Company adopted CECL effective January 1, 2020, which resulted in an increase to the allowance for credit losses - loans of $9.6 million and established a reserve for unfunded commitments of $2.1 million, for a total pre-tax cumulative effect adjustment of $11.7 million.

At June 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio was 1.33% compared to 1.34% at March 31, 2020, and 1.09% at June 30, 2019. The PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses – loans to total loans ratio was 1.44% at June 30, 2020. The provision for credit losses was $3.7 million in the quarter compared to $13.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Higher provisioning in 2020 reflects higher charge-offs in the first quarter of 2020 and deterioration in the economic environment as a result of the impact of COVID-19, which adversely impacted our unemployment forecast, the designated loss driver for our CECL model.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what we believe are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The total non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.38% at June 30, 2020, unchanged from March 31, 2020, and two basis points higher than 0.36% at June 30, 2019. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 351% at June 30, 2020, compared to 350% at March 31, 2020, and 300% at June 30, 2019.

Conference Call

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 650 individuals. The Company’s stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “target,” “preliminary,” or “range.” Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s customers, business, and results of operations as well as the economy in Western New York and the United States, the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected, whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems, the attitudes and preferences of the Company’s customers, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate and profitably operate SDN, Courier Capital, HNP Capital and other acquisitions, the competitive environment, fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio, changes in the regulatory environment and the Company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, changes in interest rates, and general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

    2020     2019  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 119,610     $ 152,168     $ 112,947     $ 136,815     $ 108,988  
Investment securities:                                        
Available for sale     469,413       444,845       417,917       395,441       406,509  
Held-to-maturity, net     309,872       346,239       359,000       386,305       398,610  
Total investment securities     779,285       791,084       776,917       781,746       805,119  
Loans held for sale     6,654       3,822       4,224       6,398       2,045  
Loans:                                        
Commercial business     818,691       588,868       572,040       574,455       594,923  
Commercial mortgage     1,140,326       1,107,376       1,106,283       1,035,450       1,010,071  
Residential real estate loans     585,035       579,800       572,350       558,656       546,031  
Residential real estate lines     97,427       102,113       104,118       107,615       108,006  
Consumer indirect     828,105       843,668       850,052       863,614       876,116  
Other consumer     16,237       15,402       16,144       16,630       16,537  
Total loans     3,485,821       3,237,227       3,220,987       3,156,420       3,151,684  
Allowance for credit losses - loans     46,316       43,356       30,482       31,668       34,434  
Total loans, net     3,439,505       3,193,871       3,190,505       3,124,752       3,117,250  
Total interest-earning assets     4,314,490       4,116,688       4,058,107       3,979,493       4,007,797  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     74,342       74,629       74,923       75,225       75,534  
Total assets     4,680,930       4,471,768       4,384,178       4,332,737       4,313,945  
Deposits:                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand     1,008,958       732,917       707,752       755,296       719,150  
Interest-bearing demand     727,676       724,670       627,842       707,153       677,846  
Savings and money market     1,368,805       1,270,253       1,039,892       1,011,873       966,509  
Time deposits     888,569       1,059,345       1,180,189       1,111,892       1,108,484  
Total deposits     3,994,008       3,787,185       3,555,675       3,586,214       3,471,989  
Short-term borrowings     105,300       109,500       275,500       211,400       308,500  
Long-term borrowings, net     39,308       39,291       39,273       39,255       39,237  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,129,658       3,203,059       3,162,696       3,081,573       3,100,576  
Shareholders’ equity     448,045       439,393       438,947       432,617       422,354  
Common shareholders’ equity     430,717       422,065       421,619       415,289       405,026  
Tangible common equity (1)     356,375       347,436       346,696       340,064       329,492  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   $ (496 )   $ (2,082 )   $ (14,513 )   $ (11,734 )   $ (13,160 )
                                         
Common shares outstanding     16,038       16,020       16,003       15,997       15,995  
Treasury shares     62       80       97       103       105  
CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:                                        
Leverage ratio     8.49 %     8.78 %     9.00 %     8.86 %     8.55 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio     10.27 %     10.05 %     10.31 %     10.06 %     9.95 %
Tier 1 capital ratio     10.76 %     10.53 %     10.80 %     10.55 %     10.45 %
Total risk-based capital ratio     12.83 %     12.54 %     12.77 %     12.57 %     12.57 %
Common equity to assets     9.20 %     9.44 %     9.62 %     9.58 %     9.39 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     7.74 %     7.90 %     8.05 %     7.99 %     7.77 %
                                         
Common book value per share   $ 26.86     $ 26.35     $ 26.35     $ 25.96     $ 25.32  
Tangible common book value per share (1)   $ 22.22     $ 21.69     $ 21.66     $ 21.26     $ 20.60  

                

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.


FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Six Months Ended     2020     2019  
    June 30,     Second     First     Fourth     Third     Second  
    2020     2019     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT                                                        
DATA:                                                        
Interest income   $ 81,412     $ 84,162     $ 39,759     $ 41,653     $ 42,179     $ 42,459     $ 42,648  
Interest expense     14,107       19,906       5,578       8,529       9,006       9,976       10,184  
Net interest income     67,305       64,256       34,181       33,124       33,173       32,483       32,464  
Provision for credit losses     17,661       3,547       3,746       13,915       2,653       1,844       2,354  
Net interest income after provision
  for credit losses		     49,644       60,709       30,435       19,209       30,520       30,639       30,110  
Noninterest income:                                                        
Service charges on deposits     2,067       3,436       480       1,587       1,880       1,925       1,756  
Insurance income     2,168       2,250       819       1,349       881       1,439       872  
ATM and debit card     3,378       3,182       1,776       1,602       1,796       1,801       1,739  
Investment advisory     4,497       4,543       2,251       2,246       2,375       2,269       2,327  
Company owned life insurance     927       834       462       465       465       459       424  
Investments in limited partnerships     (31 )     376       (244 )     213       (140 )     116       144  
Loan servicing     57       214       50       7       116       102       104  
Income (loss) from derivative                                                        
instruments, net     2,686       123       1,940       746       1,261       890       (45 )
Net gain on sale of loans held for sale     1,035       589       731       304       324       439       407  
Net gain (loss) on investment securities     895       113       674       221       (44 )     1,608       166  
Net gain (loss) on other assets     63       58       (1 )     64       (27 )     (2 )     9  
Net loss on tax credit investments     (80 )     -       (40 )     (40 )     (528 )     -       -  
Other     2,132       2,635       934       1,198       1,308       1,315       1,330  
Total noninterest income     19,794       18,353       9,832       9,962       9,667       12,361       9,233  
Noninterest expense:                                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     30,088       27,250       15,074       15,014       14,669       14,411       13,249  
Occupancy and equipment (1)     7,144       6,725       3,388       3,756       3,446       3,381       3,252  
Professional services     3,732       2,090       1,580       2,152       1,806       1,528       932  
Computer and data processing (1)     5,372       4,760       2,699       2,673       2,576       2,647       2,424  
Supplies and postage     1,070       1,032       517       553       482       522       498  
FDIC assessments     911       998       539       372       -       7       486  
Advertising and promotions     1,100       1,606       545       555       1,226       745       1,086  
Amortization of intangibles     581       639       287       294       302       309       316  
Other     4,418       5,074       2,065       2,353       2,261       2,336       2,760  
Total noninterest expense     54,416       50,174       26,694       27,722       26,768       25,886       25,003  
Income before income taxes     15,022       28,888       13,573       1,449       13,419       17,114       14,340  
Income tax expense     2,763       5,966       2,441       322       312       4,281       2,939  
Net income     12,259       22,922       11,132       1,127       13,107       12,833       11,401  
Preferred stock dividends     731       731       366       365       365       365       366  
Net income available to common                                                        
shareholders   $ 11,528     $ 22,191     $ 10,766     $ 762     $ 12,742     $ 12,468     $ 11,035  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                                                        
Earnings per share – basic   $ 0.72     $ 1.39     $ 0.67     $ 0.05     $ 0.80     $ 0.78     $ 0.69  
Earnings per share – diluted   $ 0.72     $ 1.39     $ 0.67     $ 0.05     $ 0.79     $ 0.78     $ 0.69  
Cash dividends declared on common stock   $ 0.52     $ 0.50     $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25  
Common dividend payout ratio     72.22 %     35.97 %     38.81 %     520.00 %     31.25 %     32.05 %     36.23 %
Dividend yield (annualized)     5.62 %     3.46 %     5.60 %     5.76 %     3.09 %     3.29 %     3.44 %
Return on average assets     0.55 %     1.08 %     0.97 %     0.10 %     1.21 %     1.19 %     1.06 %
Return on average equity     5.56 %     11.32 %     10.05 %     1.03 %     11.88 %     11.86 %     11.01 %
Return on average common equity     5.44 %     11.45 %     10.11 %     0.72 %     12.02 %     12.00 %     11.12 %
Return on average tangible common                                                        
equity (2)     6.60 %     14.21 %     12.25 %     0.88 %     14.64 %     14.69 %     13.73 %
Efficiency ratio (3)     62.78 %     60.39 %     61.26 %     64.31 %     62.05 %     59.52 %     59.79 %
Effective tax rate     18.4 %     20.7 %     18.0 %     22.2 %     2.3 %     25.0 %     20.5 %

                

  1)  Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, software service contracts and software amortization are classified as computer and data processing expense. Previously, they were included in occupancy and equipment expense. Prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.
  (2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
  (3) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.

 


FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

    Six Months Ended     2020     2019  
    June 30,     Second     First     Fourth     Third     Second  
    2020     2019     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:                                                        
Federal funds sold and interest-
  earning deposits		   $ 75,761     $ 18,050     $ 92,214     $ 59,309     $ 32,494     $ 19,370     $ 18,145  
Investment securities (1)     773,265       866,138       766,636       779,894       774,520       785,595       845,624  
Loans:                                                        
Commercial business     664,237       562,618       757,588       570,886       567,998       586,293       577,884  
Commercial mortgage     1,117,247       994,271       1,133,832       1,100,660       1,073,527       1,021,931       1,010,544  
Residential real estate loans     580,029       534,986       581,651       578,407       566,256       553,382       540,390  
Residential real estate lines     101,111       108,673       99,543       102,680       106,011       107,290       107,826  
Consumer indirect     836,915       901,556       827,030       846,800       856,823       868,927       891,967  
Other consumer     15,310       15,972       15,155       15,466       16,100       16,141       15,721  
Total loans     3,314,849       3,118,076       3,414,799       3,214,899       3,186,715       3,153,964       3,144,332  
Total interest-earning assets     4,163,875       4,002,264       4,273,649       4,054,102       3,993,729       3,958,929       4,008,101  
Goodwill and other intangible
  assets, net		     74,651       75,871       74,504       74,797       75,093       75,401       75,711  
Total assets     4,500,243       4,291,670       4,624,360       4,376,125       4,299,342       4,260,810       4,300,254  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                        
Interest-bearing demand     689,917       664,577       712,300       667,533       660,738       632,540       660,747  
Savings and money market     1,236,630       981,439       1,329,632       1,143,628       1,014,434       956,410       996,878  
Time deposits     1,050,784       1,086,670       984,832       1,116,736       1,120,823       1,099,212       1,096,544  
Short-term borrowings     140,049       334,939       110,272       169,827       241,557       328,952       323,461  
Long-term borrowings, net     39,288       39,218       39,297       39,279       39,262       39,244       39,227  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,156,668       3,106,843       3,176,333       3,137,003       3,076,814       3,056,358       3,116,857  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     817,106       720,727       912,238       721,975       725,590       717,473       714,205  
Total deposits     3,794,437       3,453,413       3,939,002       3,649,872       3,521,585       3,405,635       3,468,374  
Total liabilities     4,056,915       3,883,446       4,178,921       3,934,909       3,861,542       3,831,409       3,884,843  
Shareholders’ equity     443,328       408,224       445,439       441,216       437,800       429,401       415,411  
Common equity     426,000       390,896       428,111       423,888       420,472       412,073       398,083  
Tangible common equity (2)   $ 351,349     $ 315,025     $ 353,607     $ 349,091     $ 345,379     $ 336,672     $ 322,372  
Common shares outstanding:                                                        
Basic     16,012       15,950       16,018       16,006       15,995       15,991       15,970  
Diluted     16,058       15,997       16,047       16,069       16,072       16,056       16,015  
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:
(Tax equivalent basis) 		                                                       
Investment securities     2.48 %     2.38 %     2.49 %     2.48 %     2.40 %     2.40 %     2.38 %
Loans     4.37 %     4.80 %     4.14 %     4.61 %     4.70 %     4.77 %     4.82 %
Total interest-earning assets     3.95 %     4.26 %     3.76 %     4.15 %     4.22 %     4.29 %     4.29 %
Interest-bearing demand     0.17 %     0.21 %     0.14 %     0.21 %     0.21 %     0.22 %     0.21 %
Savings and money market     0.43 %     0.43 %     0.31 %     0.56 %     0.48 %     0.44 %     0.44 %
Time deposits     1.62 %     2.12 %     1.39 %     1.83 %     1.94 %     2.12 %     2.17 %
Short-term borrowings     1.69 %     2.71 %     1.03 %     2.11 %     2.21 %     2.51 %     2.71 %
Long-term borrowings, net     6.29 %     6.30 %     6.29 %     6.29 %     6.29 %     6.30 %     6.30 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.90 %     1.29 %     0.71 %     1.09 %     1.16 %     1.30 %     1.31 %
Net interest rate spread     3.05 %     2.97 %     3.05 %     3.06 %     3.06 %     2.99 %     2.98 %
Net interest margin     3.27 %     3.26 %     3.23 %     3.31 %     3.33 %     3.29 %     3.28 %

                

 

  (1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.
  (2)  See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

    Six Months Ended     2020     2019  
    June 30,     Second     First     Fourth     Third     Second  
    2020     2019     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
ASSET QUALITY DATA:                                                        
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans                                                        
Beginning balance, prior to adoption of CECL   $ 30,482     $ 33,914     $ 43,356     $ 30,482     $ 31,668     $ 34,434     $ 33,327  
Impact of adopting CECL     9,594       -       -       9,594       -       -       -  
Beginning balance, after adoption of CECL     40,076       33,914       43,356       40,076       31,668       34,434       33,327  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                                                        
Commercial business     6,725       37       (1,458 )     8,183       1,942       10       10  
Commercial mortgage     1,072       (14 )     1,072       -       -       2,994       3  
Residential real estate loans     82       101       (6 )     88       156       40       76  
Residential real estate lines     (3 )     (3 )     -       (3 )     3       7       (1 )
Consumer indirect     2,931       2,580       1,175       1,756       1,523       1,317       1,022  
Other consumer     122       326       3       119       215       242       137  
Total net charge-offs     10,929       3,027       786       10,143       3,839       4,610       1,247  
Provision for credit losses - loans     17,169       3,547       3,746       13,423       2,653       1,844       2,354  
Ending balance   $ 46,316     $ 34,434     $ 46,316     $ 43,356     $ 30,482     $ 31,668     $ 34,434  
                                                         
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
  to average loans (annualized):		                                                        
Commercial business     2.04 %     0.01 %     -0.77 %     5.77 %     1.36 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
Commercial mortgage     0.19 %     0.00 %     0.38 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     1.16 %     0.00 %
Residential real estate loans     0.03 %     0.04 %     0.00 %     0.06 %     0.11 %     0.03 %     0.06 %
Residential real estate lines     -0.01 %     -0.01 %     0.00 %     -0.01 %     0.01 %     0.03 %     -0.01 %
Consumer indirect     0.70 %     0.58 %     0.57 %     0.83 %     0.71 %     0.60 %     0.46 %
Other consumer     1.60 %     4.12 %     0.08 %     3.09 %     5.30 %     5.93 %     3.51 %
Total loans     0.66 %     0.20 %     0.09 %     1.27 %     0.48 %     0.58 %     0.16 %
                                                         
Supplemental information (1)                                                        
Non-performing loans:                                                        
Commercial business   $ 4,918     $ 638     $ 4,918     $ 5,507     $ 1,177     $ 2,884     $ 638  
Commercial mortgage     4,140       6,836       4,140       2,984       3,146       2,867       6,836  
Residential real estate loans     2,992       2,283       2,992       1,971       2,484       2,526       2,283  
Residential real estate lines     177       282       177       143       102       182       282  
Consumer indirect     868       1,399       868       1,777       1,725       1,326       1,399  
Other consumer     87       25       87       2       6       3       25  
Total non-performing loans     13,182       11,463       13,182       12,384       8,640       9,788       11,463  
Foreclosed assets     679       37       679       749       468       91       37  
Total non-performing assets   $ 13,861     $ 11,500     $ 13,861     $ 13,133     $ 9,108     $ 9,879     $ 11,500  
                                                         
Total non-performing loans
  to total loans		     0.38 %     0.36 %     0.38 %     0.38 %     0.27 %     0.31 %     0.36 %
Total non-performing assets
  to total assets		     0.30 %     0.27 %     0.30 %     0.29 %     0.21 %     0.23 %     0.27 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans
  to total loans		     1.33 %     1.09 %     1.33 %     1.34 %     0.95 %     1.00 %     1.09 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans
  to non-performing loans		     351 %     300 %     351 %     350 %     353 %     324 %     300 %

                
     (1)       At period end.


FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

    Six Months Ended     2020     2019  
    June 30,     Second     First     Fourth     Third     Second  
    2020     2019     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
Ending tangible assets:                                                        
Total assets                   $ 4,680,930     $ 4,471,768     $ 4,384,178     $ 4,332,737     $ 4,313,945  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible
  assets, net		                     74,342       74,629       74,923       75,225       75,534  
Tangible assets                   $ 4,606,588     $ 4,397,139     $ 4,309,255     $ 4,257,512     $ 4,238,411  
                                                         
Ending tangible common equity:                                                        
Common shareholders’ equity                   $ 430,717     $ 422,065     $ 421,619     $ 415,289     $ 405,026  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible
  assets, net		                     74,342       74,629       74,923       75,225       75,534  
Tangible common equity                   $ 356,375     $ 347,436     $ 346,696     $ 340,064     $ 329,492  
                                                         
Tangible common equity to tangible
  assets (1) 		                    7.74 %     7.90 %     8.05 %     7.99 %     7.77 %
                                                         
Common shares outstanding                     16,038       16,020       16,003       15,997       15,995  
Tangible common book value per
   share (2) 		                  $ 22.22     $ 21.69     $ 21.66     $ 21.26     $ 20.60  
                                                         
Average tangible assets:                                                        
Average assets   $ 4,500,243     $ 4,291,670     $ 4,624,360     $ 4,376,125     $ 4,299,342     $ 4,260,810     $ 4,300,254  
Less: Average goodwill and other
  intangible assets, net		     74,651       75,871       74,504       74,797       75,093       75,401       75,711  
Average tangible assets   $ 4,425,592     $ 4,215,799     $ 4,549,856     $ 4,301,328     $ 4,224,249     $ 4,185,409     $ 4,224,543  
                                                         
Average tangible common equity:                                                        
Average common equity   $ 426,000     $ 390,896     $ 428,111     $ 423,888     $ 420,472     $ 412,073     $ 398,083  
Less: Average goodwill and other
  intangible assets, net		     74,651       75,871       74,504       74,797       75,093       75,401       75,711  
Average tangible common equity   $ 351,349     $ 315,025     $ 353,607     $ 349,091     $ 345,379     $ 336,672     $ 322,372  
                                                         
Net income available to
  common shareholders		   $ 11,528     $ 22,191     $ 10,766     $ 762     $ 12,742     $ 12,468     $ 11,035  
Return on average tangible common
  equity (3) 		    6.60 %     14.21 %     12.25 %     0.88 %     14.64 %     14.69 %     13.73 %
                                                         
Pre-tax pre-provision income:                                                        
Net income   $ 12,259     $ 22,922     $ 11,132     $ 1,127     $ 13,107     $ 12,833     $ 11,401  
Add: Income tax expense     2,763       5,966       2,441       322       312       4,281       2,939  
Add: Provision for credit losses     17,661       3,547       3,746       13,915       2,653       1,844       2,354  
Pre-tax pre-provision income   $ 32,683     $ 32,435     $ 17,319     $ 15,364     $ 16,072     $ 18,958     $ 16,694  

                

  (1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
  (2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
  (3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.

 

You just read:

Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy

