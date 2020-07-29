CBTX, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc., or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., or the Bank, today announced net income of $2.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $7.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $14.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



“I am proud to work every day beside the great CommunityBank of Texas family,” said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President of the Company. “Our focus remains on our customer base and the communities we serve. We continue to operate in an unprecedented time related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fog it has created over our daily activities and economies.”

“We believe in the resiliency of our customer base and the communities in which we operate,” Mr. Franklin continued. “We also know how to get through crises. Our team is experienced and many of the same tools we have used in the past are important to help with the outcomes from the pandemic. We persist in our efforts to work to keep our employees safe with internal controls around social distancing, sanitizing and making work from home solutions available when possible.”

“Many of our customers are back to work and finding their own solutions to the problems created by the pandemic. Our requests from customers for deferrals continues to decline, and the over 2,000 PPP loans we made last quarter have helped our customers through these unprecedented times.” said Mr. Franklin.

“While our customers and team are resilient and moving forward, we believe that it will be several months before we can more clearly see the effects of the shut-down of our economy, both at a local and national level,” Mr. Franklin said. “We are also monitoring the slowdown of the oil and gas industry and the new normal that the industry will operate under as we go forward.”

“We continued to add to our provision for loan losses during the second quarter primarily because of the general uncertainty created in our markets. We believe that our reserve build and our continued strong capital position gives us the stability we need to continue to work with our customers in these tough times,” Mr. Franklin added. “We believe that CBTX, Inc. will emerge from this crisis strong and able to pursue any opportunities that may arise.”

Highlights

Net income was $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $5.3 million and $12.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019, respectively, primarily due to the increase in the provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2020.





The provision for credit losses was $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $807,000 for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in 2020 was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19, and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry on current and forecasted economic factors.





The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, for loans increased to $39.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $31.2 million at March 31, 2020 and $25.3 million at June 30, 2019.





Funded $336.1 million in loans under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, or the PPP, during the second quarter of 2020.





Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 4.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 4.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.





Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock paid on July 15, 2020.





Maintained strong capital ratios with the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio being 16.56% at June 30, 2020, compared to 16.42% at March 31, 2020 and 15.59% at June 30, 2019.

Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $32.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $32.2 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net interest income decreased $62,000 during the second quarter of 2020, compared to the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower rates on loans and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by the impact of increased average loans and lower rates on interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income decreased $2.1 million during the second quarter of 2020, compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower rates on loans and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by the impact of increased average loans and lower rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 3.91% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 4.56% for the first quarter of 2020 and 5.07% for the second quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.52% for the second quarter of 2020, 0.94% for the first quarter of 2020 and 1.09% for the second quarter of 2019. Yields on interest-earning assets decreased, and the costs of interest-bearing liabilities did not decrease to the same extent, which caused compression of the Company’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis to 3.68% for the second quarter of 2020, from 4.06% for the first quarter of 2020 and 4.53% for the second quarter of 2019.

Provision/Recapture for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $807,000 for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the first and second quarters of 2020 was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry during such periods on the local and national economy and on current and forecasted economic factors.

The ACL for loans was $39.7 million, or 1.35% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, compared to $31.2 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 and $25.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. The increase in the ACL for loans was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry on current and forecasted economic factors during the first and second quarters of 2020.

The liability associated with the ACL for unfunded commitments was $5.0 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $3.7 million at March 31, 2020 and $378,000 at June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update, or ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, or CECL, effective January 1, 2020, the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry, as noted above.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increased interest rate swap origination fees recognized on new interest rate swap transactions during the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to nontaxable death benefit proceeds of $4.7 million received under bank-owned life insurance policies and a gain of $3.3 million over the carrying value recorded during the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $22.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $23.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest expense of $406,000 between the second and first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increased professional and director fees, mainly consulting fees, and increased regulatory fees, partially offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits resulting from decreases in employee benefits costs.

The decrease in noninterest expense of $908,000 between the second quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019 primarily related to a reduction in professional and director fees, mainly legal fees, partially offset by increased consulting fees.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $539,000 for the second quarter of 2020, $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates were 19.95% for the second quarter of 2020, 19.85% for the first quarter of 2020 and 17.69% for the second quarter of 2019. The differences between the federal statutory rate of 21% and the effective tax rates were largely attributable to permanent differences primarily related to tax exempt interest and bank-owned life insurance.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $2.9 billion at June 30, 2020, $2.7 billion at March 31, 2020 and $2.6 billion at June 30, 2019.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company funded 2,010 PPP loans to customers in the principal amount totaling $336.1 million and an average loan balance of $167,000. The Company recognized a net yield of 2.28% during the second quarter of 2020 on these PPP loans.

In support of customers impacted by COVID-19, the Company offered relief through payment deferrals. The deferral periods range from one to six-months, with the majority of the deferrals involving three-month arrangements. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had entered into deferral arrangements on 689 loans with total outstanding principal of $545.0 million. As of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, these arrangements resulted in the deferral of payments, including both principal and interest, totaling $17.0 million and $936,000, respectively.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets remain low relative to total assets at $11.2 million, or 0.29% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.04% of total assets, at March 31, 2020 and $3.3 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets during the second quarter of 2020 primarily related to $9.9 million of loans, which were placed on nonaccrual status while subject to deferral arrangements discussed above.

Through June 30, 2020, 35 loans totaling $27.0 million were restructured as troubled debt restructurings, or TDRs, which included 32 loans totaling $26.3 million, that were subject to deferral arrangements discussed above.

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans were 0.01% for the second quarter of 2020, (0.05%) for the first quarter of 2020 and 0.02% for the second quarter of 2019.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits were $3.3 billion at June 30, 2020, $2.8 billion at March 31, 2020 and $2.7 billion at June 30, 2019.

The Company defines total borrowings as the total of repurchase agreements, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and notes payable. Total borrowings were $52.5 million, $51.4 million and $90.8 million at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Borrowings fluctuated between the second quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019 due to increased Federal Home Loan Bank advances to fund loan growth in 2019.

Capital

At June 30, 2020, the Company continued to be well capitalized and maintained strong capital ratios under bank regulatory requirements. The Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 16.56% at June 30, 2020, compared to 16.42% at March 31, 2020, and 15.59% at June 30, 2019. The Company’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.96% at June 30, 2020, compared to 13.18% at March 31, 2020, and 13.12% at June 30, 2019. The Company’s total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio was 13.77% at June 30, 2020, 15.67% at March 31, 2020 and 15.18% at June 30, 2019.

The ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 11.84% at June 30, 2020, 13.51% at March 31, 2020 and 12.96% at June 30, 2019. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, to tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. The Company’s management also evaluates performance based on certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company classifies a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per common share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Please refer to the table titled “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 on July 30, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Standard Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the teleconference via telephone by calling (877) 620-1733 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (or (470) 414-9785 if calling from outside the U.S.). The conference call ID number is 1285151. To access the live webcast of the conference call, individuals can visit the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website: https://ir.cbtxinc.com/events-and-presentations. An archived edition of the earnings webcast will also be posted on the Company’s website later that day and will remain available to interested parties via the same link for one year.

The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the Company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks discussed within the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent 8-Ks.

About CBTX, Inc.

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.9 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the Company can: manage the economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19 and the recent drop in oil and gas prices (including risks related to its customers’ credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans, the Company’s ability to borrow, and the impact of a resultant recession generally), and other hazards such as natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of war or terrorism, other pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and the governmental or military response thereto, and other matters beyond the Company’s control; the geographic concentration of our markets in Beaumont and Houston, Texas; manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the efforts to resolve the nonperforming assets; deterioration of its asset quality; interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within the Company’s primary markets; volatility and direction of oil prices, including risks related to the recent collapse in oil prices, and the strength of the energy industry, generally and within Texas; the composition of the Company’s loan portfolio, including the identity of its borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries, especially the creditworthiness of energy company borrowers; changes in the value of collateral securing the loans; the Company’s ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and the Company’s reputation; the Company’s ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company’s ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the PPP and the risk of holding the PPP loans at unfavorable interest rates as compared to the loans to customers that we would have otherwise lent to; the volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company’s business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company’s information technology and telecommunications systems or third‑party servicers; the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; operational risks associated with the Company’s business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; the Company’s ability to meet the requirements of its Formal Agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the risk that such Formal Agreement may have a negative impact on the Company’s financial performance and results of operations; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and newly enacted fiscal stimulus that impact the Company’s loan portfolio and forbearance practice; and other governmental interventions in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently elevated by and may or will continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Profitability: Net income $ 2,163 $ 7,541 $ 12,636 $ 13,076 $ 14,315 $ 9,704 $ 24,805 Basic earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.30 $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 0.57 $ 0.39 $ 1.00 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.30 $ 0.50 $ 0.52 $ 0.57 $ 0.39 $ 0.99 Return on average assets (1) 0.23 % 0.87 % 1.43 % 1.53 % 1.72 % 0.54 % 1.52 % Return on average shareholders' equity (1) 1.60 % 5.64 % 9.40 % 9.92 % 11.30 % 3.60 % 9.97 % Net interest margin- tax equivalent (1) 3.68 % 4.06 % 4.18 % 4.43 % 4.53 % 3.87 % 4.55 % Efficiency ratio (2) 64.15 % 60.44 % 58.96 % 56.98 % 56.25 % 62.26 % 58.64 % Liquidity and Capital Ratios: Total shareholders' equity to total assets 13.77 % 15.67 % 15.40 % 15.31 % 15.18 % 13.77 % 15.18 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (3) 11.84 % 13.51 % 13.26 % 13.13 % 12.96 % 11.84 % 12.96 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 15.30 % 15.23 % 15.52 % 14.99 % 14.71 % 15.30 % 14.71 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.30 % 15.23 % 15.52 % 14.99 % 14.71 % 15.30 % 14.71 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.56 % 16.42 % 16.41 % 15.88 % 15.59 % 16.56 % 15.59 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.96 % 13.18 % 13.11 % 13.23 % 13.12 % 11.96 % 13.12 % Other Data: Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 24,752 24,926 24,951 24,923 24,921 24,839 24,916 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 24,780 25,000 25,071 25,046 25,042 24,885 25,047 Common shares outstanding at period end 24,755 24,746 24,980 24,923 24,923 24,755 24,923 Dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Book value per share $ 21.71 $ 21.70 $ 21.45 $ 21.07 $ 20.59 $ 21.71 $ 20.59 Tangible book value per share (3) $ 18.26 $ 18.23 $ 18.01 $ 17.62 $ 17.13 $ 18.26 $ 17.13 Employees - full-time equivalents 523 512 500 504 508 523 508

_____________________________

(1) Quarterly ratios are annualized.

(2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3) Non‑GAAP financial measure. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

Balance Sheet Data (at period end): 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 2,934,888 $ 2,671,587 $ 2,639,085 $ 2,676,824 $ 2,642,289 Allowance for credit losses for loans (39,678 ) (31,194 ) (25,280 ) (25,576 ) (25,342 ) Loans, net 2,895,210 2,640,393 2,613,805 2,651,248 2,616,947 Cash and equivalents 492,400 284,898 372,064 289,399 266,776 Securities 235,438 234,014 231,262 228,061 232,601 Premises and equipment 50,729 50,243 50,875 51,183 51,346 Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangible assets 4,496 4,700 4,938 5,106 5,318 Loans held for sale — 882 1,463 — 1,408 Operating lease right-to-use asset 14,081 12,577 12,926 12,864 12,355 Other assets 128,421 116,993 110,261 112,774 111,805 Total assets $ 3,901,725 $ 3,425,650 $ 3,478,544 $ 3,431,585 $ 3,379,506 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,513,748 $ 1,195,541 $ 1,184,861 $ 1,196,720 $ 1,201,287 Interest-bearing deposits 1,740,455 1,596,692 1,667,527 1,547,607 1,537,620 Total deposits 3,254,203 2,792,233 2,852,388 2,744,327 2,738,907 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000 50,000 50,000 120,000 90,000 Repurchase agreements 2,500 1,415 485 1,208 805 Operating lease liabilities 16,983 15,356 15,704 15,513 14,806 Other liabilities 40,683 29,772 24,246 25,317 21,830 Total liabilities 3,364,369 2,888,776 2,942,823 2,906,365 2,866,348 Total shareholders’ equity 537,356 536,874 535,721 525,220 513,158 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,901,725 $ 3,425,650 $ 3,478,544 $ 3,431,585 $ 3,379,506



CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 32,857 $ 33,617 $ 35,634 $ 36,353 $ 35,608 $ 66,474 $ 69,401 Securities 1,228 1,363 1,442 1,436 1,519 2,591 3,076 Other interest-earning assets 169 1,055 1,279 1,212 1,359 1,224 2,842 Equity investments 171 176 213 192 163 347 315 Total interest income 34,425 36,211 38,568 39,193 38,649 70,636 75,634 Interest expense Deposits 2,022 3,766 4,463 4,130 3,822 5,788 7,406 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 240 221 316 483 523 461 587 Repurchase agreements 1 — — 1 1 1 2 Note payable and junior subordinated debt 4 4 3 4 4 8 12 Total interest expense 2,267 3,991 4,782 4,618 4,350 6,258 8,007 Net interest income 32,158 32,220 33,786 34,575 34,299 64,378 67,627 Provision (recapture) for credit losses Provision (recapture) for credit losses for loans 8,537 4,739 (148 ) 579 807 13,276 1,954 Provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments 1,333 310 — — — 1,643 — Total provision (recapture) for credit losses 9,870 5,049 (148 ) 579 807 14,919 1,954 Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses 22,288 27,171 33,934 33,996 33,492 49,459 65,673 Noninterest income Deposit account service charges 1,095 1,485 1,587 1,681 1,657 2,580 3,286 Card interchange fees 915 922 1,007 908 941 1,837 1,805 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 412 416 430 430 3,721 828 4,151 Net gain on sales of assets 139 123 305 190 69 262 157 Other 348 1,381 388 906 915 1,729 1,397 Total noninterest income 2,909 4,327 3,717 4,115 7,303 7,236 10,796 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,012 14,223 14,264 13,951 14,185 28,235 28,007 Occupancy expense 2,558 2,424 2,417 2,484 2,338 4,982 4,605 Professional and director fees 1,541 1,152 1,220 1,455 2,282 2,693 4,373 Data processing and software 1,292 1,222 1,074 1,121 1,086 2,514 2,240 Regulatory fees 476 103 84 144 446 579 910 Advertising, marketing and business development 269 364 452 407 532 633 972 Telephone and communications 392 419 506 434 456 811 834 Security and protection expense 351 374 364 410 367 725 690 Amortization of intangibles 230 221 216 221 225 451 457 Other expenses 1,374 1,587 1,513 1,418 1,486 2,961 2,900 Total noninterest expense 22,495 22,089 22,110 22,045 23,403 44,584 45,988 Net income before income tax expense 2,702 9,409 15,541 16,066 17,392 12,111 30,481 Income tax expense 539 1,868 2,905 2,990 3,077 2,407 5,676 Net income $ 2,163 $ 7,541 $ 12,636 $ 13,076 $ 14,315 $ 9,704 $ 24,805



CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Net Interest Margin

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 6/30/2019 Interest Interest Interest Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/ Balance Paid Rate (1) Balance Paid Rate (1) Balance Paid Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans (2) $ 2,908,204 $ 32,857 4.54 % $ 2,634,507 $ 33,617 5.13 % $ 2,591,928 $ 35,608 5.51 % Securities 240,343 1,228 2.05 % 233,917 1,363 2.34 % 233,339 1,519 2.61 % Other interest-earning assets 378,405 169 0.18 % 315,099 1,055 1.35 % 219,639 1,359 2.48 % Equity investments 15,147 171 4.54 % 13,661 176 5.18 % 15,218 163 4.32 % Total interest-earning assets 3,542,099 $ 34,425 3.91 % 3,197,184 $ 36,211 4.56 % 3,060,124 $ 38,649 5.07 % Allowance for credit losses for loans (31,443 ) (25,831 ) (24,829 ) Noninterest-earning assets 305,821 296,698 299,234 Total assets $ 3,816,477 $ 3,468,051 $ 3,334,529 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,687,991 $ 2,022 0.48 % $ 1,650,064 $ 3,766 0.92 % $ 1,514,697 $ 3,822 1.01 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 70,769 240 1.36 % 50,000 221 1.78 % 83,022 523 2.53 % Repurchase agreements 2,101 1 0.19 % 763 — — 877 1 0.46 % Note payable and junior subordinated debt — 4 — — 4 — — 4 — Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,760,861 $ 2,267 0.52 % 1,700,827 $ 3,991 0.94 % 1,598,596 $ 4,350 1.09 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,462,271 1,184,776 1,194,645 Other liabilities 49,958 44,620 32,991 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,512,229 1,229,396 1,227,636 Shareholders’ equity 543,387 537,828 508,297 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,816,477 $ 3,468,051 $ 3,334,529 Net interest income $ 32,158 $ 32,220 $ 34,299 Net interest spread (3) 3.39 % 3.62 % 3.98 % Net interest margin (4) 3.65 % 4.05 % 4.50 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5) 3.68 % 4.06 % 4.53 %

_______________________________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.

(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.

(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $247,000, $81,000 and $258,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Year to Date Net Interest Margin

(In thousands, except percentages)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

2019

Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Rate (1) Balance Interest Paid Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans (2) $ 2,771,355 $ 66,474 4.82 % $ 2,546,610 $ 69,401 5.50 % Securities 237,130 2,591 2.20 % 232,499 3,076 2.67 % Other interest-earning assets 346,753 1,224 0.71 % 229,405 2,842 2.50 % Equity investments 14,404 347 4.84 % 13,537 315 4.69 % Total interest-earning assets 3,369,642 $ 70,636 4.22 % 3,022,051 $ 75,634 5.05 % Allowance for loan losses (28,637 ) (24,426 ) Noninterest-earning assets 301,281 301,065 Total assets $ 3,642,286 $ 3,298,690 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,669,031 $ 5,788 0.70 % $ 1,529,283 $ 7,406 0.98 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 60,385 461 1.54 % 46,575 587 2.54 % Repurchase agreements 1,432 1 0.14 % 1,364 2 0.30 % Note payable and junior subordinated debt — 8 — — 12 — Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,730,848 $ 6,258 0.73 % 1,577,222 $ 8,007 1.02 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,323,520 1,185,919 Other liabilities 45,595 33,764 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,369,115 1,219,683 Shareholders’ equity 542,323 501,785 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,642,286 $ 3,298,690 Net interest income $ 64,378 $ 67,627 Net interest spread (3) 3.49 % 4.03 % Net interest margin (4) 3.84 % 4.51 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5) 3.87 % 4.55 %

_______________________________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.

(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.

(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $496,000 and $513,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Rate/Volume Analysis

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020, Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Rate Volume Days Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ (4,251 ) $ 3,491 $ — $ (760 ) Securities (172 ) 37 — (135 ) Other interest-earning assets (1,099 ) 213 — (886 ) Equity investments (24 ) 19 — (5 ) Total increase (decrease) in interest income (5,546 ) 3,760 — (1,786 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits (1,831 ) 87 — (1,744 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances (73 ) 92 — 19 Repurchase agreements 1 — — 1 Note payable and junior subordinated debt — — — — Total increase (decrease) in interest expense (1,903 ) 179 — (1,724 ) Increase (decrease) in net interest income $ (3,643 ) $ 3,581 $ — $ (62 )





Three Months Ended June 30, 2020, Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Rate Volume Days Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ (7,096 ) $ 4,345 $ — $ (2,751 ) Securities (337 ) 46 — (291 ) Other interest-earning assets (2,172 ) 982 — (1,190 ) Equity investments 8 — — 8 Total increase (decrease) in interest income (9,597 ) 5,373 — (4,224 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits (2,236 ) 436 — (1,800 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances (205 ) (78 ) — (283 ) Repurchase agreements (1 ) 1 — — Note payable and junior subordinated debt — — — — Total increase (decrease) in interest expense (2,442 ) 359 — (2,083 ) Increase (decrease) in net interest income $ (7,155 ) $ 5,014 $ — $ (2,141 )





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020, Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Increase (Decrease) due to

(Dollars in thousands) Rate Volume Days Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ (9,441 ) $ 6,130 $ 384 $ (2,927 ) Securities (564 ) 62 17 (485 ) Other interest-earning assets (3,089 ) 1,455 16 (1,618 ) Equity investments 10 20 2 32 Total increase (decrease) in interest income (13,084 ) 7,667 419 (4,998 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits (2,339 ) 680 41 (1,618 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances (303 ) 174 3 (126 ) Repurchase agreements (1 ) — — (1 ) Note payable and junior subordinated debt — (4 ) — (4 ) Total increase (decrease) in interest expense (2,643 ) 850 44 (1,749 ) Increase (decrease) in net interest income $ (10,441 ) $ 6,817 $ 375 $ (3,249 )

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Yield Trend

Three Months Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Interest-earning assets: Total loans 4.54 % 5.13 % 5.27 % 5.43 % 5.51 % Securities 2.05 % 2.34 % 2.46 % 2.41 % 2.61 % Other interest-earning assets 0.18 % 1.35 % 1.69 % 2.25 % 2.48 % Equity investments 4.54 % 5.18 % 5.24 % 4.72 % 4.32 % Total interest-earning assets 3.91 % 4.56 % 4.73 % 4.98 % 5.07 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 0.48 % 0.92 % 1.08 % 1.05 % 1.01 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.36 % 1.78 % 1.82 % 2.29 % 2.53 % Repurchase agreements 0.19 % — — 0.38 % 0.46 % Note payable and junior subordinated debt — — — — — Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.52 % 0.94 % 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.09 % Net interest spread (1) 3.39 % 3.62 % 3.62 % 3.86 % 3.98 % Net interest margin (2) 3.65 % 4.05 % 4.15 % 4.39 % 4.50 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent (3) 3.68 % 4.06 % 4.18 % 4.43 % 4.53 %

______________________________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.

(3) Tax equivalent adjustments were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Outstanding Balances

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans (1) $ 2,908,204 $ 2,634,507 $ 2,682,842 $ 2,655,941 $ 2,591,928 Securities 240,343 233,917 232,441 234,525 233,339 Other interest-earning assets 378,405 315,099 300,395 215,900 219,639 Equity investments 15,147 13,661 16,140 16,154 15,218 Total interest-earning assets 3,542,099 3,197,184 3,231,818 3,122,520 3,060,124 Allowance for credit losses for loans (31,443 ) (25,831 ) (25,591 ) (25,422 ) (24,829 ) Noninterest-earning assets 305,821 296,698 298,615 296,861 299,234 Total assets $ 3,816,477 $ 3,468,051 $ 3,504,842 $ 3,393,959 $ 3,334,529 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,687,991 $ 1,650,064 $ 1,646,883 $ 1,557,503 $ 1,514,697 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 70,769 50,000 68,913 83,804 83,022 Repurchase agreements 2,101 763 423 1,043 877 Note payable and junior subordinated debt — — — — — Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,760,861 1,700,827 1,716,219 1,642,350 1,598,596 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,462,271 1,184,776 1,212,939 1,189,087 1,194,645 Other liabilities 49,958 44,620 42,406 39,775 32,991 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,512,229 1,229,396 1,255,345 1,228,862 1,227,636 Shareholders’ equity 543,387 537,828 533,278 522,747 508,297 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,816,477 $ 3,468,051 $ 3,504,842 $ 3,393,959 $ 3,334,529

______________________________

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Loans and Deposits Period End Balances

(In thousands, except percentages)

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 837,667 28.4 % $ 542,650 20.3 % $ 527,607 19.9 % $ 523,831 19.5 % $ 540,084 20.4 % Real estate: Commercial real estate 908,027 30.8 % 904,395 33.8 % 900,746 34.0 % 875,329 32.6 % 854,513 32.2 % Construction and development 552,879 18.8 % 558,343 20.8 % 527,812 19.9 % 572,276 21.4 % 559,672 21.1 % 1-4 family residential 272,253 9.2 % 276,142 10.3 % 280,192 10.6 % 287,434 10.7 % 281,525 10.6 % Multi-family residential 255,273 8.7 % 267,152 10.0 % 277,209 10.5 % 298,396 11.1 % 298,887 11.3 % Consumer 36,338 1.2 % 38,133 1.4 % 36,782 1.4 % 37,975 1.4 % 39,803 1.5 % Agriculture 7,795 0.3 % 7,520 0.3 % 9,812 0.4 % 10,836 0.4 % 9,923 0.4 % Other 77,535 2.6 % 84,076 3.1 % 86,513 3.3 % 76,860 2.9 % 65,471 2.5 % Gross loans 2,947,767 100.0 % 2,678,411 100.0 % 2,646,673 100.0 % 2,682,937 100.0 % 2,649,878 100.0 % Less allowance for credit losses (39,678 ) (31,194 ) (25,280 ) (25,576 ) (25,342 ) Less deferred fees and unearned discount (12,879 ) (5,942 ) (6,125 ) (6,113 ) (6,181 ) Less loans held for sale — (882 ) (1,463 ) — (1,408 ) Loans, net $ 2,895,210 $ 2,640,393 $ 2,613,805 $ 2,651,248 $ 2,616,947 Deposits: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 366,281 11.2 % $ 359,943 12.9 % $ 369,744 13.0 % $ 337,746 12.3 % $ 351,326 12.8 % Money market accounts 878,006 27.0 % 760,036 27.2 % 805,942 28.3 % 739,436 26.9 % 717,883 26.2 % Savings accounts 98,485 3.0 % 90,227 3.2 % 92,183 3.2 % 91,413 3.3 % 91,828 3.4 % Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater 200,505 6.2 % 212,341 7.6 % 208,018 7.3 % 198,561 7.3 % 189,741 6.9 % Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000 197,178 6.1 % 174,145 6.3 % 191,640 6.7 % 180,451 6.6 % 186,842 6.8 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,740,455 53.5 % 1,596,692 57.2 % 1,667,527 58.5 % 1,547,607 56.4 % 1,537,620 56.1 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,513,748 46.5 % 1,195,541 42.8 % 1,184,861 41.5 % 1,196,720 43.6 % 1,201,287 43.9 % Total deposits $ 3,254,203 100.0 % $ 2,792,233 100.0 % $ 2,852,388 100.0 % $ 2,744,327 100.0 % $ 2,738,907 100.0 %



CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Credit Quality

(In thousands, except percentages)

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Nonperforming Assets (at period end): Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 5,519 $ 449 $ 596 $ 354 $ 1,795 Real estate: Commercial real estate 4,811 67 67 159 850 Construction and development 506 519 — — — 1-4 family residential 332 413 314 629 624 Multi-family residential — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Agriculture — — — — — Nonaccrual loans 11,168 1,448 977 1,142 3,269 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — 9 Total nonperforming loans 11,168 1,448 977 1,142 3,278 Foreclosed assets — — — — 36 Total nonperforming assets $ 11,168 $ 1,448 $ 977 $ 1,142 $ 3,314 Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 12,108 $ 9,535 $ 7,671 $ 7,470 $ 7,792 Real estate: Commercial real estate 12,424 9,576 7,975 7,788 7,371 Construction and development 7,050 5,795 4,446 4,825 4,579 1-4 family residential 3,173 2,430 2,257 2,338 2,236 Multi-family residential 2,880 2,413 1,699 1,829 2,178 Consumer 529 477 388 558 458 Agriculture 134 129 74 82 73 Other 1,380 839 770 686 655 Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 39,678 $ 31,194 $ 25,280 $ 25,576 $ 25,342 Credit Quality Ratios (at period end): Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.29 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.10 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.38 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming loans 355.28 % 2,154.28 % 2,587.51 % 2,239.58 % 773.09 % Allowance for credit losses for loans to total loans 1.35 % 1.17 % 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.96 %



CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Analysis of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans Allowance for credit losses for loans at beginning of period $ 31,194 $ 25,280 $ 25,576 $ 25,342 $ 24,643 Adoption of CECL — 874 — — — Provision (recapture) 8,537 4,739 (148 ) 579 807 Net (charge-offs) recoveries Commercial and industrial 18 398 (205 ) (374 ) 22 Real estate: Commercial real estate (24 ) — (1 ) 33 2 Construction and development — — — — — 1-4 family residential (66 ) 1 — 1 (11 ) Multi-family residential — — — — — Consumer 7 (99 ) 47 (1 ) (78 ) Agriculture 12 — 10 — — Other — 1 1 (4 ) (43 ) Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (53 ) 301 (148 ) (345 ) (108 ) Allowance for credit losses for loans at end of period $ 39,678 $ 31,194 $ 25,280 $ 25,576 $ 25,342 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.01 % (0.05 %) 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.02 %

_________________

(1) Annualized.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional non‑GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non‑GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non‑GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non‑GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non‑GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

We calculate tangible equity as total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share.

We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders’ equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders’ equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and total shareholders’ equity to total assets:

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Tangible Equity Total shareholders’ equity $ 537,356 $ 536,874 $ 535,721 $ 525,220 $ 513,158 Adjustments: Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangibles 4,496 4,700 4,938 5,106 5,318 Tangible equity $ 451,910 $ 451,224 $ 449,833 $ 439,164 $ 426,890 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 3,901,725 $ 3,425,650 $ 3,478,544 $ 3,431,585 $ 3,379,506 Adjustments: Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangibles 4,496 4,700 4,938 5,106 5,318 Tangible assets $ 3,816,279 $ 3,340,000 $ 3,392,656 $ 3,345,529 $ 3,293,238 Common shares outstanding 24,755 24,746 24,980 24,923 24,923 Book value per share $ 21.71 $ 21.70 $ 21.45 $ 21.07 $ 20.59 Tangible book value per share $ 18.26 $ 18.23 $ 18.01 $ 17.62 $ 17.13 Total shareholders’ equity to total assets 13.77 % 15.67 % 15.40 % 15.31 % 15.18 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 11.84 % 13.51 % 13.26 % 13.13 % 12.96 %





