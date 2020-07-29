Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CBTX, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc., or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., or the Bank, today announced net income of $2.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $7.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $14.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

“I am proud to work every day beside the great CommunityBank of Texas family,” said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President of the Company. “Our focus remains on our customer base and the communities we serve. We continue to operate in an unprecedented time related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fog it has created over our daily activities and economies.”

“We believe in the resiliency of our customer base and the communities in which we operate,” Mr. Franklin continued. “We also know how to get through crises. Our team is experienced and many of the same tools we have used in the past are important to help with the outcomes from the pandemic. We persist in our efforts to work to keep our employees safe with internal controls around social distancing, sanitizing and making work from home solutions available when possible.”

“Many of our customers are back to work and finding their own solutions to the problems created by the pandemic.   Our requests from customers for deferrals continues to decline, and the over 2,000 PPP loans we made last quarter have helped our customers through these unprecedented times.” said Mr. Franklin.

“While our customers and team are resilient and moving forward, we believe that it will be several months before we can more clearly see the effects of the shut-down of our economy, both at a local and national level,” Mr. Franklin said.  “We are also monitoring the slowdown of the oil and gas industry and the new normal that the industry will operate under as we go forward.”

“We continued to add to our provision for loan losses during the second quarter primarily because of the general uncertainty created in our markets. We believe that our reserve build and our continued strong capital position gives us the stability we need to continue to work with our customers in these tough times,” Mr. Franklin added. “We believe that CBTX, Inc. will emerge from this crisis strong and able to pursue any opportunities that may arise.”

Highlights

  • Net income was $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $5.3 million and $12.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019, respectively, primarily due to the increase in the provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2020.

  • The provision for credit losses was $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $807,000 for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in 2020 was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19, and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry on current and forecasted economic factors.

  • The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, for loans increased to $39.7 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $31.2 million at March 31, 2020 and $25.3 million at June 30, 2019.

  • Funded $336.1 million in loans under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, or the PPP, during the second quarter of 2020.

  • Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 4.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and 4.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  

  • Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock paid on July 15, 2020.

  • Maintained strong capital ratios with the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio being 16.56% at June 30, 2020, compared to 16.42% at March 31, 2020 and 15.59% at June 30, 2019.

Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $32.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $32.2 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $34.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net interest income decreased $62,000 during the second quarter of 2020, compared to the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower rates on loans and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by the impact of increased average loans and lower rates on interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income decreased $2.1 million during the second quarter of 2020, compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower rates on loans and other interest-earning assets, partially offset by the impact of increased average loans and lower rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 3.91% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 4.56% for the first quarter of 2020 and 5.07% for the second quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.52% for the second quarter of 2020, 0.94% for the first quarter of 2020 and 1.09% for the second quarter of 2019. Yields on interest-earning assets decreased, and the costs of interest-bearing liabilities did not decrease to the same extent, which caused compression of the Company’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis to 3.68% for the second quarter of 2020, from 4.06% for the first quarter of 2020 and 4.53% for the second quarter of 2019.

Provision/Recapture for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $9.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $807,000 for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the first and second quarters of 2020 was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry during such periods on the local and national economy and on current and forecasted economic factors.

The ACL for loans was $39.7 million, or 1.35% of total loans, at June 30, 2020, compared to $31.2 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 and $25.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at June 30, 2019. The increase in the ACL for loans was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry on current and forecasted economic factors during the first and second quarters of 2020.

The liability associated with the ACL for unfunded commitments was $5.0 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $3.7 million at March 31, 2020 and $378,000 at June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update, or ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, or CECL, effective January 1, 2020, the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry, as noted above.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increased interest rate swap origination fees recognized on new interest rate swap transactions during the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to nontaxable death benefit proceeds of $4.7 million received under bank-owned life insurance policies and a gain of $3.3 million over the carrying value recorded during the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $22.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $23.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest expense of $406,000 between the second and first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increased professional and director fees, mainly consulting fees, and increased regulatory fees, partially offset by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits resulting from decreases in employee benefits costs.

The decrease in noninterest expense of $908,000 between the second quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019 primarily related to a reduction in professional and director fees, mainly legal fees, partially offset by increased consulting fees.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $539,000 for the second quarter of 2020, $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates were 19.95% for the second quarter of 2020, 19.85% for the first quarter of 2020 and 17.69% for the second quarter of 2019. The differences between the federal statutory rate of 21% and the effective tax rates were largely attributable to permanent differences primarily related to tax exempt interest and bank-owned life insurance.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $2.9 billion at June 30, 2020, $2.7 billion at March 31, 2020 and $2.6 billion at June 30, 2019.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company funded 2,010 PPP loans to customers in the principal amount totaling $336.1 million and an average loan balance of $167,000. The Company recognized a net yield of 2.28% during the second quarter of 2020 on these PPP loans.

In support of customers impacted by COVID-19, the Company offered relief through payment deferrals. The deferral periods range from one to six-months, with the majority of the deferrals involving three-month arrangements. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had entered into deferral arrangements on 689 loans with total outstanding principal of $545.0 million. As of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, these arrangements resulted in the deferral of payments, including both principal and interest, totaling $17.0 million and $936,000, respectively.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets remain low relative to total assets at $11.2 million, or 0.29% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.04% of total assets, at March 31, 2020 and $3.3 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming assets during the second quarter of 2020 primarily related to $9.9 million of loans, which were placed on nonaccrual status while subject to deferral arrangements discussed above.

Through June 30, 2020, 35 loans totaling $27.0 million were restructured as troubled debt restructurings, or TDRs, which included 32 loans totaling $26.3 million, that were subject to deferral arrangements discussed above.

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans were 0.01% for the second quarter of 2020, (0.05%) for the first quarter of 2020 and 0.02% for the second quarter of 2019.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits were $3.3 billion at June 30, 2020, $2.8 billion at March 31, 2020 and $2.7 billion at June 30, 2019.

The Company defines total borrowings as the total of repurchase agreements, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and notes payable. Total borrowings were $52.5 million, $51.4 million and $90.8 million at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Borrowings fluctuated between the second quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2019 due to increased Federal Home Loan Bank advances to fund loan growth in 2019.

Capital

At June 30, 2020, the Company continued to be well capitalized and maintained strong capital ratios under bank regulatory requirements. The Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 16.56% at June 30, 2020, compared to 16.42% at March 31, 2020, and 15.59% at June 30, 2019. The Company’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.96% at June 30, 2020, compared to 13.18% at March 31, 2020, and 13.12% at June 30, 2019. The Company’s total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio was 13.77% at June 30, 2020, 15.67% at March 31, 2020 and 15.18% at June 30, 2019.

The ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 11.84% at June 30, 2020, 13.51% at March 31, 2020 and 12.96% at June 30, 2019. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, to tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. The Company’s management also evaluates performance based on certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company classifies a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per common share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Please refer to the table titled “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 on July 30, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Standard Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the teleconference via telephone by calling (877) 620-1733 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (or (470) 414-9785 if calling from outside the U.S.).  The conference call ID number is 1285151. To access the live webcast of the conference call, individuals can visit the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website: https://ir.cbtxinc.com/events-and-presentations. An archived edition of the earnings webcast will also be posted on the Company’s website later that day and will remain available to interested parties via the same link for one year.  

The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the Company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks discussed within the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent 8-Ks.

About CBTX, Inc.

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.9 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the Company can: manage the economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19 and the recent drop in oil and gas prices (including risks related to its customers’ credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans, the Company’s ability to borrow, and the impact of a resultant recession generally), and other hazards such as natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of war or terrorism, other pandemics, an outbreak of  hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and the governmental or military response thereto, and other matters beyond the Company’s control; the geographic concentration of our markets in Beaumont and Houston, Texas; manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the efforts to resolve the nonperforming assets; deterioration of its asset quality; interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within the Company’s primary markets; volatility and direction of oil prices, including risks related to the recent collapse in oil prices, and the strength of the energy industry, generally and within Texas; the composition of the Company’s loan portfolio, including the identity of its borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries, especially the creditworthiness of energy company borrowers; changes in the value of collateral securing the loans; the Company’s ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and the Company’s reputation; the Company’s ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company’s ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for loans under the PPP and the risk of holding the PPP loans at unfavorable interest rates as compared to the loans to customers that we would have otherwise lent to; the volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company’s business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company’s information technology and telecommunications systems or third‑party servicers; the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; operational risks associated with the Company’s business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; the Company’s ability to meet the requirements of its Formal Agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the risk that such Formal Agreement may have a negative impact on the Company’s financial performance and results of operations; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and newly enacted fiscal stimulus that impact the Company’s loan portfolio and forbearance practice; and other governmental interventions in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently elevated by and may or will continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

                                         
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   6/30/2020   6/30/2019
Profitability:                                        
Net income $ 2,163     $ 7,541     $ 12,636     $ 13,076     $ 14,315     $ 9,704     $ 24,805  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.09     $ 0.30     $ 0.51     $ 0.52     $ 0.57     $ 0.39     $ 1.00  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.09     $ 0.30     $ 0.50     $ 0.52     $ 0.57     $ 0.39     $ 0.99  
                                         
Return on average assets (1)   0.23 %     0.87 %     1.43 %     1.53 %     1.72 %     0.54 %     1.52 %
Return on average shareholders' equity (1)   1.60 %     5.64 %     9.40 %     9.92 %     11.30 %     3.60 %     9.97 %
Net interest margin- tax equivalent (1)   3.68 %     4.06 %     4.18 %     4.43 %     4.53 %     3.87 %     4.55 %
Efficiency ratio (2)   64.15 %     60.44 %     58.96 %     56.98 %     56.25 %     62.26 %     58.64 %
                                         
Liquidity and Capital Ratios:                                        
Total shareholders' equity to total assets   13.77 %     15.67 %     15.40 %     15.31 %     15.18 %     13.77 %     15.18 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)   11.84 %     13.51 %     13.26 %     13.13 %     12.96 %     11.84 %     12.96 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   15.30 %     15.23 %     15.52 %     14.99 %     14.71 %     15.30 %     14.71 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   15.30 %     15.23 %     15.52 %     14.99 %     14.71 %     15.30 %     14.71 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   16.56 %     16.42 %     16.41 %     15.88 %     15.59 %     16.56 %     15.59 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   11.96 %     13.18 %     13.11 %     13.23 %     13.12 %     11.96 %     13.12 %
                                         
Other Data:                                        
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic   24,752       24,926       24,951       24,923       24,921       24,839       24,916  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted   24,780       25,000       25,071       25,046       25,042       24,885       25,047  
Common shares outstanding at period end   24,755       24,746       24,980       24,923       24,923       24,755       24,923  
Dividends per share $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
Book value per share $ 21.71     $ 21.70     $ 21.45     $ 21.07     $ 20.59     $ 21.71     $ 20.59  
Tangible book value per share (3) $ 18.26     $ 18.23     $ 18.01     $ 17.62     $ 17.13     $ 18.26     $ 17.13  
Employees - full-time equivalents   523       512       500       504       508       523       508  

_____________________________

(1)   Quarterly ratios are annualized.
(2)   Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3)   Non‑GAAP financial measure. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)

                             
Balance Sheet Data (at period end): 6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
                             
Loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 2,934,888     $ 2,671,587     $ 2,639,085     $ 2,676,824     $ 2,642,289  
Allowance for credit losses for loans   (39,678 )     (31,194 )     (25,280 )     (25,576 )     (25,342 )
Loans, net   2,895,210       2,640,393       2,613,805       2,651,248       2,616,947  
                             
Cash and equivalents   492,400       284,898       372,064       289,399       266,776  
Securities   235,438       234,014       231,262       228,061       232,601  
Premises and equipment   50,729       50,243       50,875       51,183       51,346  
Goodwill   80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950  
Other intangible assets   4,496       4,700       4,938       5,106       5,318  
Loans held for sale         882       1,463             1,408  
Operating lease right-to-use asset   14,081       12,577       12,926       12,864       12,355  
Other assets   128,421       116,993       110,261       112,774       111,805  
Total assets $ 3,901,725     $ 3,425,650     $ 3,478,544     $ 3,431,585     $ 3,379,506  
                             
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,513,748     $ 1,195,541     $ 1,184,861     $ 1,196,720     $ 1,201,287  
Interest-bearing deposits   1,740,455       1,596,692       1,667,527       1,547,607       1,537,620  
Total deposits   3,254,203       2,792,233       2,852,388       2,744,327       2,738,907  
                             
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   50,000       50,000       50,000       120,000       90,000  
Repurchase agreements   2,500       1,415       485       1,208       805  
Operating lease liabilities   16,983       15,356       15,704       15,513       14,806  
Other liabilities   40,683       29,772       24,246       25,317       21,830  
Total liabilities   3,364,369       2,888,776       2,942,823       2,906,365       2,866,348  
                             
Total shareholders’ equity   537,356       536,874       535,721       525,220       513,158  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,901,725     $ 3,425,650     $ 3,478,544     $ 3,431,585     $ 3,379,506  


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands)

                                         
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   6/30/2020   6/30/2019
Interest income                                        
Interest and fees on loans $ 32,857   $ 33,617   $ 35,634     $ 36,353   $ 35,608   $ 66,474   $ 69,401
Securities   1,228     1,363     1,442       1,436     1,519     2,591     3,076
Other interest-earning assets   169     1,055     1,279       1,212     1,359     1,224     2,842
Equity investments   171     176     213       192     163     347     315
Total interest income   34,425     36,211     38,568       39,193     38,649     70,636     75,634
Interest expense                                        
Deposits   2,022     3,766     4,463       4,130     3,822     5,788     7,406
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   240     221     316       483     523     461     587
Repurchase agreements   1               1     1     1     2
Note payable and junior subordinated debt   4     4     3       4     4     8     12
Total interest expense   2,267     3,991     4,782       4,618     4,350     6,258     8,007
Net interest income   32,158     32,220     33,786       34,575     34,299     64,378     67,627
Provision (recapture) for credit losses                                        
Provision (recapture) for credit losses for loans   8,537     4,739     (148 )     579     807     13,276     1,954
Provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments   1,333     310                   1,643    
Total provision (recapture) for credit losses   9,870     5,049     (148 )     579     807     14,919     1,954
Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses   22,288     27,171     33,934       33,996     33,492     49,459     65,673
Noninterest income                                        
Deposit account service charges   1,095     1,485     1,587       1,681     1,657     2,580     3,286
Card interchange fees   915     922     1,007       908     941     1,837     1,805
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance   412     416     430       430     3,721     828     4,151
Net gain on sales of assets   139     123     305       190     69     262     157
Other   348     1,381     388       906     915     1,729     1,397
Total noninterest income   2,909     4,327     3,717       4,115     7,303     7,236     10,796
Noninterest expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   14,012     14,223     14,264       13,951     14,185     28,235     28,007
Occupancy expense   2,558     2,424     2,417       2,484     2,338     4,982     4,605
Professional and director fees   1,541     1,152     1,220       1,455     2,282     2,693     4,373
Data processing and software   1,292     1,222     1,074       1,121     1,086     2,514     2,240
Regulatory fees   476     103     84       144     446     579     910
Advertising, marketing and business development   269     364     452       407     532     633     972
Telephone and communications   392     419     506       434     456     811     834
Security and protection expense   351     374     364       410     367     725     690
Amortization of intangibles   230     221     216       221     225     451     457
Other expenses   1,374     1,587     1,513       1,418     1,486     2,961     2,900
Total noninterest expense   22,495     22,089     22,110       22,045     23,403     44,584     45,988
Net income before income tax expense   2,702     9,409     15,541       16,066     17,392     12,111     30,481
Income tax expense   539     1,868     2,905       2,990     3,077     2,407     5,676
Net income $ 2,163   $ 7,541   $ 12,636     $ 13,076   $ 14,315   $ 9,704   $ 24,805


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, except percentages)

                                                 
    Three Months Ended
    6/30/2020   3/31/2020   6/30/2019
          Interest             Interest             Interest    
    Average   Earned/   Average   Average   Earned/   Average   Average   Earned/   Average
    Outstanding   Interest   Yield/   Outstanding   Interest   Yield/   Outstanding   Interest   Yield/
    Balance   Paid   Rate (1)   Balance   Paid   Rate (1)   Balance   Paid   Rate (1)
Assets                                                
Interest-earning assets:                                                
Total loans (2)   $ 2,908,204     $ 32,857   4.54 %   $ 2,634,507     $ 33,617   5.13 %   $ 2,591,928     $ 35,608   5.51 %
Securities     240,343       1,228   2.05 %     233,917       1,363   2.34 %     233,339       1,519   2.61 %
Other interest-earning assets     378,405       169   0.18 %     315,099       1,055   1.35 %     219,639       1,359   2.48 %
Equity investments     15,147       171   4.54 %     13,661       176   5.18 %     15,218       163   4.32 %
Total interest-earning assets     3,542,099     $ 34,425   3.91 %     3,197,184     $ 36,211   4.56 %     3,060,124     $ 38,649   5.07 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans     (31,443 )               (25,831 )               (24,829 )          
Noninterest-earning assets     305,821                 296,698                 299,234            
Total assets   $ 3,816,477               $ 3,468,051               $ 3,334,529            
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 1,687,991     $ 2,022   0.48 %   $ 1,650,064     $ 3,766   0.92 %   $ 1,514,697     $ 3,822   1.01 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     70,769       240   1.36 %     50,000       221   1.78 %     83,022       523   2.53 %
Repurchase agreements     2,101       1   0.19 %     763               877       1   0.46 %
Note payable and junior subordinated debt           4               4               4    
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,760,861     $ 2,267   0.52 %     1,700,827     $ 3,991   0.94 %     1,598,596     $ 4,350   1.09 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                                
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,462,271                 1,184,776                 1,194,645            
Other liabilities     49,958                 44,620                 32,991            
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities     1,512,229                 1,229,396                 1,227,636            
Shareholders’ equity     543,387                 537,828                 508,297            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,816,477               $ 3,468,051               $ 3,334,529            
Net interest income         $ 32,158             $ 32,220             $ 34,299    
Net interest spread (3)               3.39 %               3.62 %               3.98 %
Net interest margin (4)               3.65 %               4.05 %               4.50 %
Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5)               3.68 %               4.06 %               4.53 %

_______________________________

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.
(3)   Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.
(4)   Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.
(5)   Tax equivalent adjustments of $247,000, $81,000 and $258,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Year to Date Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, except percentages)

                                 
    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2020
   2019
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average
    Outstanding   Earned/   Yield/   Outstanding   Earned/   Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)   Balance   Interest Paid   Rate (1)   Balance   Interest Paid   Rate (1)
Assets                                
Interest-earning assets:                                
Total loans (2)   $ 2,771,355     $ 66,474   4.82 %   $ 2,546,610     $ 69,401   5.50 %
Securities     237,130       2,591   2.20 %     232,499       3,076   2.67 %
Other interest-earning assets     346,753       1,224   0.71 %     229,405       2,842   2.50 %
Equity investments     14,404       347   4.84 %     13,537       315   4.69 %
Total interest-earning assets     3,369,642     $ 70,636   4.22 %     3,022,051     $ 75,634   5.05 %
Allowance for loan losses     (28,637 )               (24,426 )          
Noninterest-earning assets     301,281                 301,065            
Total assets   $ 3,642,286               $ 3,298,690            
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 1,669,031     $ 5,788   0.70 %   $ 1,529,283     $ 7,406   0.98 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     60,385       461   1.54 %     46,575       587   2.54 %
Repurchase agreements     1,432       1   0.14 %     1,364       2   0.30 %
Note payable and junior subordinated debt           8               12    
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,730,848     $ 6,258   0.73 %     1,577,222     $ 8,007   1.02 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,323,520                 1,185,919            
Other liabilities     45,595                 33,764            
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities     1,369,115                 1,219,683            
Shareholders’ equity     542,323                 501,785            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,642,286               $ 3,298,690            
Net interest income         $ 64,378             $ 67,627    
Net interest spread (3)               3.49 %               4.03 %
Net interest margin (4)               3.84 %               4.51 %
Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5)               3.87 %               4.55 %

_______________________________

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.
(3)   Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.
(4)   Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.
(5)   Tax equivalent adjustments of $496,000 and $513,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Rate/Volume Analysis 
(In thousands)

                         
    Three Months Ended June 30, 2020,
    Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
    Increase (Decrease) due to      
(Dollars in thousands)   Rate   Volume   Days   Total
Interest-earning assets:                        
Total loans   $ (4,251 )   $ 3,491   $   $ (760 )
Securities     (172 )     37         (135 )
Other interest-earning assets     (1,099 )     213         (886 )
Equity investments     (24 )     19         (5 )
Total increase (decrease) in interest income     (5,546 )     3,760         (1,786 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits     (1,831 )     87         (1,744 )
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     (73 )     92         19  
Repurchase agreements     1               1  
Note payable and junior subordinated debt                    
Total increase (decrease) in interest expense     (1,903 )     179         (1,724 )
Increase (decrease) in net interest income   $ (3,643 )   $ 3,581   $   $ (62 )


                         
    Three Months Ended June 30, 2020, 
    Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
    Increase (Decrease) due to    
(Dollars in thousands)   Rate   Volume     Days   Total 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Total loans   $ (7,096 )   $ 4,345     $   $ (2,751 )
Securities     (337 )     46           (291 )
Other interest-earning assets     (2,172 )     982           (1,190 )
Equity investments     8                 8  
Total increase (decrease) in interest income     (9,597 )     5,373           (4,224 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits     (2,236 )     436           (1,800 )
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     (205 )     (78 )         (283 )
Repurchase agreements     (1 )     1            
Note payable and junior subordinated debt                      
Total increase (decrease) in interest expense     (2,442 )     359           (2,083 )
Increase (decrease) in net interest income   $ (7,155 )   $ 5,014     $   $ (2,141 )


                         
    Six Months Ended June 30, 2020, 
    Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
    Increase (Decrease) due to
 		   
(Dollars in thousands)   Rate   Volume     Days   Total 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Total loans   $ (9,441 )   $ 6,130     $ 384   $ (2,927 )
Securities     (564 )     62       17     (485 )
Other interest-earning assets     (3,089 )     1,455       16     (1,618 )
Equity investments     10       20       2     32  
Total increase (decrease) in interest income     (13,084 )     7,667       419     (4,998 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits     (2,339 )     680       41     (1,618 )
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     (303 )     174       3     (126 )
Repurchase agreements     (1 )               (1 )
Note payable and junior subordinated debt           (4 )         (4 )
Total increase (decrease) in interest expense     (2,643 )     850       44     (1,749 )
Increase (decrease) in net interest income   $ (10,441 )   $ 6,817     $ 375   $ (3,249 )

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Yield Trend

                   
  Three Months Ended
  6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
                   
Interest-earning assets:                  
Total loans 4.54 %   5.13 %   5.27 %   5.43 %   5.51 %
Securities 2.05 %   2.34 %   2.46 %   2.41 %   2.61 %
Other interest-earning assets 0.18 %   1.35 %   1.69 %   2.25 %   2.48 %
Equity investments 4.54 %   5.18 %   5.24 %   4.72 %   4.32 %
Total interest-earning assets 3.91 %   4.56 %   4.73 %   4.98 %   5.07 %
                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing deposits 0.48 %   0.92 %   1.08 %   1.05 %   1.01 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.36 %   1.78 %   1.82 %   2.29 %   2.53 %
Repurchase agreements 0.19 %           0.38 %   0.46 %
Note payable and junior subordinated debt                  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.52 %   0.94 %   1.11 %   1.12 %   1.09 %
                   
Net interest spread (1) 3.39 %   3.62 %   3.62 %   3.86 %   3.98 %
Net interest margin (2) 3.65 %   4.05 %   4.15 %   4.39 %   4.50 %
Net interest margin—tax equivalent (3) 3.68 %   4.06 %   4.18 %   4.43 %   4.53 %

______________________________

(1)   Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.
(2)   Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.
(3)   Tax equivalent adjustments were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Outstanding Balances 
(In thousands)

                             
  Three Months Ended
  6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
                             
Assets                            
Interest-earning assets:                            
Total loans (1) $ 2,908,204     $ 2,634,507     $ 2,682,842     $ 2,655,941     $ 2,591,928  
Securities   240,343       233,917       232,441       234,525       233,339  
Other interest-earning assets   378,405       315,099       300,395       215,900       219,639  
Equity investments   15,147       13,661       16,140       16,154       15,218  
Total interest-earning assets   3,542,099       3,197,184       3,231,818       3,122,520       3,060,124  
Allowance for credit losses for loans   (31,443 )     (25,831 )     (25,591 )     (25,422 )     (24,829 )
Noninterest-earning assets   305,821       296,698       298,615       296,861       299,234  
Total assets $ 3,816,477     $ 3,468,051     $ 3,504,842     $ 3,393,959     $ 3,334,529  
                             
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,687,991     $ 1,650,064     $ 1,646,883     $ 1,557,503     $ 1,514,697  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   70,769       50,000       68,913       83,804       83,022  
Repurchase agreements   2,101       763       423       1,043       877  
Note payable and junior subordinated debt                            
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,760,861       1,700,827       1,716,219       1,642,350       1,598,596  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                            
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,462,271       1,184,776       1,212,939       1,189,087       1,194,645  
Other liabilities   49,958       44,620       42,406       39,775       32,991  
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   1,512,229       1,229,396       1,255,345       1,228,862       1,227,636  
Shareholders’ equity   543,387       537,828       533,278       522,747       508,297  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,816,477     $ 3,468,051     $ 3,504,842     $ 3,393,959     $ 3,334,529  

______________________________

(1)   Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Loans and Deposits Period End Balances
(In thousands, except percentages)

                                                 
  6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
  Amount     Amount     Amount     Amount     Amount  
                                                 
Loan Portfolio:                                                
Commercial and industrial $ 837,667     28.4 %   $ 542,650     20.3 %   $ 527,607     19.9 %   $ 523,831     19.5 %   $ 540,084     20.4 %
Real estate:                                                
Commercial real estate   908,027     30.8 %     904,395     33.8 %     900,746     34.0 %     875,329     32.6 %     854,513     32.2 %
Construction and development   552,879     18.8 %     558,343     20.8 %     527,812     19.9 %     572,276     21.4 %     559,672     21.1 %
1-4 family residential   272,253     9.2 %     276,142     10.3 %     280,192     10.6 %     287,434     10.7 %     281,525     10.6 %
Multi-family residential   255,273     8.7 %     267,152     10.0 %     277,209     10.5 %     298,396     11.1 %     298,887     11.3 %
Consumer   36,338     1.2 %     38,133     1.4 %     36,782     1.4 %     37,975     1.4 %     39,803     1.5 %
Agriculture   7,795     0.3 %     7,520     0.3 %     9,812     0.4 %     10,836     0.4 %     9,923     0.4 %
Other   77,535     2.6 %     84,076     3.1 %     86,513     3.3 %     76,860     2.9 %     65,471     2.5 %
Gross loans   2,947,767     100.0 %     2,678,411     100.0 %     2,646,673     100.0 %     2,682,937     100.0 %     2,649,878     100.0 %
Less allowance for credit losses   (39,678 )         (31,194 )         (25,280 )         (25,576 )         (25,342 )    
Less deferred fees and unearned discount   (12,879 )         (5,942 )         (6,125 )         (6,113 )         (6,181 )    
Less loans held for sale             (882 )         (1,463 )                   (1,408 )    
Loans, net $ 2,895,210         $ 2,640,393         $ 2,613,805         $ 2,651,248         $ 2,616,947      
                                                 
                                                 
Deposits:                                                
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 366,281     11.2 %   $ 359,943     12.9 %   $ 369,744     13.0 %   $ 337,746     12.3 %   $ 351,326     12.8 %
Money market accounts   878,006     27.0 %     760,036     27.2 %     805,942     28.3 %     739,436     26.9 %     717,883     26.2 %
Savings accounts   98,485     3.0 %     90,227     3.2 %     92,183     3.2 %     91,413     3.3 %     91,828     3.4 %
Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater   200,505     6.2 %     212,341     7.6 %     208,018     7.3 %     198,561     7.3 %     189,741     6.9 %
Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000   197,178     6.1 %     174,145     6.3 %     191,640     6.7 %     180,451     6.6 %     186,842     6.8 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,740,455     53.5 %     1,596,692     57.2 %     1,667,527     58.5 %     1,547,607     56.4 %     1,537,620     56.1 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,513,748     46.5 %     1,195,541     42.8 %     1,184,861     41.5 %     1,196,720     43.6 %     1,201,287     43.9 %
Total deposits $ 3,254,203     100.0 %   $ 2,792,233     100.0 %   $ 2,852,388     100.0 %   $ 2,744,327     100.0 %   $ 2,738,907     100.0 %


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Credit Quality
(In thousands, except percentages)

                             
  6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
Nonperforming Assets (at period end):                            
Nonaccrual loans:                            
Commercial and industrial $ 5,519     $ 449     $ 596     $ 354     $ 1,795  
Real estate:                            
Commercial real estate   4,811       67       67       159       850  
Construction and development   506       519                    
1-4 family residential   332       413       314       629       624  
Multi-family residential                            
Consumer                            
Agriculture                            
Nonaccrual loans   11,168       1,448       977       1,142       3,269  
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due                           9  
Total nonperforming loans   11,168       1,448       977       1,142       3,278  
Foreclosed assets                           36  
Total nonperforming assets $ 11,168     $ 1,448     $ 977     $ 1,142     $ 3,314  
                             
Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans (at period end):                            
Commercial and industrial $ 12,108     $ 9,535     $ 7,671     $ 7,470     $ 7,792  
Real estate:                            
Commercial real estate   12,424       9,576       7,975       7,788       7,371  
Construction and development   7,050       5,795       4,446       4,825       4,579  
1-4 family residential   3,173       2,430       2,257       2,338       2,236  
Multi-family residential   2,880       2,413       1,699       1,829       2,178  
Consumer   529       477       388       558       458  
Agriculture   134       129       74       82       73  
Other   1,380       839       770       686       655  
Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 39,678     $ 31,194     $ 25,280     $ 25,576     $ 25,342  
                             
Credit Quality Ratios (at period end):                            
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.29 %     0.04 %     0.03 %     0.03 %     0.10 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.38 %     0.05 %     0.04 %     0.04 %     0.12 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming loans   355.28 %     2,154.28 %     2,587.51 %     2,239.58 %     773.09 %
Allowance for credit losses for loans to total loans   1.35 %     1.17 %     0.96 %     0.96 %     0.96 %


CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
(In thousands, except percentages)

                             
  Three Months Ended
  6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
Analysis of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans                            
                             
Allowance for credit losses for loans at beginning of period $  31,194     $  25,280     $  25,576     $  25,342     $  24,643  
                             
Adoption of CECL    —        874        —        —        —  
                             
Provision (recapture)    8,537        4,739        (148 )      579        807  
                             
Net (charge-offs) recoveries                            
Commercial and industrial    18        398        (205 )      (374 )      22  
Real estate:                            
Commercial real estate    (24 )      —        (1 )      33        2  
Construction and development    —        —        —        —        —  
1-4 family residential    (66 )      1        —        1        (11 )
Multi-family residential    —        —        —        —        —  
Consumer    7        (99 )      47        (1 )      (78 )
Agriculture    12        —        10        —        —  
Other    —        1        1        (4 )      (43 )
Total net (charge-offs) recoveries    (53 )      301        (148 )      (345 )      (108 )
                             
Allowance for credit losses for loans at end of period $  39,678     $  31,194     $  25,280     $  25,576     $  25,342  
                             
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1)   0.01 %     (0.05 %)     0.02 %     0.05 %     0.02 %

_________________

(1)   Annualized.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation 
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional non‑GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non‑GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non‑GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non‑GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non‑GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

We calculate tangible equity as total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share.

We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders’ equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders’ equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and total shareholders’ equity to total assets:

                             
  6/30/2020   3/31/2020   12/31/2019   9/30/2019   6/30/2019
Tangible Equity                            
Total shareholders’ equity $ 537,356     $ 536,874     $ 535,721     $ 525,220     $ 513,158  
Adjustments:                            
Goodwill   80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950  
Other intangibles   4,496       4,700       4,938       5,106       5,318  
Tangible equity $ 451,910     $ 451,224     $ 449,833     $ 439,164     $ 426,890  
Tangible Assets                            
Total assets $ 3,901,725     $ 3,425,650     $ 3,478,544     $ 3,431,585     $ 3,379,506  
Adjustments:                            
Goodwill   80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950       80,950  
Other intangibles   4,496       4,700       4,938       5,106       5,318  
Tangible assets $ 3,816,279     $ 3,340,000     $ 3,392,656     $ 3,345,529     $ 3,293,238  
                             
Common shares outstanding   24,755       24,746       24,980       24,923       24,923  
                             
Book value per share $ 21.71     $ 21.70     $ 21.45     $ 21.07     $ 20.59  
Tangible book value per share $ 18.26     $ 18.23     $ 18.01     $ 17.62     $ 17.13  
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets   13.77 %     15.67 %     15.40 %     15.31 %     15.18 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets   11.84 %     13.51 %     13.26 %     13.13 %     12.96 %

 

Investor Relations:

Justin M. Long
281.325.5013
investors@CBoTX.com

Media Contact:

Ashley Warren
713.210.7622 
awarren@CBoTX.com

Primary Logo

