Cerner Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) today announced results for the 2020 second quarter that ended June 30, 2020. The quarterly financial results can be viewed on the company’s website at https://investors.cerner.com/financial-releases .



Cerner will host an earnings conference call to provide additional detail on the Company’s results and outlook at 3:30 p.m. CT on July 29, 2020. On the call, Cerner will discuss its second quarter 2020 results and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of Cerner developments, and forward-looking and other material information about business and financial matters. The dial-in number for the conference call is (678) 509-7542; the passcode is Cerner. Cerner recommends joining the call 15 minutes early for registration.

An audio webcast will be available live and archived on Cerner’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.cerner.com/events-and-presentations .

What: Cerner Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

When: Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Time: 3:30 p.m. Central Time

