Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,198 in the last 365 days.

GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

GenMark’s management team is scheduled to present at the Canaccord 40th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at 3:00pm ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.genmarkdx.com.

GenMark’s management team will also be participating in one-on-one meetings at the 5th Annual Needham Med Tech and Diagnostics 1x1 Conference on Monday, August 17, 2020.  Due to the format of this event no webcast will be available.

About GenMark Diagnostics
GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections.  For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
ir@genmarkdx.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.