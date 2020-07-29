Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 175,198 in the last 365 days.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for Second Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the “Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced total revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $137.7 million, an increase of 8%, compared to the second quarter of 2019.  The Company reported net income of $22.5 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $19.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. 

SECOND QUARTER 2020 COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Income from operations increased 12% year-over-year to $32.7 million.
  • Rental revenues decreased 3% year-over-year to $85.6 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 11% year-over-year to $58.1 million.   
  • Dividend rate increased 12% year-over-year to $0.42 per share for the second quarter of 2020.  On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 3.0% yield on the July 28, 2020 close price of $55.36 per share.

Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp, made the following comments regarding these results and future expectations:

“During the second quarter, we were pleased that we successfully navigated an uncertain economic environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic while delivering an Adjusted EBITDA increase of 11%.  Across the business, our teams adapted to new and challenging requirements to operate safely while serving our customers.  The teams across the Company did impressive work in the quarter and we were able to deliver solid results despite unusually challenging market conditions.

For the second quarter, rental revenue growth of 4% at Mobile Modular and 2% at TRS-RenTelco was offset by a decline at Adler of 27%, resulting in an overall 3% decrease for the Company.  We realized strong sales in the quarter at Mobile Modular and our classroom manufacturer Enviroplex, which accounted for the overall Company growth in gross profit for the quarter compared to a year ago.  Even though some customer projects were halted at the start of the quarter due to the various statewide shelter in place orders, towards the middle of the quarter many projects resumed as customer sites gradually re-opened.

Looking forward to the second half of 2020, overall business conditions appear to have stabilized compared to April, however, we still face uncertainty as the pandemic remains an issue.  While we will continue to closely monitor evolving regional conditions, we are very well positioned to provide rental solutions to our customers, which is what many are looking for in a more uncertain and capital constrained environment.  We made good progress through unprecedented economic disruption in the second quarter and we are hoping for conditions to improve slowly but steadily through the remainder of the year.”

DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:

All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 to the quarter ended June 30, 2019 unless otherwise indicated.

MOBILE MODULAR

For the second quarter of 2020, the Company’s Mobile Modular division reported income from operations of $20.6 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 26%.  Rental revenues increased 4% to $46.6 million, depreciation expense increased 5% to $5.7 million and other direct costs decreased 13% to $12.4 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 14% to $28.5 million.  The rental revenue growth came from both commercial and education markets.  Rental related services revenues decreased 9% to $14.5 million, with associated gross profit decreasing 2% to $4.1 million.  Sales revenues more than doubled to $15.3 million, primarily due to higher new equipment sales with gross margin on sales decreasing to 29% from 37%, resulting in an 81% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $4.5 million.  Selling and administrative expenses increased 8% to $16.9 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses.

TRS-RENTELCO

For the second quarter of 2020, the Company’s TRS-RenTelco division reported income from operations of $8.3 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 5%.  Rental revenues increased 2% to $26.0 million, depreciation expense increased 16% to $11.8 million and other direct costs decreased 11% to $3.6 million, which resulted in a 5% decrease in gross profit on rental revenues to $10.7 million.  The rental revenue growth was due to increased demand from the general purpose test equipment customers.  Sales revenues increased 11% to $5.9 million.  Gross margin on sales was 49% in 2020 compared to 51% in 2019, resulting in a 6% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $2.9 million.  Selling and administrative expenses decreased 4% to $5.9 million, primarily due to lower marketing and administrative expenses.

ADLER TANKS

For the second quarter of 2020, the Company’s Adler Tanks division reported income from operations of $1.7 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 65%.  Rental revenues decreased 27% to $13.0 million, depreciation expense was flat at $4.1 million and other direct costs decreased 35% to $2.2 million, which resulted in a 36% decrease in gross profit on rental revenues to $6.7 million.  The rental revenue decrease was primarily due to COVID-19 related business disruptions and a decrease in the price of oil and gas, which contributed to weaker activities in multiple geographic and market segments.  Rental related services revenues decreased 31% to $5.3 million, with gross profit on rental related services decreasing 33% to $1.3 million.  Selling and administrative expenses decreased 19% to $6.4 million, primarily due to decreased allocated corporate expenses, lower marketing and administrative costs and decreased salaries and employee benefit costs.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:

For the third quarter 2020, the Company expects:

  • Total revenue: $140 million - $160 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA1,2: $54 million - $64 million
  • Gross rental equipment capital expenditures: $10 million to $15 million 
1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation.  A reconciliation of actual net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release.
2. Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Therefore, no reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided. The Company provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company’s results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted in the reconciliation of actual Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release. 

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP:

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions.  The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions.  For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com
Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com
Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com
Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com
Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com
School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

You should read this press release in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.  You can visit the Company’s web site at www.mgrc.com to access information on McGrath RentCorp, including the latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.

CONFERENCE CALL NOTE:

As previously announced in its press release of July 1, 2020, McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on July 29, 2020 to discuss the second quarter 2020 results.  To participate in the teleconference, dial 1-844-707-0666 (in the U.S.), or 1-703-639-1220 (outside the U.S.), or to listen only, access the simultaneous webcast at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/.  A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (in the U.S.), or 1-404-537-3406 (outside the U.S.).  The pass code for the conference call replay is 8995217.  In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding McGrath RentCorp’s expectations, strategies, prospects or targets are forward looking statements.  These forward-looking statements also can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” or “will,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminologyIn particular, Mr. Hanna’s comments about the Company being very well positioned to provide rental solutions to its customers which is what many are looking for in a more uncertain capital constrained environment and the Company hoping for conditions to improve slowly but steadily through the remainder of the year, as well as the statement regarding the third quarter of 2020 outlook in the “Financial Outlook” section, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected including: the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact, the extent and length of the shelter-in and other restrictions associated with COVID-19 pandemic, the health of the education and commercial markets in our modular building division; the activity levels in the general purpose and communications test equipment markets at TRS-RenTelco; the utilization levels and rental rates of our Adler Tanks liquid and solid containment tank and box rental assets; continued execution of our performance improvement initiatives; and our ability to effectively manage our rental assets, as well as the factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof.  Except as otherwise required by law, we assume no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
(in thousands, except per share amounts)   2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenues                                
Rental   $ 85,629     $ 88,105     $ 175,135     $ 170,801  
Rental related services     20,475       24,467       44,986       45,922  
Rental operations     106,104       112,572       220,121       216,723  
Sales     30,669       13,707       45,035       30,532  
Other     900       1,160       1,970       2,192  
Total revenues     137,673       127,439       267,126       249,447  
Costs and Expenses                                
Direct costs of rental operations:                                
Depreciation of rental equipment     21,583       19,726       43,221       38,687  
Rental related services     14,894       18,137       33,157       34,500  
Other     18,165       21,741       37,618       41,474  
Total direct costs of rental operations     54,642       59,604       113,996       114,661  
Costs of sales     19,799       7,954       28,242       17,900  
Total costs of revenues     74,441       67,558       142,238       132,561  
Gross profit     63,232       59,881       124,888       116,886  
Selling and administrative expenses     30,540       30,815       62,494       60,510  
Income from operations     32,692       29,066       62,394       56,376  
Other income (expense):                                
Interest expense     (2,184 )     (3,138 )     (4,836 )     (6,246 )
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)     117       37       (319 )     86  
Income before provision for income taxes     30,625       25,965       57,239       50,216  
Provision for income taxes     8,076       6,477       14,531       12,279  
Net income   $ 22,549     $ 19,488     $ 42,708     $ 37,937  
Earnings per share:                                
Basic   $ 0.93     $ 0.8     $ 1.76     $ 1.57  
Diluted   $ 0.92     $ 0.79     $ 1.74     $ 1.54  
Shares used in per share calculation:                                
Basic     24,121       24,246       24,207       24,221  
Diluted     24,471       24,579       24,612       24,561  
Cash dividends declared per share   $ 0.420     $ 0.375     $ 0.840     $ 0.750  
                                 

MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

    June 30,     December 31,  
(in thousands)   2020     2019  
Assets                
Cash   $ 694     $ 2,342  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,200 in 2020 and $1,883 in 2019     125,940       128,099  
Rental equipment, at cost:                
Relocatable modular buildings     892,339       868,807  
Electronic test equipment     337,987       335,343  
Liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes     316,497       316,261  
      1,546,823       1,520,411  
Less accumulated depreciation     (577,142 )     (552,911 )
Rental equipment, net     969,681       967,500  
Property, plant and equipment, net     133,610       131,047  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     46,997       45,356  
Intangible assets, net     7,223       7,334  
Goodwill     28,197       28,197  
Total assets   $ 1,312,342     $ 1,309,875  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
Liabilities:                
Notes payable   $ 272,149     $ 293,431  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     116,825       109,174  
Deferred income     60,779       54,964  
Deferred income taxes, net     218,753       218,270  
Total liabilities     668,506       675,839  
Shareholders’ equity:                
Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares                
Issued and outstanding - 24,085 shares as of June 30, 2020 and 24,296 shares as of December 31, 2019     106,010       106,360  
Retained earnings     537,775       527,746  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     51       (70 )
Total shareholders’ equity     643,836       634,036  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,312,342     $ 1,309,875  
                 

MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

    Six Months Ended June 30,  
(in thousands)   2020     2019  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:                
Net income   $ 42,708     $ 37,937  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     47,663       43,087  
Provision for doubtful accounts     833       371  
Share-based compensation     3,224       2,746  
Gain on sale of used rental equipment     (9,602 )     (9,168 )
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)     319       (86 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs     5       5  
  Change in:                
Accounts receivable     1,326       (373 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (1,641 )     (21,246 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     6,389       18,468  
Deferred income     5,815       16,909  
Deferred income taxes     483       3,337  
Net cash provided by operating activities     97,522       91,987  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                
Purchases of rental equipment     (57,564 )     (90,701 )
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (6,893 )     (3,961 )
Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment     21,921       18,280  
Net cash used in investing activities     (42,536 )     (76,382 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                
Net (repayment) borrowing under bank lines of credit     (21,288 )     3,309  
Repurchase of common stock     (13,501 )      
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards     (2,340 )     (1,563 )
Payment of dividends     (19,526 )     (17,337 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (56,655 )     (15,591 )
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash     21       (26 )
Net decrease in cash     (1,648 )     (12 )
Cash balance, beginning of period     2,342       1,508  
Cash balance, end of period   $ 694     $ 1,496  
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:                
Interest paid, during the period   $ 5,031     $ 6,210  
Net income taxes paid, during the period   $ 2,153     $ 6,173  
Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid   $ 10,255     $ 9,163  
Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid   $ 6,654     $ 8,930  
                 


MCGRATH RENTCORP
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2020
(dollar amounts in thousands)   Mobile     TRS-     Adler     Enviroplex     Consolidated  
Modular RenTelco Tanks
Revenues                                        
Rental   $ 46,628     $ 26,012     $ 12,989     $     $ 85,629  
Rental related services     14,463       670       5,342             20,475  
Rental operations     61,091       26,682       18,331             106,104  
Sales     15,316       5,922       232       9,199       30,669  
Other     355       475       70             900  
Total revenues     76,762       33,079       18,633       9,199       137,673  
                                         
Costs and Expenses                                        
Direct costs of rental operations:                                        
Depreciation     5,737       11,750       4,096             21,583  
Rental related services     10,362       517       4,015             14,894  
Other     12,376       3,562       2,227             18,165  
Total direct costs of rental operations     28,475       15,829       10,338             54,642  
Costs of sales     10,845       3,049       228       5,677       19,799  
Total costs of revenues     39,320       18,878       10,566       5,677       74,441  
                                         
Gross Profit                                        
Rental     28,514       10,700       6,666             45,880  
Rental related services     4,101       153       1,327             5,581  
Rental operations     32,615       10,853       7,993             51,461  
Sales     4,471       2,873       4       3,522       10,870  
Other     356       475       70             901  
Total gross profit     37,442       14,201       8,067       3,522       63,232  
Selling and administrative expenses     16,857       5,875       6,353       1,455       30,540  
Income from operations   $ 20,585     $ 8,326     $ 1,714     $ 2,067       32,692  
Interest expense                                     (2,184 )
Foreign currency exchange gain                                     117  
Provision for income taxes                                     (8,076 )
Net income                                   $ 22,549  
                                         
Other Information                                        
Average rental equipment 1   $ 822,743     $ 338,919     $ 314,780                  
Average monthly total yield 2     1.89 %     2.56 %     1.38 %                
Average utilization 3     77.7 %     63.9 %     44.3 %                
Average monthly rental rate 4     2.43 %     4.00 %     3.10 %                
  1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
  2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
  3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
  4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
MCGRATH RENTCORP
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2019
(dollar amounts in thousands)   Mobile     TRS-     Adler     Enviroplex     Consolidated  
Modular RenTelco Tanks
Revenues                                        
Rental   $ 44,737     $ 25,489     $ 17,879     $     $ 88,105  
Rental related services     15,901       854       7,712             24,467  
Rental operations     60,638       26,343       25,591             112,572  
Sales     6,725       5,317       593       1,072       13,707  
Other     359       650       151             1,160  
Total revenues     67,722       32,310       26,335       1,072       127,439  
                                         
Costs and Expenses                                        
Direct costs of rental operations:                                        
Depreciation     5,469       10,164       4,093             19,726  
Rental related services     11,728       686       5,723             18,137  
Other     14,282       4,018       3,441             21,741  
Total direct costs of rental operations     31,479       14,868       13,257             59,604  
Costs of sales     4,257       2,617       415       665       7,954  
Total costs of revenues     35,736       17,485       13,672       665       67,558  
                                         
Gross Profit                                        
Rental     24,986       11,307       10,345             46,638  
Rental related services     4,173       168       1,989             6,330  
Rental operations     29,159       11,475       12,334             52,968  
Sales     2,468       2,700       178       407       5,753  
Other     359       650       151             1,160  
Total gross profit     31,986       14,825       12,663       407       59,881  
Selling and administrative expenses     15,677       6,093       7,814       1,231       30,815  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 16,309     $ 8,732     $ 4,849     $ (824 )     29,066  
Interest expense                                     (3,138 )
Foreign currency exchange gain                                     37  
Provision for income taxes                                     (6,477 )
Net income                                   $ 19,488  
                                         
Other Information                                        
Average rental equipment 1   $ 786,512     $ 297,379     $ 313,552                  
Average monthly total yield 2     1.90 %     2.86 %     1.90 %                
Average utilization 3     79.2 %     67.2 %     57.5 %                
Average monthly rental rate 4     2.39 %     4.25 %     3.31 %                
  1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
  2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
  3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
  4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.﻿
MCGRATH RENTCORP 
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) 
Six months ended June 30, 2020 
(dollar amounts in thousands)   Mobile     TRS-     Adler     Enviroplex     Consolidated  
Modular RenTelco Tanks
Revenues                                        
Rental   $ 94,038     $ 53,548     $ 27,549     $     $ 175,135  
Rental related services     32,607       1,496       10,883             44,986  
Rental operations     126,645       55,044       38,432             220,121  
Sales     22,572       11,031       730       10,702       45,035  
Other     743       1,067       160             1,970  
Total revenues     149,960       67,142       39,322       10,702       267,126  
                                         
Costs and Expenses                                        
Direct costs of rental operations:                                        
Depreciation     11,406       23,582       8,233             43,221  
Rental related services     23,712       1,163       8,282             33,157  
Other     24,993       7,942       4,683             37,618  
Total direct costs of rental operations     60,111       32,687       21,198             113,996  
Costs of sales     15,548       5,497       548       6,649       28,242  
Total costs of revenues     75,659       38,184       21,746       6,649       142,238  
                                         
Gross Profit                                        
Rental     57,638       22,024       14,633             94,295  
Rental related services     8,895       333       2,601             11,829  
Rental operations     66,533       22,357       17,234             106,124  
Sales     7,024       5,534       182       4,053       16,793  
Other     744       1,067       160             1,971  
Total gross profit     74,301       28,958       17,576       4,053       124,888  
Selling and administrative expenses     34,275       12,236       13,177       2,806       62,494  
Income from operations   $ 40,026     $ 16,722     $ 4,399     $ 1,247       62,394  
Interest expense                                     (4,836 )
Foreign currency exchange loss                                     (319 )
Provision for income taxes                                     (14,531 )
Net income                                   $ 42,708  
                                         
Other Information                                        
Average rental equipment 1   $ 819,212     $ 338,066     $ 314,823                  
Average monthly total yield 2     1.90 %     2.64 %     1.46 %                
Average utilization 3     78.2 %     64.7 %     45.9 %                
Average monthly rental rate 4     2.45 %     4.08 %     3.18 %                
  1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
  2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
  3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
  4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
MCGRATH RENTCORP 
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) 
Six months ended June 30, 2019 
(dollar amounts in thousands)   Mobile     TRS-     Adler     Enviroplex     Consolidated  
Modular RenTelco Tanks
Revenues                                        
Rental   $ 86,998     $ 49,112     $ 34,691     $     $ 170,801  
Rental related services     30,372       1,562       13,988             45,922  
Rental operations     117,370       50,674       48,679             216,723  
Sales     14,725       11,067       863       3,877       30,532  
Other     719       1,245       228             2,192  
Total revenues     132,814       62,986       49,770       3,877       249,447  
                                         
Costs and Expenses                                        
Direct costs of rental operations:                                        
Depreciation     10,877       19,684       8,126             38,687  
Rental related services     22,655       1,313       10,532             34,500  
Other     26,917       8,118       6,439             41,474  
Total direct costs of rental operations     60,449       29,115       25,097             114,661  
Costs of sales     9,500       5,379       587       2,434       17,900  
Total costs of revenues     69,949       34,494       25,684       2,434       132,561  
                                         
Gross Profit                                        
Rental     49,204       21,310       20,126             90,640  
Rental related services     7,717       249       3,456             11,422  
Rental operations     56,921       21,559       23,582             102,062  
Sales     5,225       5,688       276       1,443       12,632  
Other     719       1,245       228             2,192  
Total gross profit     62,865       28,492       24,086       1,443       116,886  
Selling and administrative expenses     31,047       12,063       14,894       2,506       60,510  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 31,818     $ 16,429     $ 9,192     $ (1,063 )     56,376  
Interest expense                                     (6,246 )
Foreign currency exchange gain                                     86  
Provision for income taxes                                     (12,279 )
Net income                                   $ 37,937  
                                         
Other Information                                        
Average rental equipment 1   $ 782,562     $ 291,590     $ 313,032                  
Average monthly total yield 2     1.85 %     2.81 %     1.85 %                
Average utilization 3     79.1 %     65.7 %     57.1 %                
Average monthly rental rate 4     2.34 %     4.27 %     3.23 %                
  1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
  2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
  3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
  4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures

To supplement the Company’s financial data presented on a basis consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company presents “Adjusted EBITDA”, which is defined by the Company as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation.  The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure as management believes it provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s liquidity and financial condition and because management, as well as the Company’s lenders, use this measure in evaluating the performance of the Company. 

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP measures to further evaluate the Company’s period-to-period operating performance, compliance with financial covenants in the Company’s revolving lines of credit and senior notes and the Company’s ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements.  Management believes the exclusion of non-cash charges, including share-based compensation, is useful in measuring the Company’s cash available for operations and performance of the Company.  Because management finds Adjusted EBITDA useful, the Company believes its investors will also find Adjusted EBITDA useful in evaluating the Company’s performance.  

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company’s profitability or liquidity.  Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Unlike EBITDA, which may be used by other companies or investors, Adjusted EBITDA does not include share-based compensation charges.  The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is of limited use in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and does not accurately reflect real cash flow.  In addition, other companies may not use Adjusted EBITDA or may use other non-GAAP measures, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of comparison. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company will not incur expenses that are the same as or similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company’s performance.  Because Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC, the Company includes in the tables below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(dollar amounts in thousands)   Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended  
June 30, June 30, June 30,
    2020     2019     2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net income   $ 22,549     $ 19,488     $ 42,708     $ 37,937     $ 101,577     $ 86,965  
Provision for income taxes     8,076       6,477       14,531       12,279       34,571       27,822  
Interest expense     2,184       3,138       4,836       6,246       10,921       12,552  
Depreciation and amortization     23,801       21,987       47,663       43,087       94,052       84,774  
EBITDA     56,610       51,090       109,738       99,549       241,121       212,113  
Share-based compensation     1,501       1,354       3,224       2,746       6,370       5,029  
Adjusted EBITDA 1   $ 58,111     $ 52,444     $ 112,962     $ 102,295     $ 247,491     $ 217,142  
Adjusted EBITDA margin 2     42 %     41 %     42 %     41 %     42 %     41 %
                                                 

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

(dollar amounts in thousands)   Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended  
June 30, June 30, June 30,
    2020     2019     2020     2019     2020     2019  
Adjusted EBITDA 1   $ 58,111     $ 52,444     $ 112,962     $ 102,295     $ 247,491     $ 217,142  
Interest paid     (2,172 )     (3,382 )     (5,031 )     (6,210 )     (11,296 )     (12,685 )
Income taxes paid, net of refunds received     (1,790 )     (5,463 )     (2,153 )     (6,173 )     (13,508 )     (12,655 )
Gain on sale of used rental equipment     (4,814 )     (4,553 )     (9,602 )     (9,168 )     (21,743 )     (18,852 )
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)     (117 )     (37 )     319       (86 )     321       27  
Amortization of debt issuance cost     2       2       5       5       11       10  
Change in certain assets and liabilities:                                                
Accounts receivable, net     (106 )     (1,615 )     2,159       (2 )     (4,149 )     (15,923 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (2,004 )     (9,726 )     (1,641 )     (21,246 )     6,075       (15,659 )
Accounts payable and other liabilities     5,858       9,380       (5,311 )     15,663       (3,717 )     17,171  
Deferred income     (1,128 )     8,431       5,815       16,909       (5,956 )     22,313  
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 51,840     $ 45,481     $ 97,522     $ 91,987     $ 193,529     $ 180,889  
                                                 
  1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues for the period.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT: Keith E. Pratt
  EVP & Chief Financial Officer
  925-606-9200

Primary Logo

You just read:

McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for Second Quarter 2020

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.