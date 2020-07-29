CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC.  CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a  securities  class  action  lawsuit  has  been  filed  in  the  United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against …

IMPENDING LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS AUGUST 17, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (“Chembio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CEMI) securities during the period from March 12, 2020 through June 16, 2020.

All investors who purchased shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. and incurred losses

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., you may, no later than August 17, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

The filed complaint alleges that the Company failed to disclose that:

the Company’s Dual Path Platform (“DPP”) COVID-19 test did not provide high-quality results and there were material performance concerns with the accuracy of the test such that it was not reasonable to believe that the test may be effective in detecting antibodies against SARS-CoV-2; and



as a result, there was a material risk to public health from the false test results.



On June 16, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a press release disclosing that it had revoked the Company’s Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) for the Company’s DPP COVID-19 Igm/IgG System.

On this news, Chembio shares fell $6.04, or 60.8%, to close at $3.89 per share on June 17, 2020.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case

