CubeSmart Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on self-storage properties, announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per common share for the period ending September 30, 2020. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2020 to common shareholders of record on October 1, 2020.

About the Company

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,250 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. 

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage facility, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:
CubeSmart
Josh Schutzer
Senior Director, Finance
610-535-5700

