Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS:  HBNC) — Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2020.

Craig M. Dwight, Chairman and CEO of Horizon, commented, “Horizon’s team put in an incredible performance during the second quarter to originate and process record mortgage loan volume, help thousands of local employers to access federal stimulus funding, assist borrowers with payment modifications, and safely open branches that had been operating by appointment only since March. This extraordinary effort was complimented by profitably growing and strengthening the balance sheet, maintaining solid asset quality metrics, managing expenses with customary discipline, and meaningfully growing pre–tax, pre–provision net income.”

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Earned net income of $14.6 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, compared to $11.7 million, or $0.26 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020 and $16.6 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019.
     
  • Grew pre–tax, pre–provision net income to $23.7 million for the quarter, compared to $21.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. This non–GAAP financial measure is utilized by banks to provide a greater understanding of pre–tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income” table below.)
     
  • Reported return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.05% and return on average common equity (“ROACE”) of 9.07% in the quarter, as well as adjusted ROAA of 1.03% and adjusted ROACE of 8.95%, excluding the impact of gains on sale of investment securities, net of tax. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” tables below.)
     
  • Increased the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) 13.7% during the quarter and 211.8% year–to–date to $55.1 million at period end, representing 1.38% of total loans, reflecting implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting method and prudent increases in the Company’s general reserves. ACL at period end also represented 1.49% of loans excluding Federal Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, and 196.4% of non–performing loans excluding those which have been modified under the CARES Act.
     
  • Maintained solid asset quality metrics, including non–performing and delinquent loans representing 0.70% and 0.10% of total loans, respectively, at June 30, 2020, while net charge–offs were unchanged at 0.01% of average loans for the period.
     
  • Granted payment deferrals to loans representing 14.3% of the total loan portfolio at period end, compared to 10.4% as previously reported.
     
  • Secured approval for 2,340 PPP loans during the quarter, providing approximately $308.1 million in funding for local employers in the communities Horizon serves, with $1.1 million in deferred salary expense associated with origination costs that will be amortized to interest income as PPP loans are forgiven or paid off. Accreted PPP loans fees, net of amortized origination costs, of $869,000 were recognized as interest income in the second quarter, with the balance of approximately $9.1 million expected to be accreted to interest income over the life of these loans.
     
  • Reported non–interest expense of $30.4 million, representing 2.18% of average assets on an annualized basis, or 2.26% after adding back $1.1 million of deferred PPP loan origination costs, compared to 2.38% for the first quarter of 2020 and 2.51% for the second quarter of 2019.
     
  • Improved the efficiency ratio in the period to 56.23% compared to 58.79% for the first quarter of 2020. (See the “Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio” tables below.)
     
  • Originated a record $252.8 million in mortgage loans during the quarter, up 128.1% from the first quarter of 2020 and 127.0% from the second quarter of 2019, and generated record gain on mortgage loan sales of $6.6 million, up 90.6% from the linked quarter and 218.6% from the year–ago period.
     
  • Reported net interest margin of 3.47% and adjusted net interest margin of 3.35%, with each declining by 9 basis points from the first quarter of 2020. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table for the definition of this Non–GAAP calculation). An estimated 3 basis points of compression is attributed to PPP lending in the quarter, for both net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin.
     
  • Horizon’s tangible book value per share increased from $10.63 at December 31, 2019 to $10.87 at June 30, 2020, which includes the accounting adjustment for CECL as of January 1, 2020. This represents the highest tangible book value per share in the Company’s history. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share” tables below.)
     
  • Maintained strong liquidity position including approximately $1.3 billion in cash and investment securities, which is approximately 22.6% of total assets, and approximately $910.7 million in unused availability on lines of credit, at June 30, 2020.


Summary

    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin   2020   2020   2019
Net interest income   $ 42,996      $ 40,925      $ 41,529   
Net interest margin   3.47  %   3.56  %   3.73  %
Adjusted net interest margin   3.35  %   3.44  %   3.61  %


Mr. Dwight commented, “Our team’s success in managing the effect of significantly lower interest rates on Horizon’s loan and deposit pricing in the second quarter is reflected in net interest margin compression of only 9 basis points from the first quarter of this year, which includes an estimated 3 basis points of compression from PPP lending.”

    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Asset Yields and Funding Costs   2020   2020   2019
Interest earning assets   4.05  %   4.47  %   4.81  %
Interest bearing liabilities   0.74  %   1.13  %   1.38  %


    For the Three Months Ended
Non–interest Income and
Mortgage Banking Income 		  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019
Total non–interest income   $ 11,124        $ 12,063      $ 10,898   
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   6,620        3,473      2,078   
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment   (2,760 )     25      570   


    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
Non–interest Expense   2020   2020   2019
Total non–interest expense   $ 30,432      $ 31,149      $ 31,584   
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets   2.18  %   2.38  %   2.51  %


    At or for the Three Months Ended
Credit Quality   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.38  %   1.30  %   0.50  %
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.70  %   0.65  %   0.52  %
Percent of net charge–offs to average loans outstanding for the period   0.01  %   0.01  %   0.01  %


        CECL Adoption
    December 31,       January 1,   Net Reserve
Build 		  Net Reserve
Build 		  June 30,
Allowance for Credit Losses   2019   Impact   2020   1Q20   2Q20   2020
Commercial   $ 11,996      $ 13,618        $ 25,614      $ 6,936        $ 6,597        $ 39,147   
Retail Mortgage   923      4,048        4,971      683        178        5,832   
Warehouse   1,077      —        1,077      (22 )     135        1,190   
Consumer   3,671      4,911        8,582      599        (260 )     8,921   
Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”)   $ 17,667      $ 22,577        $ 40,244      $ 8,196        $ 6,650        $ 55,090   
ACL/Total Loans   0.49  %       1.10  %           1.38  %
                         
Acquired Loan Discount (“ALD”)   $ 20,228      $ (2,786 )     $ 17,442      $ —        $ —        $ 14,474   


Mr. Dwight stated, “Horizon’s asset quality metrics continued to remain favorable through the second quarter, as evidenced by low delinquency and other real estate owned and a moderate increase in non–performing loans. Horizon's reserve build reflects adoption of CECL on January 1 and the increase in our quarterly allocation to cover anticipated loan losses related to economic factors and the nature and characteristics of our loan portfolios, primarily related to the impact on non–essential businesses caused by COVID–19 closures and the slow pace of reopening and economic recovery. However, at the current time, we are not aware of any material specific loan losses caused by COVID–19 closures. We believe federal stimulus programs softened the adverse economic impact of COVID–19 for some businesses and consumers to date. Looking ahead, as federal stimulus programs begin to roll back and the pandemic continues, we will be closely monitoring the potential for increased loan losses, and intend to maintain prudent reserves, tightly manage operating expenses, and use our strong balance sheet and ample funding to continue to meet the needs of the businesses and consumers we serve.”

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $14.6 million, or $0.33 diluted earnings per share, compared to $11.7 million, or $0.26, for the linked quarter and $16.6 million, or $0.37, for the year–ago period.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $14.4 million, or $0.32 diluted earnings per share, compared to $11.2 million, or $0.24, for the linked quarter and to $17.6 million, or $0.39, for the year–ago period. Adjusted net income, which is not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that Horizon uses to provide a greater understanding of operating profitability.

The increase in net income for the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the first quarter of 2020 reflects an increase in net interest income of $2.1 million, a decrease in credit loss expense of $1.5 million and a decrease in non–interest expense of $717,000, offset by a decrease in non–interest income of $939,000 and an increase in tax expense of $409,000.

Second quarter 2020 non–interest income was reduced by a non-cash mortgage servicing asset impairment of $2.9 million, recorded to reflect the national increase in mortgage prepayment speeds and past due levels and determined based on a third-party valuation of Horizon's mortgage servicing asset. Gain on sale of mortgage loans grew to a record $6.6 million, up from $3.5 million in the linked quarter and $2.1 million in the year-ago period.

Non-interest expense of $30.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 reflected a $962,000 decline in salaries and employee benefits expense from the linked quarter. The reduction in salaries and employee benefits expense reflected the deferral of approximately $1.1 million in PPP loan origination costs in the second quarter of 2020, which will be amortized over the life of the PPP loans and would be recognized when the loans are forgiven or paid off. 

The decrease in net income for the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the same prior year period reflects an increase in credit loss expense of $6.2 million, offset by an increase in net interest income of $1.5 million, an increase in non–interest income of $226,000, a decrease in non–interest expense of $1.2 million and a decrease in tax expense of $1.3 million.

Net income for the first six months of 2020 was $26.3 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, compared to $27.5 million, or $0.65 diluted earnings per share, for the first six months of 2019. Adjusted net income for the first six months of 2020 was $25.6 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, compared to $31.8 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share for the first six months of 2019. The decrease in net income for the first six months of 2020 when compared to the same prior year period reflects an increase in the provision for credit loss expense of $14.4 million and an increase in non–interest expense of $259,000, offset by an increase in net interest income of $8.1 million, an increase in non–interest income of $3.6 million and a decrease in tax expense of $1.8 million.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019   2020   2019
                             
Net income as reported   $ 14,639        $ 11,655        $ 18,543        $ 20,537        $ 16,642        $ 26,294        $ 27,458     
Merger expenses   —        —        —        —        1,532        —        5,650     
Tax effect   —        —        —        —        (295 )     —        (987 )  
Net income excluding merger expenses   14,639        11,655        18,543        20,537        17,879        26,294        32,121     
                             
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment
securities		   (248 )     (339 )     (10 )     —        100        (587 )     85     
Tax effect   52        71              —        (21 )     123        (18 )  
Net income excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities   14,443        11,387        18,535        20,537        17,958        25,830        32,188     
                             
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance

(“BOLI”)		   —        (233 )     —        (213 )     (367 )     (233 )     (367 )  
Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI   14,443        11,154        18,535        20,324        17,591        25,597        31,821     
                             
Adjusted net income   $ 14,443        $ 11,154        $ 18,535        $ 20,324        $ 17,591        $ 25,597        $ 31,821     


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share
(Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019   2020   2019
                             
Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) as reported   $ 0.33        $ 0.26        $ 0.41      $ 0.46        $ 0.37        $ 0.59        $ 0.65     
Merger expenses   —        —        —      —        0.03        —        0.13     
Tax effect   —        —        —      —        —        —        (0.02 )  
Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses   0.33        0.26        0.41      0.46        0.40        0.59        0.76     
                             
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities   (0.01 )     (0.01 )     —      —        —        (0.01 )     —     
Tax effect   —        —        —      —        —        —        —     
Diluted EPS excluding (gain)/loss on investment securities   0.32        0.25        0.41      0.46        0.40        0.58        0.76     
                             
Death benefit on BOLI   —        (0.01 )     —      (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )  
Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI   0.32        0.24        0.41      0.45        0.39        0.57        0.75     
                             
Adjusted Diluted EPS   $ 0.32        $ 0.24        $ 0.41      $ 0.45        $ 0.39        $ 0.57        $ 0.75     


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019   2020   2019
                             
Pre–tax income   $ 16,632        $ 13,239        $ 22,463        $ 24,541        $ 19,947        $ 29,871        $ 32,837     
Credit loss expense   7,057        8,600        340        376        896        15,657        1,260     
Pre–tax, pre–provision net income   $ 23,689        $ 21,839        $ 22,803        $ 24,917        $ 20,843        $ 45,528        $ 34,097     
                             
Pre–tax, pre–provision net income   $ 23,689        $ 21,839        $ 22,803        $ 24,917        $ 20,843        $ 45,528        $ 34,097     
Merger expenses   —        —        —        —        1,532        —        5,650     
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities   (248 )     (339 )     (10 )     —        100        (587 )     85     
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance   —        (233 )     —        (213 )     (367 )     (233 )     (367 )  
Adjusted pre–tax, pre–provision net income   $ 23,441        $ 21,267        $ 22,793        $ 24,704        $ 22,108        $ 44,708        $ 39,465     


Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.47% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.56% for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield of interest earning assets of 42 basis points, offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 39 basis points. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $119,000 higher during the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the first quarter of 2020.  

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.47% for the second quarter of 2020 when compared to 3.73% for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 76 basis points offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 64 basis points.

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.51% for the first six months of 2020 when compared to 3.68% for the same prior year period. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 54 basis points offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 48 basis points.

The net interest margin was impacted during the second quarter of 2020 due to the PPP loans that were originated. Horizon estimates that the PPP loans compressed the net interest margin by 3 basis points for the quarter. This assumes these PPP loans were not included in average interest earning assets or interest income and were primarily funded by the growth in non-interest bearing deposits. The compression to the net interest margin for the first six months of 2020 using the same assumptions was estimated to be 2 basis points.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019   2020   2019
Net interest income as reported   $ 42,996        $ 40,925        $ 41,519        $ 43,463        $ 41,529        $ 83,921        $ 75,809     
                             
Average interest earning assets   5,112,636        4,746,202        4,748,217        4,623,985        4,566,674        4,929,388        4,249,644     
                             
Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets
(“Net Interest Margin”)		   3.47    %   3.56    %   3.58    %   3.82    %   3.73    %   3.51    %   3.68    %
                             
Net interest income as reported   $ 42,996        $ 40,925        $ 41,519        $ 43,463        $ 41,529        $ 83,921        $ 75,809     
                             
Acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments
(“PAUs”)		   (1,553 )     (1,434 )     (1,042 )     (1,739 )     (1,299 )     (2,987 )     (2,809 )  
                             
Adjusted net interest income   $ 41,443        $ 39,491        $ 40,477        $ 41,724        $ 40,230        $ 80,934        $ 73,000     
                             
Adjusted net interest margin   3.35    %   3.44    %   3.49    %   3.67    %   3.61    %   3.39    %   3.55    %


Net interest margin, excluding acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“adjusted net interest margin”), was 3.35% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.44% for the prior quarter and 3.61% for the second quarter of 2019. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.6 million, $1.4 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustment (“adjusted net interest margin”), was 3.39% for the first six months of 2020 compared to 3.55% for the same prior year period. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $3.0 million and $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Lending Activity

Total loans of $3.99 billion, or $3.69 billion excluding PPP loans, on June 30, 2020 compared to $3.71 billion on March 31, 2020, $3.64 on December 31, 2019 and $3.67 billion on June 30, 2019. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, commercial loans increased $266.1 million, mortgage warehouse loans increased $150.1 million, and loans held for sale increased $11.8 million, offset by a decrease in residential mortgage loans of $66.3 million and a decrease in consumer loans of $8.3 million.

Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                 
    June 30,   December 31,   Amount   Percent
    2020   2019   Change   Change
Commercial   $ 2,312,715      $ 2,046,651      $ 266,064        13.0 %
Residential mortgage   704,410      770,717      (66,307 )     (8.6 )%
Consumer   660,871      669,180      (8,309 )     (1.2 )%
Subtotal   3,677,996      3,486,548      191,448        5.5 %
Loans held for sale   15,913      4,088      11,825        289.3 %
Mortgage warehouse   300,386      150,293      150,093        99.9 %
Total loans   $ 3,994,295      $ 3,640,929      $ 353,366        9.7 %


Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended June 30, 2020 generated a record $6.6 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, an increase of $3.1 million from the first quarter of 2020 and $4.5 million from the second quarter of 2019. Total origination volume for the second quarter of 2020, including loans placed into portfolio, totaled a record $252.8 million, representing an increase of 128.1% from the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 127.0% from the second quarter of 2019. As a percentage of total originations, 77% of the volume was for refinances and 23% was for new purchases during the second quarter of 2020. Total origination volume of loans sold to the secondary market totaled $192.4 million, representing an increase of 184.7% from the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 217.2% from the second quarter of 2019.

Expense Management

  Three Months Ended        
  June 30,   March 31,        
  2020   2020   Adjusted
Non–interest Expense Actual   Merger
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Actual   Merger
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Amount
Change 		  Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 15,629      $ —      $ 15,629      $ 16,591      $ —      $ 16,591      $ (962 )     (5.8 )%
Net occupancy expenses 3,190      —      3,190      3,252      —      3,252      (62 )     (1.9 )%
Data processing 2,432      —      2,432      2,405      —      2,405      27        1.1 %
Professional fees 518      —      518      536      —      536      (18 )     (3.4 )%
Outside services and consultants 1,759      —      1,759      1,915      —      1,915      (156 )     (8.1 )%
Loan expense 2,692      —      2,692      2,099      —      2,099      593        28.3 %
FDIC insurance expense 235      —      235      150      —      150      85        56.7 %
Other losses 193      —      193      120      —      120      73        60.8 %
Other expense 3,784      —      3,784      4,081      —      4,081      (297 )     (7.3 )%
Total non–interest expense $ 30,432      $ —      $ 30,432      $ 31,149      $ —      $ 31,149      $ (717 )     (2.3 )%
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.18  %       2.18  %   2.38  %       2.38  %        


Total non–interest expense was $717,000 lower in the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the first quarter of 2020. Decreases in salaries and employee benefits, other expense and outside services and consultants expense were partially offset by an increase in loan expense. The reduction in salaries and employee benefits expense reflected the deferral of approximately $1.1 million in PPP loan origination costs in the second quarter of 2020, which will be amortized over the life of the PPP loans and recognized when the loans are forgiven or paid off.  

  Three Months Ended        
  June 30,   June 30,        
  2020   2019   Adjusted
Non–interest Expense Actual   Merger
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Actual   Merger
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Amount
Change 		  Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 15,629      $ —      $ 15,629      $ 16,951      $ (482 )     $ 16,469      $ (840 )     (5.1 )%
Net occupancy expenses 3,190      —      3,190      3,148      (75 )     3,073      117        3.8 %
Data processing 2,432      —      2,432      2,139      (68 )     2,071      361        17.4 %
Professional fees 518      —      518      598      (153 )     445      73        16.4 %
Outside services and consultants 1,759      —      1,759      1,655      (176 )     1,479      280        18.9 %
Loan expense 2,692      —      2,692      2,048      (2 )     2,046      646        31.6 %
FDIC insurance expense 235      —      235      365      —        365      (130 )     (35.6 )%
Other losses 193      —      193      169      (69 )     100      93        93.0 %
Other expense 3,784      —      3,784      4,511      (507 )     4,004      (220 )     (5.5 )%
Total non–interest expense $ 30,432      $ —      $ 30,432      $ 31,584      $ (1,532 )     $ 30,052      $ 380        1.3 %
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.18  %       2.18  %   2.51  %       2.39  %        


Total non–interest expense was $1.2 million lower in the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2019. Decreases in salaries and employee benefits, other expenses and FDIC deposit expense were offset in part by increases in loan expenses, data processing expenses and outside services and consultants expense. Excluding merger expenses, total non–interest expense increased by $380,000 in the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily related to closing the Salin Bancshares, Inc. merger on March 26, 2019 and the related increase in costs.

  Six Months Ended        
  June 30,   June 30,        
  2020   2019   Adjusted
Non–interest Expense Actual   Merger
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Actual   Merger
Expenses 		  Adjusted   Amount
Change 		  Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 32,220      $ —      $ 32,220      $ 31,417      $ (484 )     $ 30,933      $ 1,287        4.2 %
Net occupancy expenses 6,442      —      6,442      5,920      (75 )     5,845      597        10.2 %
Data processing 4,837      —      4,837      4,105      (360 )     3,745      1,092        29.2 %
Professional fees 1,054      —      1,054      1,091      (392 )     699      355        50.8 %
Outside services and consultants 3,674      —      3,674      5,185      (2,466 )     2,719      955        35.1 %
Loan expense 4,791      —      4,791      3,997      (2 )     3,995      796        19.9 %
FDIC insurance expense 385      —      385      525      —        525      (140 )     (26.7 )%
Other losses 313      —      313      273      (71 )     202      111        55.0 %
Other expense 7,865      —      7,865      8,809      (1,800 )     7,009      856        12.2 %
Total non–interest expense $ 61,581      $ —      $ 61,581      $ 61,322      $ (5,650 )     $ 55,672      $ 5,909        10.6 %
Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.28  %       2.28  %   2.64  %       2.40  %        


Total non–interest expense was $259,000 higher for the first six months of 2020 when compared to the same prior year period. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, loan expenses, data processing and net occupancy expenses were offset in part by decreases in outside services and consultants expense, other expenses and FDIC deposit insurance.
Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.18%, 2.38% and 2.51% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Annualized non–interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets were 2.18%, 2.38% and 2.39% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.28% and 2.64% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Annualized non–interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets were 2.28% and 2.40% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Income tax expense totaled $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $409,000 when compared to the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $1.3 million when compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in income tax expense in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to an increase in income before taxes of $3.4 million. The decrease in income tax expense in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in income before taxes of $3.3 million.

Income tax expense totaled $3.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.8 million when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily due to a decrease in income before taxes of $3.0 million.

Capital

The capital resources of Horizon and Horizon Bank (the “Bank”) exceeded regulatory capital ratios for “well capitalized” banks at June 30, 2020. Stockholders’ equity totaled $652.2 million at June 30, 2020 and the ratio of average stockholders’ equity to average assets was 12.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Capital levels benefited from the Company’s previously disclosed public offering of subordinated notes raising $60.0 million.  Horizon’s fortress balance sheet at June 30, 2020 maintained adequate regulatory capital ratios when stress testing for highly adverse scenarios.

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of Horizon and the Bank as of June 30, 2020.

June 30, 2020   Actual   Required for Capital
Adequacy Purposes		   Required for Capital
Adequacy Purposes
with Capital Buffer		   Well Capitalized
Under Prompt
Corrective Action
Provisions
    Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio   Amount   Ratio
Total capital (to risk–weighted assets)                                
Consolidated   $ 628,750      14.37  %   $ 350,035      8.00  %   $ 459,421      10.50  %   N/A   N/A
Bank   514,371      11.74  %   350,508      8.00  %   460,042      10.50  %   $ 438,135      10.00  %
Tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                                
Consolidated   585,386      13.38  %   262,505      6.00  %   371,882      8.50  %   N/A   N/A
Bank   459,621      10.49  %   262,891      6.00  %   372,429      8.50  %   350,521      8.00  %
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets)                                
Consolidated   469,069      10.72  %   196,904      4.50  %   306,295      7.00  %   N/A   N/A
Bank   459,621      10.49  %   197,168      4.50  %   306,706      7.00  %   284,799      6.50  %
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)                                
Consolidated   585,386      10.75  %   217,818      4.00  %   217,818      4.00  %   N/A   N/A
Bank   459,621      8.48  %   216,802      4.00  %   216,802      4.00  %   271,003      5.00  %


“Horizon’s capital position continues to be well capitalized, as defined by regulations, after the adoption of CECL,” said Mr. Dwight. “In addition, Horizon’s earnings were able to offset the adoption of CECL, ACL build, stock repurchases and dividends to successfully build tangible capital to a record $10.87 per share. Horizon also completed a $60.0 million subordinated debt offering, further strengthening our capital position, increasing liquidity at the holding company, and providing optionality to Horizon as we navigate through the economic challenges created by the pandemic.”

Liquidity

The Bank maintains a stable base of core deposits provided by long–standing relationships with individuals and local businesses. These deposits are the principal source of liquidity for Horizon. Other sources of liquidity for Horizon include earnings, loan repayment, investment security sales and maturities, proceeds from the sale of residential mortgage loans, unpledged investment securities and borrowing relationships with correspondent banks, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (the “FHLB”). At June 30, 2020, in addition to liquidity available from the normal operating, funding, and investing activities of Horizon, the Bank had approximately $910.7 million in unused credit lines with various money center banks, including the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window. The Bank had approximately $453.6 million of unpledged investment securities at June 30, 2020.

Branch Network and Customer Experience

Horizon continues to implement its disciplined approach for enhancing the efficiency of its branch network on an ongoing basis, while leveraging technology to enhance the customer experience.

The Bank closed two branches during the second quarter of 2020, one of its Indianapolis branches acquired from Salin and its Horseprairie Valparaiso branch. The Bank expects to replace its Troy, Michigan loan production office with a full-service branch during the third quarter of 2020.

Also during the third quarter, Horizon expects to fully implement live online chat support, as well as fully online and mobile enabled deposit account opening capabilities, for the convenience of new and prospective customers.

Use of Non–GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non–GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, total loans and loan growth, the allowance for loan and lease losses, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average equity and pre–tax, pre–provision net income. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be to be non–recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non–GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one–time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non–GAAP figures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share
(Dollars in Thousands Except per Share Data, Unaudited)
                     
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 652,206      $ 630,842      $ 656,023      $ 642,711      $ 626,461   
Less: Intangible assets   176,020      176,961      177,917      178,896      179,776   
Total tangible stockholders’ equity   $ 476,186      $ 453,881      $ 478,106      $ 463,815      $ 446,685   
                     
Common shares outstanding   43,821,878      43,763,623      44,975,771      44,969,021      45,061,372   
                     
Tangible book value per common
share		   $ 10.87      $ 10.37      $ 10.63      $ 10.31      $ 9.91   


Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                             
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019   2020   2019
Non–GAAP Calculation of Efficiency Ratio        
Non–interest expense as reported   $ 30,432        $ 31,149        $ 30,650        $ 30,060        $ 31,584        $ 61,581        $ 61,322     
                             
Net interest income as reported   42,996        40,925        41,519        43,463        41,529        83,921        75,809     
                             
Non–interest income as reported   $ 11,125        $ 12,063        $ 11,934        $ 11,514        $ 10,898        $ 23,188        $ 19,610     
                             
Non–interest expense/(Net interest income + Non–interest income)
  (“Efficiency Ratio”)		   56.23    %   58.79    %   57.34    %   54.68    %   60.24    %   57.49    %   64.27    %
                             
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Efficiency Ratio        
Non–interest expense as reported   $ 30,432        $ 31,149        $ 30,650        $ 30,060        $ 31,584        $ 61,581        $ 61,322     
Merger expenses   —        —        —        —        (1,532 )     —        (5,650 )  
Non–interest expense excluding merger expenses   30,432        31,149        30,650        30,060        30,052        61,581        55,672     
                             
Net interest income as reported   42,996        40,925        41,519        43,463        41,529        83,921        75,809     
                             
Non–interest income as reported   11,125        12,063        11,934        11,514        10,898        23,188        19,610     
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities   (248 )     (339 )     (10 )     —        100        (587 )     85     
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)   —        (233 )     —        (213 )     (367 )     (233 )     (367 )  
Non–interest income excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment
securities and death benefit on BOLI		   $ 10,877        $ 11,491        $ 11,924        $ 11,301        $ 10,631        $ 22,368        $ 19,328     
                             
Adjusted efficiency ratio   56.49    %   59.43    %   57.35    %   54.89    %   57.62    %   57.94    %   58.52    %


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                             
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019   2020   2019
Average assets   $ 5,620,695        $ 5,257,332        $ 5,250,574      $ 5,107,259        $ 5,047,365        $ 5,433,187        $ 4,679,423     
                             
Return on average assets (“ROAA”) as reported   1.05    %   0.89    %   1.40  %   1.60    %   1.32    %   0.97    %   1.18    %
Merger expenses   —        —        —      —        0.12        —        0.24     
Tax effect   —        —        —      —        (0.02 )     —        (0.04 )  
ROAA excluding merger expenses   1.05        0.89        1.40      1.60        1.42        0.97        1.38     
                             
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities   (0.02 )     (0.03 )     —      —        0.01        (0.02 )     —     
Tax effect   —        0.01        —      —        —        —        —     
ROAA excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities   1.03        0.87        1.40      1.60        1.43        0.95        1.38     
                             
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)   —        (0.02 )     —      (0.02 )     (0.03 )     (0.01 )     (0.02 )  
ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI   1.03        0.85        1.40      1.58        1.40        0.94        1.36     
                             
Adjusted ROAA   1.03    %   0.85    %   1.40  %   1.58    %   1.40    %   0.94    %   1.36    %


Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                             
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019   2020   2019
Average common equity   $ 649,490        $ 667,588        $ 653,071        $ 640,770        $ 622,028        $ 655,538        $ 563,862     
                             
Return on average common equity (“ROACE”) as reported   9.07    %   7.02    %   11.26    %   12.72    %   10.73    %   8.07    %   9.82    %
Merger expenses   —        —        —        —        0.99        —        2.02     
Tax effect   —        —        —        —        (0.19 )     —        (0.35 )  
ROACE excluding merger expenses   9.07        7.02        11.26        12.72        11.53        8.07        11.49     
                             
(Gain)/loss on sale of investment securities   (0.15 )     (0.20 )     (0.01 )     —        0.06        (0.18 )     0.03     
Tax effect   0.03        0.04        —        —        (0.01 )     0.04        (0.01 )  
ROACE excluding (gain)/loss on sale of investment securities   8.95        6.86        11.25        12.72        11.58        7.93        11.51     
                             
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)   —        (0.14 )     —        (0.13 )     (0.24 )     (0.07 )     (0.13 )  
ROACE excluding death benefit on BOLI   8.95        6.72        11.25        12.59        11.34        7.86        11.38     
                             
Adjusted ROACE   8.95    %   6.72    %   11.25    %   12.59    %   11.34    %   7.86    %   11.38    %


Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its second quarter financial results and operating performance.

Participants may access the live conference call on July 30, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 877–317–6789 from the United States, 866–450–4696 from Canada or 412–317–6789 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through August 6, 2020. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877–344–7529 from the United States, 855–669–9658 from Canada or 412–317–0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 10145660.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern and central Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank. Horizon may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward–looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in the presentation materials should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward–looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward–looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward–looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in Horizon’s Annual Report on Form 10–K. Further, statements about the effects of the COVID–19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance, and prospects may constitute forward–looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward–looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable, and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties, and us. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward–looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
                   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Balance sheet:                  
Total assets $ 5,739,262      $ 5,351,325      $ 5,246,829      $ 5,186,714      $ 5,098,682   
Investment securities 1,126,075      1,099,943      1,042,675      977,536      887,187   
Commercial loans 2,312,715      2,050,402      2,046,651      2,046,165      2,062,623   
Mortgage warehouse loans 300,386      223,519      150,293      155,631      133,428   
Residential mortgage loans 704,410      757,529      770,717      796,497      814,065   
Consumer loans 660,871      675,849      669,180      668,332      654,552   
Earning assets 5,143,978      4,835,934      4,706,051      4,667,668      4,577,487   
Non–interest bearing deposit accounts 981,868      709,978      709,760      756,707      810,350   
Interest bearing transaction accounts 2,510,854      2,264,576      2,245,631      2,173,100      2,153,189   
Time deposits 814,877      907,717      975,611      986,150      967,236   
Borrowings 583,073      704,613      549,741      516,591      436,233   
Subordinated notes 58,824      —      —      —      —   
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,437      56,374      56,311      56,250      56,194   
Total stockholders’ equity 652,206      630,842      656,023      642,711      626,461   


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Income statement:                  
Net interest income $ 42,996      $ 40,925      $ 41,519      $ 43,463      $ 41,529   
Credit loss expense 7,057      8,600      340      376      896   
Non–interest income 11,125      12,063      11,934      11,514      10,898   
Non–interest expense 30,432      31,149      30,650      30,060      31,584   
Income tax expense 1,993      1,584      3,920      4,004      3,305   
Net income $ 14,639      $ 11,655      $ 18,543      $ 20,537      $ 16,642   
                   
Per share data:                  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.33      $ 0.26      $ 0.41      $ 0.46      $ 0.37   
Diluted earnings per share 0.33      0.26      0.41      0.46      0.37   
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.12      0.12      0.12      0.12      0.12   
Book value per common share 14.88      14.41      14.59      14.29      13.90   
Tangible book value per common share 10.87      10.37      10.63      10.31      9.91   
Market value – high 12.44      18.79      19.42      17.77      17.13   
Market value – low $ 8.40      $ 7.97      $ 16.60      $ 15.93      $ 15.51   
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic 43,781,249      44,658,512      44,971,676      45,038,021      45,055,117   
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 43,802,794      44,756,716      45,103,065      45,113,730      45,130,408   
                   
Key ratios:                  
Return on average assets 1.05  %   0.89  %   1.40  %   1.60  %   1.32  %
Return on average common stockholders’ equity 9.07      7.02      11.26      12.72      10.73   
Net interest margin 3.47      3.56      3.58      3.82      3.73   
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.38      1.30      0.49      0.49      0.50   
Average equity to average assets 11.56      12.70      12.44      12.55      12.32   
Bank only capital ratios:                  
Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.48      9.43      9.49      9.35      9.52   
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.49      11.83      12.20      11.62      11.76   
Total capital to risk weighted assets 11.74      12.67      12.65      12.08      12.23   


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
       
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2019
Income statement:      
Net interest income $ 83,921      $ 75,809   
Credit loss expense 15,656      1,260   
Non-interest income 23,187      19,610   
Non-interest expense 61,581      61,322   
Income tax expense 3,577      5,379   
Net income $ 26,294      $ 27,458   
       
Per share data:      
Basic earnings per share $ 0.59      $ 0.65   
Diluted earnings per share 0.59      0.65   
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.24      0.22   
Book value per common share 14.88      13.90   
Tangible book value per common share 10.87      9.91   
Market value - high 18.79      17.82   
Market value - low $ 7.97      $ 15.50   
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 44,219,880      41,956,047   
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 44,286,864      42,032,971   
       
Key ratios:      
Return on average assets 0.97  %   1.18  %
Return on average common stockholders’ equity 8.07      9.82   
Net interest margin 3.51      3.68   
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.38      0.50   
Average equity to average assets 12.07      12.05   
Bank only capital ratios:      
Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.48      9.52   
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.49      11.76   
Total capital to risk weighted assets 11.74      12.23   


Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
                   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Loan data:                  
Substandard loans $ 61,385      $ 61,322      $ 58,670      $ 62,130      $ 47,764   
30 to 89 days delinquent 4,029      12,017      7,729      10,204      9,633   
                   
Non-performing loans:                  
90 days and greater delinquent – accruing interest $ 123      $ 246      $ 146      $ 34      $ 391   
Trouble debt restructures – accruing interest 2,039      2,115      3,354      3,491      2,198   
Trouble debt restructures – non–accrual 3,443      3,360      2,006      1,807      1,576   
Non–accrual loans 22,451      18,281      15,679      13,823      14,764   
Total non–performing loans $ 28,056      $ 24,002      $ 21,185      $ 19,155      $ 18,929   
Non–performing loans to total loans 0.70  %   0.65  %   0.58  %   0.52  %   0.52  %


Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Commercial $ 39,147      $ 32,550      $ 11,996      $ 12,082      $ 11,881   
Real estate 5,832      5,654      923      1,449      1,732   
Mortgage warehouse 1,190      1,055      1,077      1,041      1,040   
Consumer 8,921      9,181      3,671      3,384      3,652   
Total $ 55,090      $ 48,440      $ 17,667      $ 17,956      $ 18,305   


Net Charge–offs (Recoveries)
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Commercial $     $ (20 )     $ 146      $ 192        $ 265   
Real estate 24      17        40      (7 )     41   
Mortgage warehouse —      —        —      —        —   
Consumer 377      407        443      540        106   
Total $ 407      $ 404        $ 629      $ 725        $ 412   
Percent of net charge–offs to average
loans outstanding for the period		 0.01  %   0.01    %   0.02  %   0.02    %   0.01  %


Total Non–performing Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Commercial $ 14,238      $ 9,579      $ 7,347      $ 8,193      $ 8,697   
Real estate 9,945      10,411      9,884      7,212      6,444   
Mortgage warehouse —      —      —      —      —   
Consumer 3,873      4,012      3,954      3,750      3,788   
Total $ 28,056      $ 24,002      $ 21,185      $ 19,155      $ 18,929   
Non–performing loans to total loans 0.70  %   0.65  %   0.58  %   0.52  %   0.52  %


Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Commercial $ 2,374      $ 2,464      $ 3,698      $ 3,972      $ 3,694   
Real estate 249      336      28      48      113   
Mortgage warehouse —      —      —      —      —   
Consumer 20      13      —      24      48   
Total $ 2,643      $ 2,813      $ 3,726      $ 4,044      $ 3,855   


  Average Balance Sheets
  (Dollar Amount in Thousands, Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
  Assets                      
  Interest earning assets                      
  Federal funds sold $ 62,832        $ 17      0.11  %   $ 18,251        $ 120      2.64  %
  Interest earning deposits 20,278        61      1.21  %   18,516        83      1.80  %
  Investment securities – taxable 481,552        2,243      1.87  %   480,036        3,070      2.57  %
  Investment securities – non-taxable (1) 647,375        4,105      3.15  %   411,944        2,793      3.44  %
  Loans receivable (2) (3) 3,900,599        43,918      4.54  %   3,637,927        47,784      5.29  %
  Total interest earning assets 5,112,636        50,344      4.05  %   4,566,674        53,850      4.81  %
                         
  Non–interest earning assets                      
  Cash and due from banks 84,297                67,537             
  Allowance for credit losses (48,611 )             (18,036 )          
  Other assets 472,373                431,190             
                         
  Total average assets $ 5,620,695                $ 5,047,365             
                         
  Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                      
  Interest bearing liabilities                      
  Interest bearing deposits $ 3,299,661        $ 4,506      0.55  %   $ 3,118,821        $ 8,938      1.15  %
  Borrowings 618,274        2,074      1.35  %   398,320        2,495      2.51  %
  Subordinated notes 4,527        58      5.15  %   —        —      —  %
  Junior subordinated debentures
issued to capital trusts		 52,835        710      5.40  %   53,572        888      6.65  %
  Total interest bearing liabilities 3,975,297        7,348      0.74  %   3,570,713        12,321      1.38  %
                         
  Non–interest bearing liabilities                      
  Demand deposits 924,890                818,872             
  Accrued interest payable and other
liabilities		 71,018                35,752             
  Stockholders’ equity 649,490                622,028             
                         
  Total average liabilities and
stockholders’ equity		 $ 5,620,695                $ 5,047,365             
                         
  Net interest income/spread     $ 42,996      3.31  %       $ 41,529      3.43  %
  Net interest income as a percent of
average interest earning assets (1) 		        3.47  %           3.73  %
                         
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
                         
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
                         
(3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.


  Average Balance Sheets
  (Dollar Amount in Thousands, Unaudited)
                         
    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
    Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Average
Rate
  Assets                      
  Interest earning assets                      
  Federal funds sold $ 43,903        $ 113      0.52  %   $ 13,072        $ 224      3.46  %
  Interest earning deposits 23,391        163      1.40  %   22,414        191      1.72  %
  Investment securities – taxable 491,360        4,943      2.02  %   464,544        5,980      2.60  %
  Investment securities – non-taxable (1) 618,080        7,903      3.16  %   402,883        5,421      3.43  %
  Loans receivable (2) (3) 3,752,654        88,876      4.78  %   3,346,731        87,407      5.28  %
  Total interest earning assets 4,929,388        101,998      4.25  %   4,249,644        99,223      4.79  %
                         
  Non–interest earning assets                      
  Cash and due from banks 81,203                56,160             
  Allowance for credit losses (36,588 )             (17,939 )          
  Other assets 459,184                391,558             
                         
  Total average assets $ 5,433,187                $ 4,679,423             
                         
  Liabilities and Stockholders’
Equity		                      
  Interest bearing liabilities                      
  Interest bearing deposits $ 3,262,492        $ 12,222      0.75  %   $ 2,818,496        $ 15,814      1.13  %
  Borrowings 575,702        4,312      1.51  %   487,266        6,116      2.53  %
  Subordinated notes 2,264        58      5.15  %   —        —      —  %
  Junior subordinated debentures
issued to capital trusts		 52,801        1,485      5.66  %   45,735        1,484      6.54  %
  Total interest bearing liabilities 3,893,259        18,077      0.93  %   3,351,497        23,414      1.41  %
                         
  Non–interest bearing liabilities                      
  Demand deposits 820,997                731,556             
  Accrued interest payable and other
liabilities		 63,393                32,508             
  Stockholders’ equity 655,538                563,862             
                         
  Total average liabilities and
stockholders’ equity		 $ 5,433,187                $ 4,679,423             
                         
  Net interest income/spread     $ 83,921      3.32  %       $ 75,809      3.38  %
  Net interest income as a percent of
average interest earning assets (1) 		        3.51  %           3.68  %
                         
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
                         
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
                         
(3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
 
 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
         
    June 30,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
    (Unaudited)    
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 170,135      $ 98,831   
Interest earning time deposits   9,247      8,455   
Investment securities, available for sale   935,140      834,776   
Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value of $201,818 and $215,147)   190,935      207,899   
Loans held for sale   15,913      4,088   
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $55,090 and $17,667   3,923,292      3,619,174   
Premises and equipment, net   92,232      92,209   
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   23,608      22,447   
Goodwill   151,238      151,238   
Other intangible assets   24,782      26,679   
Interest receivable   20,185      18,828   
Cash value of life insurance   95,709      95,577   
Other assets   86,846      66,628   
Total assets   $ 5,739,262      $ 5,246,829   
         
Liabilities        
Deposits        
Non–interest bearing   $ 981,868      $ 709,760   
Interest bearing   3,325,731      3,221,242   
Total deposits   4,307,599      3,931,002   
Borrowings   583,073      549,741   
Subordinated notes   58,824      —   
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   56,437      56,311   
Interest payable   2,353      3,062   
Other liabilities   78,770      50,690   
Total liabilities   5,087,056      4,590,806   
Commitments and contingent liabilities        
Stockholders’ equity        
Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares   —      —   
Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares
Issued 43,846,947 and 45,000,840 shares, Outstanding 43,821,878 and 44,975,771 shares		   —      —   
Additional paid–in capital   361,087      379,853   
Retained earnings   269,849      269,738   
Accumulated other comprehensive income   21,270      6,432   
Total stockholders’ equity   652,206      656,023   
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 5,739,262      $ 5,246,829   


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
    2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Interest Income                    
Loans receivable   $ 43,918        $ 44,958      $ 46,769      $ 49,455        $ 47,784     
Investment securities – taxable   2,321        2,898      3,054      3,157        3,273     
Investment securities – non-taxable   4,105        3,798      3,575      3,099        2,793     
Total interest income   50,344        51,654      53,398      55,711        53,850     
Interest Expense                    
Deposits   4,506        7,716      8,767      9,109        8,938     
Borrowed funds   2,074        2,238      2,281      2,275        2,495     
Subordinated notes   58        —      —      —        —     
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts   710        775      831      864        888     
Total interest expense   7,348        10,729      11,879      12,248        12,321     
Net Interest Income   42,996        40,925      41,519      43,463        41,529     
Credit loss expense   7,057        8,600      340      376        896     
Net Interest Income after Credit Loss Expense   35,939        32,325      41,179      43,087        40,633     
Non–interest Income                    
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,888        2,446      2,766      2,836        2,480     
Wire transfer fees   230        171      179      189        167     
Interchange fees   2,327        1,896      1,996      2,138        2,160     
Fiduciary activities   1,765        2,528      2,594      1,834        2,063     
Gains/(losses) on sale of investment securities   248        339      10      —        (100 )  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans   6,620        3,473      3,119      2,702        2,078     
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment   (2,760 )     25      294      444        570     
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance   557        554      566      556        555     
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance   —        233      —      213        367     
Other income   250        398      410      602        558     
Total non-interest income   11,125        12,063      11,934      11,514        10,898     
Non–interest Expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits   15,629        16,591      16,841      16,948        16,951     
Net occupancy expenses   3,190        3,252      3,106      3,131        3,148     
Data processing   2,432        2,405      2,235      2,140        2,139     
Professional fees   518        536      520      335        598     
Outside services and consultants   1,759        1,915      1,415      1,552        1,655     
Loan expense   2,692        2,099      2,438      2,198        2,048     
FDIC insurance expense   235        150      —      (273 )     365     
Other losses   193        120      377      90        169     
Other expense   3,784        4,081      3,718      3,939        4,511     
Total non-interest expense   30,432        31,149      30,650      30,060        31,584     
Income Before Income Taxes   16,632        13,239      22,463      24,541        19,947     
Income tax expense   1,993        1,584      3,920      4,004        3,305     
Net Income   $ 14,639        $ 11,655      $ 18,543      $ 20,537        $ 16,642     
Basic Earnings Per Share   $ 0.33        $ 0.26      $ 0.41      $ 0.46        $ 0.37     
Diluted Earnings Per Share   0.33        0.26      0.41      0.46        0.37     


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2019
Interest Income      
Loans receivable $ 88,876        $ 87,407     
Investment securities – taxable 5,219        6,395     
Investment securities – non-taxable 7,903        5,421     
Total interest income 101,998        99,223     
Interest Expense      
Deposits 12,222        15,814     
Borrowed funds 4,312        6,116     
Subordinated notes 58        —     
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 1,485        1,484     
Total interest expense 18,077        23,414     
Net Interest Income 83,921        75,809     
Credit loss expense 15,657        1,260     
Net Interest Income after Credit Loss Expense 68,264        74,549     
Non–interest Income      
Service charges on deposit accounts 4,334        4,357     
Wire transfer fees 401        285     
Interchange fees 4,223        3,521     
Fiduciary activities 4,293        4,152     
Gains/(losses) on sale of investment securities 587        (85 )  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 10,093        3,387     
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment (2,735 )     1,176     
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 1,111        1,068     
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance 233        367     
Other income 648        1,382     
Total non-interest income 23,188        19,610     
Non–interest Expense      
Salaries and employee benefits 32,220        31,417     
Net occupancy expenses 6,442        5,920     
Data processing 4,837        4,105     
Professional fees 1,054        1,091     
Outside services and consultants 3,674        5,185     
Loan expense 4,791        3,997     
FDIC insurance expense 385        525     
Other losses 313        273     
Other expense 7,865        8,809     
Total non-interest expense 61,581        61,322     
Income Before Income Taxes 29,871        32,837     
Income tax expense 3,577        5,379     
Net Income $ 26,294        $ 27,458     
Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.59        $ 0.65     
Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.59        0.65     


Contact: Mark E. Secor
  Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (219) 873–2611
Fax: (219) 874–9280
Date: July 29, 2020

Primary Logo

You just read:

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

