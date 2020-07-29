Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ZAGG to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 4, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Inc (Nasdaq: ZAGG), a leading global mobile lifestyle company, will report second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, immediately following the closing of regular stock market trading hours. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the results and discuss the Company’s outlook and business. 

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (866) 501-1537 (domestic) or (253) 237-1156 (international) at 4:55 p.m. ET (1:55 p.m. PT) and provide the conference identification number: 8476855. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at investors.ZAGG.com. Please visit the website and select the “Events” tab at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until August 11, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 8476855. Please note participants must enter the conference identification number in order to access the replay. A podcast of the conference call will be archived at investors.ZAGG.com for one year.

About ZAGG Inc:
ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, mobile keyboards, power management solutions, social tech, and personal audio sold under the ZAGG®, mophie®, InvisibleShield®, IFROGZ®, BRAVEN®, Gear4® and HALO® brands. ZAGG has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. ZAGG products are available worldwide, and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com. For more information, please visit the Company’s websites at www.ZAGG.com, www.mophie.com, www.Gear4.com, and www.BestHALO.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Brendon Frey
203-682-8216
brendon.frey@icrinc.com

Company:
Jeff Dubois
801-506-7336
jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

