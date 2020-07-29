Commercial Project Design Reinforced by COVID-19 Learnings

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Global recently announced its latest commercial endeavor in Richmond, Melbourne, will prioritise leading ecological sustainability throughout the design and construction journey.

Located at 150-152 Bridge Road and 195 Lennox Street, the proposed commercial centre of excellence consists of a six-storey office building with an NLA circa 11,000sqm.

The anticipated design features a mix of commercial office, flexible work spaces, boutique food and beverage, rooftop terrace garden, state of the art End-of-Trip facilities and the potential for an onsite health & wellness centre for the community.

Aligned with the company ethos For a Beautiful Life Poly Global has incorporated intelligent building concepts and the opportunity for leading smart technology integration to achieve the ecological sustainable design.

Poly Global Head of Design Ryan Cox said, “The building orientation has been optimised to achieve a higher energy efficiency for the community. Tenants will also revel in an abundance of natural daylight, quality air circulation and open space throughout the building. These health and wellbeing features have proven to improve the work environment and will be significantly valued by occupants post the fulltime working-from-home climate of COVID-19.”

Located nearby Epworth Hospital the commercial development is well-suited to medical associated tenants interested in a contemporary office space within the heart of Richmond.

Development approval for the commercial project is expected to be granted in Q4 2020.

