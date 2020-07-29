DatabaseUSA Granted Injunction Against Spamhaus For Wrongful Blacklisting

Omaha-based DatabaseUSA was granted injunctive relief from The Spamhaus Project in federal court this week for wrongful blacklisting.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omaha-based DatabaseUSA was granted injunctive relief from The Spamhaus Project in federal court this week. The Injunction was ordered after Nebraska District Senior Judge Joseph Batallion ruled that Spamhaus had defamed and tortiously interfered with DatabaseUSA’s business relationships by wrongfully listing them on their "blocklist" for more than three years. (DatabaseUSA.com LLC vs. The Spamhaus Project, No. 8:19-CV-423 – District of Nebraska).Spamhaus has been ordered to publish a statement on its blocklist website stating that DatabaseUSA had been wrongfully placed on the blocklist from May of 2017 to July 27, 2020. Further, Spamhaus is ordered that if they should blocklist DatabaseUSA at any time in the future, they must provide an explanation for doing so and an explanation as to how the company can be removed from the blocklist."We are very pleased with the Court’s actions this week," said Fred Vakili, DatabaseUSA CEO. "Spamhaus' arbitrary and unresponsive practices have created an unfair and hostile business environment. Their actions have, at times, even blocked our ability to do business with our own customers."###About DatabaseUSA.comDatabaseUSA.com is the leading provider of business and consumer databases, data analytics, and email marketing solutions for businesses all over the United States. DatabaseUSA.com proudly offers a 95% accurate, triple-verified database of 14 million businesses.