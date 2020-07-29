Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City Expands Partnership with Crisp Cuts Through Franchise Network
Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City continues partnership with new Crisp Cuts franchisees, gaining new support and community participation.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City (BBBSKC) has announced its continued partnership with Crisp Cuts’ franchisees during its franchise expansion.
Crisp Cuts is an upscale barbershop owned by Bobby Terry and headquartered in Kansas City. The company first partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City in 2015. "Our kick-off event was our Legacy Golf Tournament," recalls Erica Ostroski, Chief Operating Officer of BBBS Kansas City. Ostroski points out the potential impact of the partnership expansion. "Last year, 100% of the Kansas City Senior Littles graduated high school, 83% reported improved self-esteem, and 71% reported improved grades since being matched with a Big."
BBBSKC strategically seeks out partners who have demonstrated character and integrity that match that of themselves, according to Ostroski. "There are really 3 big reasons that BBBSKC loves partnering with Crisp Cuts," states Ostroski. "Their team goes above and beyond to help, they are truly talented and great at what they do, and they care deeply about the community and BBBSKC."
Ostroski hopes that the BBBS partnership with Crisp Cuts will inspire more volunteers. "Our biggest need, outside of funding, is our need for more volunteers. We are especially in need of more Big Brothers and, to drill down another level, our greatest need is Black and Latinx Bigs."
When it comes to getting involved with BBBSKC, Ostroski gives some choices. "Our need for mentors is huge. We currently have 404 children who are waiting for their Big in the Greater Kansas City area," states Ostroski. "Also, people can support us by making a donation of any size on our website or by donating their used clothing and household items to Savers."
ABOUT Crisp Cuts
Crisp Cuts began in 2006 with a passion to create an experience most men and women wanted: a professional environment with style, respect, and confidence in the haircuts. The company has since seen a cult-like following of fans and repeat clientele. They are active in charities surrounding their locations. For more information on the company, visit crispcuts.com.
About BBBS Kansas City
Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City works to clear the path to a child’s biggest possible future by matching them with a caring, adult mentor in a one-to-one friendship. "Bigs" help "Littles" ignite, empower and defend their potential by standing with them.
