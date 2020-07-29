Statement from the Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps in the United States of America about Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB)

Dr. AKINWUMI ADESINA, President of African Development Bank (AfDB) has now been completely exonerated and of any wrongdoing by a high level panel of eminent persons led by Her Excellency Mary Robinson, former President of the Republic of Ireland. The panel was established to review the report by the Ethics Committee of the Boards of Directors of the African Development Bank that had previously reached the same conclusion that Dr. ADESINA had not engaged in unethical practices or misconduct.

On behalf of the African Diplomatic Corps, His Excellency Serge Mombouli, warmly thanks the panel led by Mary Robinson for their excellent work; congratulates Dr. AKINWUMI ADESINA, President of the African Development Bank Group, and commends him for his visionary leadership and the outstanding development results attained by the Bank under his tenure.

He notes that the election of the President of the African Development Bank is planned to take place on August 27. 2020 and calls for the re-election of Dr. Adesina be done in unison by acclamation. Dr. Adesina is the sole candidate and has received the full endorsement of the African Union.

Ambassador Serge Mombouli, Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps, further extends his appreciation to the Board of Directors, the Ethics Committee of the Boards of Directors, and the Bureau of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank for their courage and maturity in establishing an independent and transparent process, which confirms the excellent governance of the Bank.

The African Diplomatic Corps accredited to the United States urges the United States of America, the largest non-regional shareholder, and all other shareholders, to continue to strongly support the President of the Bank and the African Development Bank Group, going forward, especially at this period of global Covid-19 pandemic.

The African Development Bank will continue to play a crucial role in bringing African economies back on the trajectory of growth and sustainable development.