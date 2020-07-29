Texas Ranked Best Business Climate In America By Business Facilities Magazine

July 29, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after Business Facilities Magazine named Texas the state with the Best Business Climate in America:

"Texas has built an unmatched economic environment that allows businesses to grow, innovate, and create more jobs for Texas workers. We have shown repeatedly that the Texas model of low taxes and smart regulations combined with our top-notch workforce is a winning formula for economic prosperity. As we respond to COVID-19 and revitalize the economy, we will continue to focus on strategies to attract more employers to our state and create economic opportunity for every Texan."

Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years.