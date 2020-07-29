Jeff Hawks of Nebraska Explains How Wheeled Robotics Systems can be Used to Help Beleaguered Farmers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Farmers' worries range from the economy to the impact of their labor on their health. Jeff Hawks of Nebraska explains how wheeled robotics systems can help carry that burden.
Farmers are some of the most hard-working people out there, waking up early in the morning to do a lot of hard work, tilling the fields, harvesting crops, milking cows, tending to their livestock, etc. There are a lot of duties that fall on their shoulders, and frankly, as farmers grow older, they grow with more struggles in their daily tasks. Jeff Hawks of Nebraska explains how wheeled robotics systems can be used to ease the burden of these beleaguered farmers.
Jeff Hawks of Nebraska explains the value of wheeled robotics systems have for struggling farmers
In order to help the farmers that put food and beverage on our tables, Jeff Hawks of Nebraska thinks it important for us to come up with innovative solutions. There is nothing wrong with an honest day's work, but that does not mean that they should not be able to or allowed to receive help from others, including technology. There are a lot of different types of robotics systems that Jeff Hawks of Nebraska regards as helpful for farmers; for example, one robotics system, the TerraSentia, is small enough to maneuver between crops with relative ease and is able to analyze plant health and yield potential. The farmers can then use this data to get an idea of how the crops are going to turn out, giving them more time and knowledge to plan for the future and prepare for any potential issues.
Machines like these can help improve yields in ways that humans by themselves cannot do, giving consumers a heightened supply while giving the farmers financial success without them having to take years off their lives through overworking and stress, Jeff Hawks of Nebraska notes. Automation has been a major process of farming for a while yet, with the machines created for planting seeds and harvesting automatically being made more and more reliable as time goes on due to technological advancements, Jeff Hawks of Nebraska discusses. It can even use machine learning to discern certain things to target and what things they should avoid. These wheeled robotics systems are also seemingly getting smaller. Smaller machines reduce soil compaction that reduces crop yields and increases the energy needed to till the soil. Smaller also makes them more affordable. Several small robots would be less expensive than one large expensive robot. And it is not just the functionalities of these systems that are advancing, but also the way they are powered. One such example is the solar-powered robots from Sweden that can rapidly differentiate between crops and weeds. As land continues to be more scarce with our booming population, Jeff Hawks of Nebraska notes how important it is for farmers to be able to use their land more efficiently.
Caroline Hunter
