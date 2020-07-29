LeMaitre Vascular to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it is participating in two investor conferences in August.



JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the virtual Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 8:00 AM EDT.

David Roberts, President, is scheduled to participate in the virtual 5th Annual Needham Med Tech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference on Monday, August 17, 2020.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com .

Contact: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Sandra Millar +1-781-425-1686 smillar@lemaitre.com