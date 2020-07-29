MARION COUNTY BUSINESSMAN ARRESTED FOR OPERATING AUTO REPAIR SHOP WITHOUT A RETAIL LICENSE

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Marion County business owner and charged him with operating a business without a retail license.

Carl William Jordan III, 50, of Mullins, had his retail license for his automobile repair shop, Gapway Brake & Alignment, revoked by the SCDOR in January 2020 for unpaid Sales Tax, according to an arrest warrant. He was advised to cease operating, but in June, a retail purchase was made from the business. An investigation revealed that the business continued to make retail sales without a valid retail license.

If convicted, Jordan faces a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail or a fine of $200. He is being held in the Marion County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

