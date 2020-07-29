Tom Kalous Speaks About Influences and Motivation
In a recent one on one interview, Tom Kalous spoke at length about what he has learned throughout his careerWESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Kalous was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Thrive Global. He shared insights about influences and finding motivation.
An experienced organizational consultant, Tom Kalous is the founder of TDK Consulting. He holds a degree in Psychology and Economics from Colorado State University as well as a combined Master’s and PH.D in Counseling Psychology and Quantitative Psychology from Ohio State University.
In his interview, Tom Kalous explained what he believes makes someone successful.
“You are successful when you’re happy; you’re successful when you can be yourself,” said Tom Kalous.
“The key to success is being able to be authentic and genuine and being able to bring your whole self to everything you do.”
He also explained how he believes we are using motivation in the wrong way by thinking that motivation leads to doing. He shared that it is actually the opposite, with doing leading to motivation, as when we start something, we are motivated to finish. He said that if you wait for motivation to come to you, you might be waiting forever.
Mr. Kalous further shared what legacy he hopes to leave behind.
“I hope to leave behind the idea that the most powerful force in life is love and acceptance. We get much more done by accepting one another, by accepting ourselves, and by loving each other than we do by pushing each other or wanting people to be different than they are,” said Tom Kalous.
“If there is one legacy that I could leave behind, it would be that people would understand that the place to start is by accepting ourselves and other people for who we are.”
About Tom Kalous
Tom Kalous is an organizational consultant residing in Westminster, Colorado. He attended Colorado State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Economics as well as Ohio State University, where he earned a combined Master’s and PH.D in Counseling Psychology and Quantitative Psychology. At the onset of his career, he was a practicing psychologist for several years and also worked as a consultant, conducting training and adult education programs in how to apply psychology to leadership. In 2008, he left private practice as a psychologist to turn his focus to organizational consulting on empathy and leadership training and launched his company, TDK Consulting. Through his work, Tom Kalous helps people to understand the hard science that supports the soft skills and why the soft skills matter from a neurological standpoint. He has worked with scientists and law enforcement to help them gain a better understanding how they talk and interact with each other and how to influence people.
