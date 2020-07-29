Juniper Square Investment Management Software Surpasses $1 Trillion in Managed Assets, 800 Client Sponsors

Amidst increased reliance on technology due to COVID-19, commercial real estate investment management provider drives digital transformation within category

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Square , provider of the market-leading investment management software for commercial real estate (CRE), today announced it has surpassed $1 trillion in managed assets spanning more than 21,000 investments and 800 General Partner (GP) clients, and appointed three new executive leaders to support its growth. With COVID-19 accelerating the need for CRE-specific technology solutions, Juniper Square’s all-in-one investment management software is transforming the industry by streamlining fundraising, improving the timeliness and accuracy of investor reporting and enabling real-time access to data to help investment managers scale their business.



“COVID-19 has been a significant driver of technological adoption in recent months, and nowhere is this evolution more critical than the commercial real estate industry, which historically relies on spreadsheet-based systems to manage trillions of dollars in private capital,” said Alex Robinson, co-founder and CEO of Juniper Square. “With a goal of enhancing GP and LP relationships, our software saves managers time and produces an unparalleled reporting experience for investors.”

GPs who use Juniper Square’s software report an increase in fundraising productivity averaging 40%, and back office efficiency gains of up to 80%. Since inception, Juniper Square has doubled the number of clients using the platform year over year, bringing on GP clients including Greystar, Beacon Capital Partners, The Reliant Group, Atlas Real Estate Partners, Urban Green Investments, Tishman Speyer, Rockpoint and more.

“We were oversubscribed for a recent transaction – during the middle of the pandemic – and Juniper Square was a huge contributor to that,” said Brian Adams, president and founder of Excelsior Capital. “Juniper Square helped us stay on the same page and seamlessly communicate with investors, despite having our fundraising teams spread out across Nashville, San Antonio, Memphis and Dallas.”

Providing investment managers with the tools to scale their business, Juniper Square’s product offerings include Client Relationship Management (CRM) to better manage capital relationships; fundraising automation that enables investment managers to raise more with less; investor reporting that produces customized statements, transaction notices and reports; partnership accounting to replace spreadsheets and automate the back office; and an investor portal to improve investor access and satisfaction.

“We needed a more modern approach to interacting with our investors than just passing documents back and forth across a tornado of emails,” said Max Sharkansky, managing partner of Trion Properties. “Juniper Square provides our investors with the data they need at their fingertips – whether it's their return metrics, operating reports or tax documents – while enabling our teams to deliver that information more efficiently than ever before.”

Juniper Square’s $1 trillion milestone comes on the heels of three newly appointed executive leaders at the company. Matt Lawson, chief marketing officer (CMO), is responsible for branding, demand generation and go-to-market activities. Prior to joining Juniper Square, Lawson served as vice president of Google search and display advertising for seven years. Steve Love, chief financial officer (CFO), leads business operations, finance, accounting and facilities. Most recently, Love served as CFO for cloud companies Dialpad, Mblox and Evolv. Sophie Kitson, senior vice president of people, is responsible for talent acquisition and development. Before Juniper Square, Kitson was senior vice president of people at PagerDuty and served in HR leadership roles for Salesforce, Nimsoft and Mercury Interactive. Since the beginning of 2020, Juniper Square’s total staff has grown 50% between its San Francisco and Austin, Texas offices.

About Juniper Square

Founded in 2014, Juniper Square is transforming the private funds industry with easy-to-use software that streamlines fundraising, investment operations and investor reporting. Designed specifically for real estate, Juniper Square is trusted by hundreds of investment sponsors to manage more than $1 trillion in real estate investments.

By using Juniper Square, clients such as Tishman Speyer, Rockpoint and Beacon Capital improve investor satisfaction, boost fundraising productivity and save time and money on investment administration. Juniper Square is based in San Francisco and Austin, Texas, and has quickly become the leader in commercial real estate investment management software. Learn more at www.junipersquare.com .