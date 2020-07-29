National Floors Direct Reviews Show Promising Feedback for New Product Lines
National Floors Direct Reviews reflect the quality craftsmanship and customer service of this fast-growing, direct to consumer business.ASTORIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Floors Direct has been in the flooring and carpeting business for years. However, the company recently decided to expand its product line to include luxury vinyl and laminate. Fortunately, the National Floors Direct Reviews are in — and they’re overwhelmingly positive!
5 National Floors Direct Reviews For The New Product Lines
Since the debut of the new product lines, the National Floors Direct Reviews have been flooding in. Here are just a few of the highlights:
1. “When my kitchen floor was damaged due to a leak, I was afraid that I wouldn’t be able to find anyone to replace it quickly and for a reasonable price. Fortunately, National Floors Direct offered to replace it with their luxury vinyl. I was surprised to find out that the labor and material were actually within my price range. The new flooring was installed quickly and I couldn’t be happier. It looks and feels great! - National Floors Direct Reviews
2. “I’ve been begging my parents to replace the old hardwood floors in their house for years. They look ugly and have slowly degraded over time. When I showed them some of the options at National Floors Direct, they finally gave in. I convinced them to go with the laminate “Corinthe” product, which gave them the look of a natural wood floor, without the drawbacks. National Floors Direct handled the job promptly and with great care. Now I can visit my parents without cringing while I walk!” - National Floors Direct Reviews
3. “When I first bought my condo, I thought the flooring would last for the long-term. Unfortunately, the laminate was low-quality and even started to crack in some areas. So, I shopped around a bit before I found National Floors Direct. They had a wide range of laminates to choose from. In the end, I was very happy with both the quality of their products and their helpful customer service.” - National Floors Direct Reviews
4. “I hated the idea of getting the floors replaced in my house. I knew it was going to be expensive and I assumed it would be very time-consuming. Thankfully, I found a company that offered a fair price for vinyl flooring and a quick turnaround time. They stuck to their word and I now have great floors in my entire 4 bedroom house!” - National Floors Direct Reviews
5. “A friend recommended National Floors Direct to me when I needed to replace the hardwood flooring. Based on my research, I knew that I wanted laminate. This company had a lot of different products to choose from. Once I picked my favorite, they came out and installed the new flooring without any issues. I highly recommend them.” - National Floors Direct Reviews
National Floors Direct "Oak Floor"