Konica Minolta Announces Partnership with Neverware

Alliance Offers Relief to Schools Impacted by Device Shortage

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) and its IT services division, All Covered, is proud to announce a new partnership with Neverware, developer of CloudReady software. Through the alliance, All Covered will help drive deployment of CloudReady, which transforms PCs and Macs already owned by schools, enterprises and nonprofits into secure, fast machines that can be managed using Google's Chrome Device Management capabilities.

CloudReady is a highly secure, modern operating system that runs on almost any hardware. Launched in February 2015, CloudReady garnered immediate attention by giving budget-strapped schools a way to turn old, slow computers into fast, reliable devices that deliver the same experience as a Chromebook. CloudReady is built on the same foundational technology as Chromebooks and Chrome OS and can convert nearly any Windows or Mac system into a Chrome Device.

“Over time, hardware running large cumbersome operating systems such as Windows 7, Windows 10 or Mac OSX becomes slower. However, that same device can run much faster with a ‘lightweight’ operating system like CloudReady,” said Andrew Bauer, CEO of Neverware. “No matter what brand they were before, or what operating system they were running, devices converted to CloudReady can be managed and controlled like any Chromebook. Computers that were once destined for the trash can now serve many more years of service in a school for a fraction of the cost of buying a new one.”

“All Covered is proud to join forces with Neverware to offer this turnkey solution that gives access to schools for much-needed computer resources,” said Marco Maggio, Vice President of Strategic Practices, All Covered. “All Covered’s ability to process thousands of devices a day through our deployment center will allow us to help schools convert quickly and easily to CloudReady, and we look forward to the impact it will have on students across the nation.”

Konica Minolta is also working on a donation program that will allow its large-scale customers to donate old equipment to schools in need. By donating old devices they previously threw away or paid to dispose of, businesses can get a tax write-off and the chance to give back to the community, while schools receive much-needed devices.

Please click here for more information on CloudReady and direct any questions to Education@allcovered.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Neverware

Neverware is the developer of the CloudReady operating system, which enables schools and enterprise organizations to transform their existing hardware into simple, secure, and fast Chrome devices that can be managed seamlessly alongside Chromebooks. Since CloudReady’s launch in 2015, thousands of schools, businesses, and consumers in 135 countries around the world have used CloudReady to streamline and secure devices, embrace cloud resources, and simplify device management. For more information, or for a free trial of CloudReady, visit www.neverware.com.

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us