Beth Zastawny Launches Personal Website
The new personal website for Beth Zastawny will feature news about multiple sclerosis and multiple sclerosis researchLUDLOW, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beth Zastawny is proud to announce that she has launched her new website. The website will act as a central hub for news regarding multiple sclerosis and multiple sclerosis research.
With 14 years of experience working in public accounting and 15 years of experience working as a CFO for privately held manufacturing companies, Beth Zastawny has built an esteemed career as a business professional. She is also a philanthropist, donating and volunteering her time to various nonprofit organizations.
After being diagnosed with MS in 2017, Beth Zastawny knew she had to act as an advocate for others with MS in order to educate the public on this seemingly “invisible illness.”
Beth Zastawny’s website features publications that she has spoken out to. She was recently featured in an interview with Thrive Global and an article with Incredible Things, through which she described the changing role of CFO in today’s business world.
The website also features Beth’s blog, which features a variety of topics surrounding MS, including a deep dive explaining how MS is the invisible illness, a list of nonprofit MS programs that make a difference, an explanation of how MS affects daily life, and more.
“It is very important to spread awareness about MS, an illness that causes an onslaught of painful symptoms for those who have it and an illness that has no cure,” says Beth Zastawny.
For more information, please visit https://bethzastawny.com/.
About Beth Zastawny
Born and raised in Worcester, Massachusetts, Beth Zastawny has built an esteemed career in the financial industry with experience working in public accounting and working as a CFO. In 1987, she graduated from Nichols College with academic Deans List honors as well as athletic recognitions with a degree in Accounting. After graduating, Beth worked at Coopers & Lybrand, now known as Price Waterhouse Coopers. She earned her CPA and worked in public accounting for 14 years, working with clients from different industries including manufacturing, retail, banking, healthcare, and nonprofit. For the past 15 years, Beth Zaransky has worked as a CFO for privately-held manufacturing companies ranging from start-ups to companies with $30 million in revenue. Beth is also involved in philanthropy, volunteering her time with Junior Achievement, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and Springfield School and donating to various nonprofit organizations helping in the fight against Multiple Sclerosis.
Beth Zastawny
Business Professional
