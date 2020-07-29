Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,094 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,766 in the last 365 days.

Beth Zastawny Launches Personal Website

The new personal website for Beth Zastawny will feature news about multiple sclerosis and multiple sclerosis research

LUDLOW, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beth Zastawny is proud to announce that she has launched her new website. The website will act as a central hub for news regarding multiple sclerosis and multiple sclerosis research.

With 14 years of experience working in public accounting and 15 years of experience working as a CFO for privately held manufacturing companies, Beth Zastawny has built an esteemed career as a business professional. She is also a philanthropist, donating and volunteering her time to various nonprofit organizations.

After being diagnosed with MS in 2017, Beth Zastawny knew she had to act as an advocate for others with MS in order to educate the public on this seemingly “invisible illness.”

Beth Zastawny’s website features publications that she has spoken out to. She was recently featured in an interview with Thrive Global and an article with Incredible Things, through which she described the changing role of CFO in today’s business world.

The website also features Beth’s blog, which features a variety of topics surrounding MS, including a deep dive explaining how MS is the invisible illness, a list of nonprofit MS programs that make a difference, an explanation of how MS affects daily life, and more.

“It is very important to spread awareness about MS, an illness that causes an onslaught of painful symptoms for those who have it and an illness that has no cure,” says Beth Zastawny.

For more information, please visit https://bethzastawny.com/.

About Beth Zastawny

Born and raised in Worcester, Massachusetts, Beth Zastawny has built an esteemed career in the financial industry with experience working in public accounting and working as a CFO. In 1987, she graduated from Nichols College with academic Deans List honors as well as athletic recognitions with a degree in Accounting. After graduating, Beth worked at Coopers & Lybrand, now known as Price Waterhouse Coopers. She earned her CPA and worked in public accounting for 14 years, working with clients from different industries including manufacturing, retail, banking, healthcare, and nonprofit. For the past 15 years, Beth Zaransky has worked as a CFO for privately-held manufacturing companies ranging from start-ups to companies with $30 million in revenue. Beth is also involved in philanthropy, volunteering her time with Junior Achievement, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and Springfield School and donating to various nonprofit organizations helping in the fight against Multiple Sclerosis.

Beth Zastawny
Business Professional
"..."
email us here

You just read:

Beth Zastawny Launches Personal Website

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.