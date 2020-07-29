DTE Midstream’s 150-mile Gathering System Now Delivering to Gulf Coast

/EIN News/ -- Detroit, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, July 29, 2020 – DTE Midstream, a non-utility business of DTE Energy, today announced that test gas is now flowing through its Louisiana Energy Access Project (LEAP) gathering system, which will be fully in service on Aug. 1, 2020. The 150-mile, 36-inch gathering pipeline connects Louisiana’s Haynesville Basin to the growing Gulf Coast region where demand for natural gas is rapidly increasing in the power, industrial and liquified natural gas (LNG) export sectors.

“This is an extraordinary project that not only connects a world-class resource basin to the Gulf Coast, a growing domestic demand center, but also helps to meet international demand for clean and reliable natural gas through U.S. LNG export facilities,” said David Slater, president and COO, DTE Midstream. “DTE Midstream has a reputation for safety and timely project completion and the team came through again – ahead of schedule and under budget. We would also like to thank Momentum Midstream for their help in completing the project in such unique times and acknowledge Indigo Resources, a top-tier producer that has helped make this project possible.”

The LEAP gathering system was part of DTE’s fourth quarter 2019 acquisition of Momentum Midstream’s Louisiana assets. LEAP is fully contracted under long-term, demand charge agreements. Current capacity is 1.0 Bcf/d with significant economic expansion capabilities.

About DTE Midstream

DTE Midstream is the energy industry's trusted natural gas storage, pipeline and gathering provider across the Midwest, Appalachia, Northeast and Ontario. The company develops and constructs tailored infrastructure solutions for customers in order to achieve reliable, safe and cost-effective transport and storage of natural gas. DTE Midstream operates highly reliable assets with one of the best safety records in the industry, while always seeking the best value solution for its customers.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.

Colleen Rosso DTE Energy 313.235.5555