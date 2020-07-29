The Alkaline Water Company to Participate in the ECRM Beverage Program

Alkaline88® has over 36 one-on-one meetings scheduled with national and regional convenience stores, grocery stores, drug stores, and big-box retailers.



/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavored-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. Today, the Company announces that it will be virtually participating in the ECRM Beverage Program on July 29 -30.

“We have had tremendous success at the various ECRM programs that our teams participate in throughout the year. This year the ECRM Beverage program is virtual, and our team is approaching the event with the same vigor. With a strong slate of meetings, we are engaging with targeted companies that have expressed a keen interest in our brands and can help drive category success year-round. ECRM’s unique format of Efficient Program Planning Sessions creates highly productive one-on-one meetings with pre-qualified, key decision-makers across a variety of retailers representing drug stores, grocery chains, convenience stores, and big-box stores,” stated Frank Chessman, Executive Director of National Sales for The Alkaline Water Company.

About Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM ® )

ECRM® helps buyers and suppliers increase productivity, optimize product assortments, and enhance collaboration efforts via its service offerings that include product discovery, category development, and category planning. The organization drives efficiencies in the buying and selling processes via its portfolio of highly-focused, Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) and proprietary software that streamlines interactions between trading partners before, during, and after each session. Over the past 20+ years, the Company has grown to serve buyers and suppliers around the world within several key product categories, including food and beverage, health and beauty care, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and others. For more information, please visit www.ecrm.marketgate.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in seven unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp beverage shots, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Richard A. Wright

President and CEO, or

Sajid Daudi

Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

800-923-1910

investors@thealkalinewaterco.com

Media