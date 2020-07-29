ClearOne Awarded Important New Patent for Beamforming Microphone Array Innovations

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a significant new patent relating to beamforming microphone array technology by the US Patent and Trademark Office.



ClearOne’s innovative new patent, US Patent No. 10,728,653 (the “’653 Patent”), is entitled “Ceiling Tile Microphone.” It describes a ceiling tile microphone that includes beamforming, acoustic echo cancellation, and adaptive acoustic processing that automatically adjusts to a room configuration. There is no language in the claims of the new patent limiting its scope to flush-mounted ceiling tile beamforming microphone arrays, as opposed to non-flush mounted ceiling tile beamforming microphone arrays.

The ’653 Patent is a member of a family of patents and applications that includes US Patent No. 9,813,806. That patent family includes issued patents and patent applications that cover ceiling tile and wall tile embodiments of beamforming microphone arrays, as well as augmentation of beamforming microphone arrays with non-beamforming microphones.

The ’653 Patent is part of ClearOne’s valuable patent portfolio covering new technologies in the fields of audio and video processing, streaming, and innovative communication technologies. ClearOne’s patents reinforce and protect its position as a market leader and demonstrate ClearOne’s ongoing ability to develop cutting-edge technologies and products.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network media streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability.

Printable releases are available in our Investor Relations area at http://investors.clearone.com .

###

Contact: Bob Griffin Griffin360 +1 212 481 3456 x16 bob@griffin360.com