Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 174,110 in the last 365 days.

ClearOne Awarded Important New Patent for Beamforming Microphone Array Innovations

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a significant new patent relating to beamforming microphone array technology by the US Patent and Trademark Office. 

ClearOne’s innovative new patent, US Patent No. 10,728,653 (the “’653 Patent”), is entitled “Ceiling Tile Microphone.” It describes a ceiling tile microphone that includes beamforming, acoustic echo cancellation, and adaptive acoustic processing that automatically adjusts to a room configuration. There is no language in the claims of the new patent limiting its scope to flush-mounted ceiling tile beamforming microphone arrays, as opposed to non-flush mounted ceiling tile beamforming microphone arrays.

The ’653 Patent is a member of a family of patents and applications that includes US Patent No. 9,813,806. That patent family includes issued patents and patent applications that cover ceiling tile and wall tile embodiments of beamforming microphone arrays, as well as augmentation of beamforming microphone arrays with non-beamforming microphones.

The ’653 Patent is part of ClearOne’s valuable patent portfolio covering new technologies in the fields of audio and video processing, streaming, and innovative communication technologies.  ClearOne’s patents reinforce and protect its position as a market leader and demonstrate ClearOne’s ongoing ability to develop cutting-edge technologies and products.  

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network media streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability.

Printable releases are available in our Investor Relations area at http://investors.clearone.com.

###

Contact: 
Bob Griffin
Griffin360
+1 212 481 3456 x16
bob@griffin360.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

ClearOne Awarded Important New Patent for Beamforming Microphone Array Innovations

Distribution channels: Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.