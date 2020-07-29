Access Announces Strategic Partnership with Neocase Software

Enables Digital Transformation to Improve Efficiencies, Security and Compliance for HR Processes

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the largest privately-held information management company, today announced a strategic partnership with Neocase Software, a global provider of HR Service Management, Employee Document Management and Business Process Automation solutions. Access will provide scanning and conversion services to Neocase customers, enabling them to transform paper-based HR processes to digital for improved efficiencies, security and compliance.



As an Access partner, Neocase Software will connect its customers to scanning and digitization services from Access to convert existing paper records to digital through its network of scanning facilities across the Americas. This allows non-technical experts to build automated workflows and streamline HR administrative tasks through the Neocase HR Shared Service Center.

“Access is excited to partner with Neocase to offer customers the highest level of scanning and digitization services, enabling them to take full advantage of Neocase’s cloud-based solutions for HR and Finance Shared Service Centers,” said Matt Hillery, Chief Technology Officer for Access. “Embracing digital transformation by automating business processes can create huge efficiencies for any business - offering increased agility, accuracy and flexibility, while also enabling customers to improve productivity, cut costs and future-proof their organization.”

Neocase offers cloud-based HR Service Management and configurable Business Process Automation solutions to improve employee, customer and supplier experiences, while reducing administrative costs through process automation and workflow efficiencies.

“We are thrilled to announce the partnership between Access and Neocase Software,” said Adrian Gurzau, Vice President of North American Sales & Alliances, Neocase Software. “Strong alliances in the marketplace allow us to provide new solutions to drive growth for Neocase customers. Neocase Software provides Access with a complementary solution that will help attract new customers and strengthen its presence in the market.”

About Access Corp.

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through integrated information management services such as offsite storage; information governance services and Virgo retention and policy management software; scanning and digital transformation solutions; document management software including CartaDC and CartaDC Essentials, and secure destruction services. For 11 consecutive years, Access has been named to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information visit https://www.accesscorp.com .

About Neocase Software

Neocase is the expert in the digitization of Human Resources. Founded in 2001, the company provides SaaS software solutions to Human Resources Service Centers, improving the experience of employees while reducing administrative costs. Recognized as a historic player within its market and currently serving more than 5 million employees in 180 countries, Neocase is used by companies that are leaders in their business, including Société Générale, Chanel, Thales, Air France, AG2R La Mondiale, Tata Communications Services, UCB Pharma, National Oil Varco, PSA Group and many others. More information: www.neocasesoftware.com .

