Ardent Learning is Named a Top 20 Provider for Custom Content Development

Training Industry Inc. recognizes Ardent for excellence in creating custom learning solutions

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning training services provider Ardent was named a Top 20 provider for Custom Content Development for 2020 by the Training Industry organization. The comprehensive, custom learning solutions that Ardent develops support employee growth for thousands of organizations, and Ardent is honored to be recognized as a trusted partner for businesses looking to achieve better business results through learning.



Jed Sherman, President at Ardent Learning shares, “On behalf of the Ardent team, we are thrilled to be recognized again for the custom learning solutions we passionately create for our clients. Our consultative approach and decades of experience allow us to analyze and recommend the right mix of solutions for each client’s learning and business strategy.”

The Training Industry organization is a principal source for companies seeking information on learning, development, and training services. Their annual recognition of the best in the industry provides valuable insights for buyers evaluating training and development suppliers.

Selection for this year’s list was based on a number of factors, including industry visibility, innovation and impact, depth and breadth of subject matter expertise, strength of clients and geographic reach, capability of delivering multiple types of training services, company size and growth potential, all of which Ardent is proud to demonstrate excellence in.

Ardent looks forward to continued leadership in the learning industry with a renewed focus on helping organizations transition to remote learning. Our custom solutions integrate impactful instructional design, engaging user experience, and agile technology to support all learners.

About Ardent: For almost 30 years, Ardent has evolved its custom solutions to drive performance improvements for clients in mid to large organizations. An Ardent solution is customized to a client’s pace and adaptability for change, budgets, goals, existing technology infrastructure, and more. Ardent enable organizations to thrive through unlocking their people’s potential, delivered through its core capabilities: Instructional Design, Technology, Creative, Engagement Management, and Facilitation Services. With an expansive suite of solution delivery methods, Ardent offers results-driven strategies tailored to each organization’s unique culture and learning styles. Get to know Ardent at https://ardentlearning.com/ .

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry presents news, articles, webinars and research reports focused on supporting the corporate training leader and offers complementary referrals to training professionals seeking to source products or services at https://trainingindustry.com/rfp