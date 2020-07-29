CN Investing $30 Million in Tennessee

/EIN News/ -- Investments Focused on Safety and Capacity to Strengthen Rail Network, Help Reduce Emissions, and Support Economic Growth



HOMEWOOD, Ill., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that, as part of its strategic investments to support growing demand and enable supply chains, it plans to invest approximately $30 million (USD) across Tennessee in 2020. The program will focus on yard upgrades, replacement of rail and ties, as well as maintenance of bridges, level crossings, culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure.

“We take our essential role in the North American economy seriously and these investments in Tennessee are a key part of our strategy to support growth. The Company remains committed to help enable supply chains that fuel Tennessee’s growth as we are a critical part of getting everyday goods to markets and consumers. Safety is a core value at CN and by investing in the maintenance and expansion of our track and capacity, we are providing customers with a safe and reliable solution at a time when fluid supply chains are more critical than ever.”

- Derek Taylor, Vice-President, Eastern Region at CN

“Private investments in our rail infrastructure provide numerous benefits to the economy as a whole and are critical now more than ever. I greatly appreciate CN’s continued commitment to improving the transportation network and aiding in America’s economic recovery.”

- Clay Bright, TDOT Commissioner

The Company’s investments will create greater capacity, which supports reductions in its customer’s transportation supply chain GHG emissions, by encouraging the use of rail for long haul needs. This reduces emissions, traffic congestion, accidents and burdens on public transportation infrastructure as one freight train can replace over 300 trucks from roads. Moving freight by rail instead of truck reduces GHG emissions by 75%. The Company will continue to deploy important safety enhancing technologies across its network, such as the Autonomous Track Inspection Program, Distributed Air Cars and Automated Inspection Portals.

Maintenance program highlights include:

Replacement of 7 miles of rail

Installation of over 25,000 new railroad ties

Rebuilds of 17 road crossing surfaces

Maintenance work on bridges, level crossings, culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure

Tennessee in numbers:

Capital investments: More than $ 205 million in the last five years

Employees: approximately 649

Railroad route miles operated: 173

Community partnerships: $172,000 in 2019

Local spending: $34 million in 2019

Cash taxes paid: $5,000 in 2019

Western Tennessee is CN’s gateway to the south. CN’s yard in Memphis is a major freight handling point and the hub of CN’s U.S. operations south of Chicago. It is one of only two hump yards in the U.S. (CN has four hump yards on its entire network) and serves as an interchange point with four other Class I railroads. The Memphis Yard is also the location of a major CN railcar/locomotive repair shop. An important CN intermodal terminal is in Memphis at the Frank Pigeon Industrial Park. CN also serves President’s Island, an industrial core in Memphis.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under Canadian securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “outlook,” “plans,” “targets,” or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from the outlook or any future results or performance implied by such statements. Reference should be made to Management’s Discussion and Analysis in CN’s annual and interim reports, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F, filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators and available on CN’s website, for a description of major risk factors.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca .