Ashish Deb Speaks Out on the Path to Becoming a Professional
In a recent interview, Ashish Deb spoke regarding his career in the information technology industryTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashish Deb was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Thrive Global through which he spoke about his career in IT.
Born in Delhi, India, and currently residing in Toronto, Ontario, in Canada, Ashish Deb is a senior IT project and program management consultant with several years of experience.
In his interview, Ashish Deb explained how he chose to get into the IT industry because it enables and empowers people with the ability to do their job better by allowing them to improve their business processes and making investments in IT infrastructure more secure and reliable.
Ashish also shared that he maintains a solid work-life balance by properly managing his time with various communication tools like Zoom, Skype, and emails, which allows him adequate time with his family.
Mr. Deb also shared advice for readers.
“To become successful in life and achieve your dream, you need to dream and have aspiration and then work hard to reach that goal,” said Ashish Deb.
“When you are busy trying to achieve your goal of life, do not forget your family, friends, and most of all be respectful to everyone around you.”
About Ashish Deb
Born in Delhi, India, Ashish Deb grew up in an environment when personal computers were at a very early stage and people saw it as a next engineering marvel that will change people’s life for the next few generations. He started looking at courses and programs through which he could learn computing skills and he also enrolled in a degree program with Electronics and Telecom Engineering. During this time, Mr. Deb was also granted apprenticeships with various organizations where electronic instruments and computers were extensively used and finally he landed a job with a U.S. based PC company, Compaq, working as a service engineer for middle east and Asia. After working in the middle east and Asia for seven years, Ashish moved to Toronto and worked for one of the top five banks in Canada as a Networking Engineer. He saw a need to increase IT skills for local companies, so he partnered with a few friends and started evening school to train IT related courses in networking, database, and programming, gaining a lot of popularity with new immigrants and students coming fresh out of university and colleges. His training programs also catered to people who were already working in the IT industry but lacking in leading edge skills.
