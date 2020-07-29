InveniAI Enters Strategic Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Focused Collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare

Three-year strategic collaboration to leverage InveniAI’s AI- and ML-powered Platform, AlphaMeld ® after a successful proof-of-value collaboration



/EIN News/ -- GUILFORD, Conn., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InveniAI® LLC, a global leader in pioneering the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to transform innovation across drug discovery and development, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, a science-led global healthcare company with a mission to help people to do more, feel better and live longer, and one of the world’s leading over-the-counter (OTC) medicines company. GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare will leverage AlphaMeld®, an AI and ML platform that empowers internal teams to efficiently evaluate and navigate emerging innovation spanning the Company’s key focus areas. The three-year collaboration will grant full access to InveniAI’s AI Innovation Lab that encompasses the Consumer Healthcare Module of AlphaMeld® and an internal team of cross-functional experts to facilitate accelerated access to innovation.

Michael Keane, Director, Search and Evaluation, GSK Consumer Healthcare, said, “At GSK Consumer Healthcare, patients and consumers are central to what we do, and it is their needs that drive innovation and product development at GSK. Our heritage in the pharmaceutical industry ensures that all our products are backed with science and associated data. To unlock and prime innovation, we are always listening and engaging with the consumer to ensure that all our products meet a demand. In doing so, the data that we accumulate is large, broad, and complex. InveniAI has helped us look at tasks that are datacentric across technology road-mapping, search and evaluation, and identifying and understanding new science. AI and ML have helped create efficiencies that shave 4-5 years off the innovation cycle as well as eliminate human biases in identifying innovation.”

Aman Kant, InveniAI’s Chief Business Officer, said, “We are excited about this unique collaboration that will help GSK utilize the power of an AI-driven platform to identify and develop innovative life-changing healthcare products for their consumers. This customized platform delivers tremendous business value by not only rapidly assimilating large volumes of disparate data sets to facilitate a first-mover advantage, but also releases expert human resources at GSK to focus on higher-value tasks. For GSK, the platform enables innovation to be captured as early as patent filing, project funding, or even social media sentiment across several focus areas.” He added, “We are seeing how this technology can provide industries with a tremendous force-multiplier for rapidly sourcing innovation opportunities.”

About GSK

GSK - a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information, please visit www.gsk.com .

About InveniAI®

InveniAI® LLC, based in Guilford, Conn., is a global leader pioneering the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to transform innovation across drug discovery and development by identifying and accelerating transformative therapies for diseases with unmet medical needs. The Company leverages AI and ML to harness petabytes of disparate data sets to recognize and unlock value for AI-based drug discovery and development. Numerous industry collaborations in Big Pharma, Specialty Pharma, Biotech, and Consumer Healthcare showcase the value of leveraging our technology to meld human experience and expertise with the power of machines to augment R&D decision-making across all major therapeutic areas. The company leverages the AlphaMeld® platform to generate drug candidates for our industry partners and internal drug portfolio. For more information, visit www.inveniai.com.

