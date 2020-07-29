BlueCity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCity Holdings Limited (“BlueCity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLCT), a world’s leading online LGBTQ platform, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.



Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

Date: August 11- August 13, 2020.

Virtual Conference

Format: Management will make presentation on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 4:30PM, and will also be available for virtual one on one meetings during the event.





Date: August 26 - August 27, 2020.

Virtual Conference

Format: Management will be available for vitual one on one meetings during the event.

Interested investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank or BlueCity’s Investor Relations Department at ir@blued.com .

About BlueCity

BlueCity is a world’s leading online LGBTQ platform, providing a full suite of services aimed at empowering the LGBTQ community in every aspect of their daily lives. As a central hub of BlueCity’s services and platforms, the Blued mobile app allows our users to connect with each other, express themselves, and access professional health related services and family planning consulting services at their fingertips. Blued has connected more than 49 million registered users as of March 31, 2020 worldwide and has a leading foothold in many markets.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

BlueCity Holdings Limited

Ms. Lingling Kong

Investor Relations Director

Phone: +86 10-5876-9662

Email: ir@blued.com

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Susie Wang

Phone: +86 138-1081-7475

Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States: