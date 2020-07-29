mimik Announces Collaboration with AWS to Offer a Hybrid Edge Cloud Platform to Software Developers

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mimik Inc., a pioneering Hybrid Edge Cloud company, announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer its patented Hybrid Edge Cloud platform to AWS customers across industry verticals to develop applications utilizing the resources of edge devices and AWS infrastructure. The collaboration is designed to empower developers to leverage the computing resources of edge devices such as smart phones, tablets, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices as a seamless extension of AWS cloud resources. As a result, only essential data will be sent to the central cloud and the rest will be processed and communicated by edge devices.



mimik's Hybrid Edge Cloud platform extends the cloud to the edge by enabling any computing device to act as cloud servers. This enables a more flexible application operating environment while lowering the costs of operations and application delivery time along with offering higher data privacy for their user base. The platform provides peer-to-peer communications (even without broadband connectivity within - local networks) amongst devices and apps regardless of the operating system or the connectivity network. mimik’s edgeEngine is available today for Linux, iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, Raspbian, QNX, OpenWRT, and FreeRTOS and has been deployed on a variety of edge devices such as smart phones, tablets, PCs, smart TVs, WiFi routers, NAS appliances, and IoT devices.

Hybrid Edge Cloud will be essential as we traverse from the mobile internet era to the hyper-connected world where all devices and application need to talk to one another either directly or through the central cloud. This revolutionary technology significantly improves the performance and efficiencies of applications with better data privacy and control over data management. This collaboration will positively impact various industry sectors by enabling application developers to design, build, test, and deploy their applications faster, with much better performance and lower cost in almost all industry sectors.

“With the exponential growth of smart devices and their computing power, the ability to process more data on consumer and enterprise edge devices presents an unprecedented opportunity to enable solutions that are otherwise not feasible today”, said Sam Armani, VP of Business Development at mimik. “We are excited to collaborate with AWS to empower developers with our Hybrid Edge Cloud Platform to make digital and cloud transformation feasible for many applications and industry sectors today.”

"mimik’s unique hybrid edgeCloud platform combined with our data-driven customer engagement platform has created a new standard in our industry to support hyper personalization while protecting data privacy and creating opportunities for consumers and enterprises to monetize their data. Augmenting this unique combined offering with AWS introduces a paradigm shift in the market that paves the way for enterprises to empower their customers with relevant context aware real-time services while protecting their data privacy", said Deborah Beatty VP Partnership at Flybits.

“AWS customers look to our APN Partners to support them with scale, elasticity, availability, and security for deployment and management of devices at the edge,” said Eric Gales, Country Manager, AWS Canada, Inc. “As an APN Technology Partner, mimik has proven capabilities to help customers reduce the burden of undifferentiated lifting in managing devices at-the-edge, helping implement edge-enabled applications faster using the edgeEngine.”

mimik has pioneered Hybrid Edge Cloud computing to enable any computing device to act as a cloud server to help application developers unlock the next generation of apps for the hyper-connected world. mimik’s platform allows developers to build and maintain their applications faster and better performance and data privacy.

For more information, please visit www.mimik.com .