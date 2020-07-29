ORBCOMM Introduces “the ORBCOMM Platform” For Transportation Assets

Next generation platform provides fleet customers with a single, unified view of all asset types, deep data insights and unparalleled processing power and bandwidth

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced the introduction of its next generation analytics and reporting platform, which offers enhanced features, including advanced data insights and a dynamic user interface, to provide customers with a single, unified view of all their transportation asset types using a single sign-on. The new, cloud-based ORBCOMM Platform , which has the unrivaled capacity to support millions of subscribers, was built for the future to address the industry’s evolving requirements for greater processing power, data bandwidth and scalability in a 5G IoT ecosystem.



The ORBCOMM Platform offers the unique ability for customers to track, monitor and control all of their transportation assets in one place – from reefers , dry trailers and trucks to chassis and dry and refrigerated shipping containers on the road, rail and at sea. The platform also includes a driver management component to enable workflow management, performance, communications and safety compliance with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Mandate, U.S. FMCSA Hours of Service (HOS) and Canadian working hours rules. The scalable platform can accommodate any size of operation whether the customer has one or 100,000-plus assets. The comprehensive ORBCOMM Platform also integrates with sensors for fuel, doors, cargo, temperature and more for unparalleled visibility.

Using ORBCOMM’s flexible APIs and extensive integrations, the open platform can seamlessly deliver rich asset data to customers’ existing third-party or proprietary enterprise systems to facilitate optimal fleet management. In addition, customers can access increased data and utilize the platform’s advanced analytics to gain valuable insights about their assets’ performance, including benchmarks, historic trends and comparisons among asset types, enabling faster, more informed business decisions.

The versatile ORBCOMM Platform supports multiple modes of communication, leveraging ORBCOMM’s extensive experience providing a broad portfolio of satellite, cellular and dual-mode IoT connectivity, which is a strong competitive advantage for the Company. The new platform’s capacity has been expanded exponentially to process more than 100,000 messages per second, which is an increase of over 1,000 times in message throughput over legacy systems. With the ORBCOMM Platform’s increased processing capability, customers can continue to expand their deployments, access a higher level of visibility and enable more sophisticated solutions in a 5G, sensor-enabled IoT ecosystem.

“ORBCOMM has been a long-time technology leader and innovator in the industrial IoT market, and the ORBCOMM Platform encapsulates our ability to understand and execute on the advanced features and functionality our customers need to be successful, competitive and prepared for a 5G, sensor-enabled IoT ecosystem,” said Marc Eisenberg, ORBCOMM’s Chief Executive Officer. “The ORBCOMM Platform provides fleet customers with a complete view across all their assets, deep data insights, faster response time, greater capacity, as well as more real-time visibility – all in one place, from one provider, with one sign-on. It doesn’t get easier or more efficient than that.”

In developing the new platform, ORBCOMM also focused on incorporating self-service configurability and control to enable advanced permissioning, role allocation and authority levels, helping customers improve data security, reduce business risk and extend data access throughout the organization. With the platform’s modern, intuitive and easy-to-use interface, customers can unlock relevant data for every user in the organization and customize the data they need to see through a higher level of personalized usability, including preferences, saved searches, scheduled reports, workspaces, widgets, and data filters. By leveraging the ORBCOMM Platform’s enhanced usability and utility, customers can significantly improve their fleet’s productivity and performance, while maximizing the return on their technology investment.

