Registration Opens For The First Annual Future Data Conference, Building The Next Generation of Data Systems

The virtual conference brings together founders, researchers, and practitioners in an open, independent forum to discuss “what’s next” in data

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Future Data has opened registration for its first annual conference by and for analysts, data engineers, researchers, and data executives. Kicking off Tuesday, September 8, the conference will provide an open, independent forum for discussion about “what’s next” in data. The event boasts a rich set of headline speakers, including Pat Hanrahan of Tableau, Azza Abouzied of NYU, Alan Jacobson of Alteryx, Elena Grewal of Data 2 the People, and Peter Bailis of Sisu.



The Future Data Conference is a vendor-independent event built to bring together a diverse community of next-generation analytics leaders to share their deep industry and research expertise. Future Data’s agenda is packed with topics from cutting-edge research into data visualization to pragmatic discussions about large-scale production deployments.

“Analytics is and always has been a team sport,” said Alan Jacobson, chief data and analytics officer at Alteryx. “By investing in the rich, diverse data community, we can accelerate the creation of new ways to put data to use and close the analytic divide. We’re looking forward to striking up meaningful conversations around this at the conference.”

Future Data is supported by a large number of organizations across the data and analytics spectrum. The initial list of Supporting Organizations includes Alteryx, Data 2 the People, Imply, and Sisu. The global research community is also driving the conversation, with speakers from the University of California, Berkeley, Stanford University, University of College Park, Maryland, and NYU Abu Dhabi.

“As rising volumes of data play an increasingly central role in society, the systems we use to work with data must evolve,” said Peter Bailis, CEO of Sisu. “Future Data is an open forum for leaders in data across every analytics discipline to gather and share their point of view. I’m excited to help build this community and, with it, a more accessible, efficient, and effective future for data.”

About the Future Data Conference

Future Data is an annual, vendor-independent event fostering a community of researchers, practitioners, and business leaders committed to building the next generation of data-intensive systems. Bringing together the leading voices in data, the Future Data Conference is where this community gathers to discuss the future of data systems, applications, and data-driven decision making. The Future Data community is supported by organizations spanning systems and disciplines, including Alteryx, Imply, Data 2 the People, and Sisu.

