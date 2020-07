Delek Logistics Partners, LP Announces Addition to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) (“Delek Logistics”) today announced the appointment of Gennifer Kelly to the Board of Directors effective July 26, 2020.



“We are pleased to welcome Gennifer to our board. Her vast experience in both the upstream and midstream sectors, with a background that includes operations, engineering and strategic planning, will provide us with invaluable insights as we continue to execute on our growth strategy,” said Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek Logistics Partners, LP.

Ms. Kelly has 25 years of oil and gas industry experience in both upstream and midstream sectors. Ms. Kelly previously held the role of Chief Operating Officer and SVP of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE: WES) and Vice President of Marketing for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Prior to her role at Western Midstream, Ms. Kelly led Operations Transformation efforts, as well as Strategic Planning, Portfolio Management and Asset Management teams for Anadarko. She has diverse operations experience in production, drilling and completions engineering, working extensively in East Texas, West Texas and the Gulf of Mexico. Prior to joining Anadarko Petroleum, Ms. Kelly worked as an engineer for Kerr McGee Corporation and the Louisiana Office of Conservation.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) (“Delek US”) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Safe Harbor Provisions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements regarding Delek Logistics’ future distributions, including the amounts and timing thereof, and other statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that the following important factors, among others, may affect these forward-looking statements: the fact that a substantial majority of Delek Logistics' contribution margin is derived from Delek US, thereby subjecting it to Delek US' business risks; risks and uncertainties related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks and costs relating to the age and operational hazards of our assets including, without limitation, costs, penalties, regulatory or legal actions and other effects related to releases, spills and other hazards inherent in transporting and storing crude oil and intermediate and finished petroleum products; the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the business of Delek Logistics, including margins generated by its wholesale fuel business; adverse changes in laws including with respect to tax and regulatory matters and other risks as disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ from those expected by management or described in forward-looking statements. Delek Logistics undertakes no obligation to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which Delek Logistics becomes aware of, after the date hereof.

Tax Considerations

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of Delek Logistics Partners, LP’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of Delek Logistics Partners, LP’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not Delek Logistics Partners, LP, are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

