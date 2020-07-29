Conversion Labs to Host Second Quarter Conference Call on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Conversion Labs management will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, August 17, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-437-2398

International dial-in number: 1-720-452-9102

Conference ID: 6173273

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here as well as via a link in the Investors section of the company’s website at ir.conversionlabs.com .

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 31, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 6173273

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. is a telemedicine company with a portfolio of online direct-to-consumer brands. The company’s brands combine virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the U.S. To learn more, visit Conversionlabs.com .

