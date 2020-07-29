Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (28 July 2020)
Total cases: 1,926 (+47) Recovered: 1,005 (+30) Active cases: 916 Tests: 251,815 (+3,521) Deaths: 5 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
