Analog Devices, Inc. Approves Alpha Electronics RWB Series Resistors for Use with Its New AD74413R Integrated Circuit Solution

Alpha Electronics’ Bulk Metal® Foil Technology-based RWB series improves overall environmental performance and long-term stability

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Penn., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPG Foil Resistors, a product group of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) and a manufacturer of the industry's most precise and stable precision resistors, today announced that Analog Devices has approved Alpha Electronics RWB100R0AL and RWB2K000AL Bulk Metal ® Foil technology resistors for use with their new AD74413R integrated circuit solution.



The AD74413R is a quad-channel software configurable input/output solution for building and process control applications. Analog Devices noted that the outstanding stability and precision of the RWB100R0AL and RWB2K000AL resistors complement the performance and the AD74413R in real world applications.

Specifically, the AD74413R datasheet calls for an external 100 Ω ‘RSENSE’ resistor used to measure current output, current input, and RTD values. Analog Devices noted that the accuracy and stability of this resistor directly affect the performance of the circuit. The Alpha Electronics RWB100R0AL resistor was approved by Analog Devices for ‘RSENSE’ due to its outstanding tolerance of 0.05%, TCR of ±2 ppm/°C max. and load-life stability of ±0.005% typical (70°C, 2000 hrs., rated power).

In addition, an external current limiting resistor of 2 kΩ (ideal) is required for the SENSEH_x pin. The accuracy of this resistor directly affects the RTD specifications. Analog Devices approved the Alpha Electronics RWB2K000AL for the SENSEH_x resistor due to its tight tolerance of 0.05%, TCR of ±2 ppm/°C max. and ultra-low capacitance.

Made in Japan, the RWA/RWB/RWC Series resistors from Alpha Electronics , a brand of VPG Foil Resistors, feature low TCR of ±2 ppm/°C and resistance tolerance as low as ±0.01% in three case sizes: 0603 (RWA Series), 0805 (RWB Series), and 1206 (RWC Series). Produced with Bulk Metal® Foil technology, the RWA/RWB/RWC Series devices are optimized for industrial applications that require resistors with extremely tight load-life stability of ±0.005% typical at 70°C and rated power for 2,000 hours. In these applications, the devices provide superior TCR (temperature coefficient of resistance), long-term stability and pulse handling capability when compared to thin-film resistors.

Samples and production quantities of the RWB100R0AL and RWB2K000AL are available now.

About VPG Foil Resistors

VPG Foil Resistors produces the most precise and stable resistors available. Distinguished by its premier brands Vishay Foil Resistors, Powertron, and Alpha Electronics, the VPG Foil Resistors portfolio includes discrete resistors and resistor networks in surface mount and through-hole (fixed-lead) configurations; customized chip resistor networks; precision trimming potentiometers; and discrete chips for use in hybrid circuits. These devices are used in applications requiring a high degree of precision and stability, such as in medical testing equipment, semiconductor equipment, precision measuring instruments, aerospace, and military applications. To learn more about VPG Foil Resistors, visit www.vpgfoilresistors.com; Alpha Electronics can be reached at http://www.alpha-elec.co.jp/e_index.html .

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors and sensor-based systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com .

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com

Bulk Metal is a registered trademark of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG).

