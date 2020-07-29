Zenith Epigenetics Advances ZEN-3694 in Multiple Cancer Programs

Merck to Collaborate with UCSF and Zenith in a New Phase 2 mCRPC Clinical Trial

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenith Epigenetics Ltd. (“Zenith” or the “Company”) announced today significant clinical advances of ZEN-3694, the Company’s lead therapeutic compound being developed for epigenetic combination therapies in multiple oncology indications.



“Merck, Pfizer, UCSF and Newsoara now form an impressive list of collaborators involved in our development of ZEN-3694 in epigenetic combination therapy programs. We have made significant progress with ZEN-3694 towards multiple registration-enabling studies,” said Donald McCaffrey, President and CEO of Zenith. “I am extremely pleased to report that the newest Phase 2 prostate cancer trial, involving ZEN-3694, is a triple combination clinical study – combining our BET inhibitor, ZEN-3694, Pfizer’s enzalutamide (Xtandi) and Merck’s pembrolizumab (Keytruda), led by UCSF as the principle investigator. This is an exciting novel approach of regulating certain cancer gene expression, addressing targeted therapy resistance and working in concert with the body’s own immune system, respectively. It is clear that our differentiated and leading BET inhibitor, ZEN-3694, is safe and active and able to combine with multiple targeted agents used in today’s precision oncology market.

“In addition, we are also making very good progress with our ongoing Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) trial with our partner, Pfizer. The trial is progressing very well and should be fully enrolled within a month. We look forward to presenting ongoing study results at future conferences.”

Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) – Immune-Oncology Combination; UCSF / Zenith / Merck Collaboration

A University of California San Francisco (UCSF) principal investigator led Phase 2 clinical trial in collaboration with Zenith and Merck is being initiated in mCRPC patients who have progressed on an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor (ARSi) and includes patients whose tumors are no longer dependent on androgen receptor signaling. These ARSI independent patients do not benefit from a second ARSi and are in need for alternate therapies. In this study patients will be dosed with a triple combination of ZEN-3694, Merck’s PD-1 antibody, pembrolizumab, and Pfizer’s ARSi, enzalutamide. Pre-clinical data has shown that ZEN-3694 has synergistic immune-oncologic activity with pembrolizumab in various models.

Additional information on this study can be found HERE .

The above study is in addition to the Company’s mCRPC program combining ZEN-3694 + enzalutamide which recently completed Phase 2a and is planned for further development with Newsoara BioPharma Co., Ltd. as collaborator.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) – PARPi Combination; Pfizer Collaboration

The TNBC collaboration study, combining ZEN-3694 with Pfizer’s talazoparib, a poly ADP ribose polymerase inhibitor (PARPi), has progressed to Phase 2 of this Phase1b/2 trial. Clinical data to date shows that the combination is active and well tolerated. Ongoing results from this study will be presented at a major scientific conference later this year. Additional information on the study can be accessed HERE .

About Zenith

Zenith Capital Corp. is a biotechnology investment company originally spun out of Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) in 2013. Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. Zenith Epigenetics is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. The lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (“mCRPC”) and Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

