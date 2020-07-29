IZEA Awarded Significant Multi-National Influencer Marketing Campaign

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has secured a mid six-figure contract with a leading entertainment company, a division of a Fortune 100 corporation. The contract represents the largest award IZEA has received from this customer to date, following a string of successful influencer marketing campaigns which have generated in excess of ten billion views on social media. IZEA will be executing a large-scale influencer marketing initiative that will include influencers in the United States, Latin America, Asia, and Europe across a variety of social media channels and content formats.



“Coronavirus has fundamentally changed the way that companies operate around the world,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “For many of our customers in media and entertainment, the switch from theatrical and event venues to pure digital delivery has resulted in a shift in marketing budget allocation. We believe this shift creates an opportunity for influencers around the globe to partner with entertainment companies to promote online concerts, streaming premieres, and fan community events.”

In addition to this contract, IZEA was awarded a separate multi-national influencer marketing initiative by a Fortune 500 manufacturing company on the same day. IZEA will be executing a campaign in Europe and Asia for the customer, promoting athletic wear. IZEA has a long history with this client, but this campaign marks the first multi-national initiative IZEA will be executing on their behalf.

“As global marketing teams are consolidated due to Coronavirus we believe that more international campaigns will be initiated and managed in the United States,” continued Murphy. “We look forward to launching these projects and helping other customers expand their global influencer footprint.”

