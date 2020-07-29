Acepodia to Present at the Inaugural LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acepodia, a biotechnology company developing cancer immunotherapies based on its novel Antibody-Cell Conjugation (ACC) and off-the-shelf NK (oNK) technology today announced it will participate in the LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium, taking place August 4-5, 2020. The company will deliver a corporate update to potential investors and strategic partners among other various relevant audiences. The corporate update will cover recent and upcoming Company milestones, as well as the clinical progress of the Company’s lead drug candidate, ACE1702, an anti-HER2 antibody-conjugated allogeneic, off-the-shelf NK cell therapy in phase 1 clinical studies for treatment of HER2-expressing solid tumors.

Presentation Details: Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2020 Time: 11:00am ET Registration: Register Here

About the LifeSci Partners Private Company Virtual Summer Symposium

LifeSci Partners is hosting its inaugural Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium on August 4 and 5, 2020. The Symposium will feature presentations by executives from more than 130 private healthcare companies in both the biopharma and medical device sectors as well as panel discussions with healthcare industry leaders, venture capital and investment communities. The format will include 25-minute presentations from each participating company followed by a moderated question and answer segment.

About Acepodia

Acepodia is a privately held U.S.-Taiwan biotechnology company reshaping the field of cell therapies through a flexible and integrated approach to biologic design with a primary focus on oncology. The Company’s platform is rooted in its proprietary off-the-shelf natural killer cell line (oNK) that has been selected for its potent anti-tumor activity. Acepodia’s drug development platform is designed to augment oNK cells’ tumor affinity through both chimeric antigen receptor technology and its unique ACC (Antibody-Cell Conjugation) technology that links tumor-targeting antibodies to the surface proteins of oNK cells.

Investor Contact

Spike Lo

Acepodia

886 (2) 2697-6100

spike@acepodiabio.com