Global Arbitration Review Recognizes FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon as Leaders on 2020 Expert Witness Firms’ Power Index Rankings

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Global Arbitration Review (“GAR”) has recognized the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary as top expert witness firms in its annual GAR 100 Expert Witness Firms’ Power Index .



FTI Consulting ranked first, and Compass Lexecon ranked third among all firms. According to GAR’s analysis, FTI Consulting continues to lead the ranks with 29 expert witnesses recognized by Who’s Who Legal and recorded more than 90 construction hearings to date, the most of any firm. Compass Lexecon remains the number one firm for energy, with 32 hearings recorded. Compass Lexecon is also credited with having the most investor-state cases, with 28 hearings logged.

This year, GAR’s Power Index collected information directly from expert firms via questionnaires instead of requesting the data from the GAR 100 law firms. The model assesses the volume and value of two years’ worth of hearings, as well as the reputational influence of their members, which is measured using the 2020 editions of Who’s Who Legal: Arbitration and Who’s Who Legal Thought Leaders: Arbitration.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com