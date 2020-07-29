Contentful releases free plan for digital builders to support the COVID-accelerated shift to the digital-first economy

The “free forever” platform helps developers create digital experiences faster

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contentful today announced a new Community Plan that provides those who build digital experiences with an unprecedented level of free access to Contentful’s industry-leading content platform. Contentful’s community of more than 400,000 users gain new technology capabilities, training and resources to build and launch digital experiences across all channels, including websites, mobile apps, wearable devices and digital displays.



COVID-19 forced businesses to pivot their primary means of customer engagement to digital channels. This shift put pressure on builders — developers, designers and content creators — to create and deliver digital experiences at a record pace. Contentful is helping digital builders and businesses get started quickly and easily by removing the friction of a software trial with a “free forever” plan and expanded educational resources.

“The pandemic has put tremendous pressure on businesses to expand their digital capabilities even more quickly,” said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful. “To create the next generation of digital experiences, builders need modern tools and training that makes it easy to learn new technologies. We believe everyone should be able to build without friction, so our new community plan offers free-forever access to the industry’s leading content platform, coupled with a great learning program. This will help more organizations enter the digital-first era with digital-fast capabilities.”

Contentful is a pioneer in cloud-native, API-first, open platforms that make up the modern technology stack. It enables an agile approach to building and iterating on digital experiences that is five to nine times faster than building with traditional content management systems. Contentful last month announced $80 million in Series E funding, and its growing roster of customers includes 28% of the Fortune 500 and 2,200 paying customers worldwide.

Contentful’s Community Plan instantly upgraded 130,000 accounts to empower more developers with cutting-edge technology such as GraphQL, use of which by Contentful customers has increased 400% in the past year. Builders can immediately start using the platform with free training, free certification and free use of Contentful’s tools forever — no 14-day trial or credit card needed.

“The real value is when builders get a project live and grow its impact,” said Paolo Negri, CTO of Contentful. “With this offering, we’re giving builders the tools, training and infrastructure to do that without having to upgrade to a paid plan. More content types, more records and GraphQL, make this free plan more generous than some paid options offered by competitors.”

Contentful streamlines paid plans for growing and enterprise organizations

Contentful is also making it easier for businesses to upgrade as they grow with a streamlined self-service Team plan and expanded Enterprise options. These offerings align with customer needs throughout their digital journey and will make it easier for businesses to scale as they deliver content-driven digital experiences across more advanced use cases.

Teams and small businesses can accelerate development on a self-service plan that enables them to start building for free and then upgrade based on their project needs with just a credit card. This offering includes expanded authoring roles and locales to support basic publishing workflows.

“Contentful’s powerful APIs and user-friendly UI was instrumental in helping us build and launch Cloudflare TV on an aggressive timeline,” said Zaid Farooqui, Product Manager of Cloudflare, Inc.

Contentful’s Enterprise plans are tailored to support advanced use cases, with simplified pricing that scales with customer needs. These plans empower businesses to scale their content platform from one team or business unit to the whole organization, supporting seamless digital experiences at every phase of the customer lifecycle.

“Contentful’s enterprise-ready platform is a flexible, extensible solution that allows us to deliver the value our customers expect, quickly, even on the most advanced digital use cases,” said Matthew Morey, SVP of Technology at Valtech.

About Contentful

Contentful, the global leader in omnichannel content platforms, powers digital experiences for 28% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of leading global brands. It enables enterprises to deliver omnichannel digital experiences with greater speed and scale than with a traditional CMS. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, structures it for use in any digital channel, and integrates seamlessly with hundreds of other tools through open APIs. Companies such as Spotify, Urban Outfitters, Jack in the Box, The British Museum, Xoom, Lenovo and many others rely on Contentful’s content platform. For more information, visit https://www.contentful.com/ .

Assets

Media kit : contains logos, photos, illustrations and video

Media Contact

Tanya Carlsson

Offleash PR for Contentful

contentful@offleashpr.com

707.529.6139



