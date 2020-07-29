Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Foreign minister highlights partnership agreement

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 29 - Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs Tête António said Tuesday in Luanda that the country pays particular attention to the partnership agreements it signed with other countries and various international organisations.,

This was during an extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers of the Organisation of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

The videoconference meeting was held from Banjul, under the minister of Finance and Economic Affairs of Gambia, in his capacity as chairperson of the Council.

In his speech, the Angolan top diplomat said that the solidarity spirit and mutual interest will make the negotiations  on  Post-Cotonou Agreement reach its goals.

Tête António,  who stressed the country’s availability to host the 10th Conference of OACPS in 20222, acknowledged the work done by  negotiators on the progress of the discussions, aimed to achieve the post-Cotonou deal, despite existing pending issues.

He also praised the report on 100-day term of the current general secretary, the ambassador Georges Chikoti.

This includes the speed-up he showed along with his team, despite constraints due to Covid-19 pandemic,  aimed at boosting the organisation in the international scenario.

Addressing an opening ceremony, the secretary general of the organisation, Georges Chikoti, spoke of the main activities performed in the first 100 days.

The official highlighted the coming in force of the Georgetown Revised Agreement on April 5, the change of the name  to Organisation of Africa, Caribbean and Pacific States, as well as the creation of the Environment and Climate Department.

Chikoti regretted the covid-19 impact on the secretariat activities, which caused changes and innovations on its plans, giving way to online meetings.

 

During the meeting, the minister analysed the state of the post- Cotonou agreement negotiations, with stress to the issues related to sex orientation and gender identity and tax governance.

As for the tax, the minister agreed to put in place a bilateral and international dialogue partnership on the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing.

The meeting also discussed the peace, security, good governance, migration and mobility issues.

OACPS was created in 1975 under Georgetown Agreement, with focus on the sustainable development of its member states and gradual integration in global economy.

