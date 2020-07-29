Gilat Awarded Cellular Backhaul Project for Kcell, Kazakhstan's Largest Mobile Network Operator

Gilat will provide connectivity starting with hundreds of rural villages, in partnership with Kazakhstan's recognized service provider, TelService LTD, to satisfy the “Digital Kazakhstan” government program

/EIN News/ -- PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announces the award of a cellular backhaul project for Kcell, Kazakhstan's largest Mobile Network Operator (MNO). Gilat will provide connectivity starting with hundreds of rural villages, in partnership with Kazakhstan's recognized service provider, TelService LTD, to satisfy the “Digital Kazakhstan” government program.



"We are pleased to be utilizing Gilat's globally recognized cellular backhaul solution over satellite, to provide rural coverage to the villages which require voice and data services," said Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Askar Yesserkegenov at Kcell. "We are honored to be part of the 'Digital Kazakhstan' government program and support the goal of accelerating the economic growth and enhancing the living conditions of the rural population."

"TelService LTD chose to provide the expansion of Kcell's coverage program with Gilat's platform for cellular backhaul, due to the high quality, performance and spectral- efficiency of Gilat's solution," said General Director, Mr. Vyacheslav Peretyatko at TelService LTD. "We are pleased to expand our relationship with Gilat and are excited to leverage Gilat's future-ready platform for increased business in the region."

"Gilat is most pleased with its partner, TelService LTD, its competent engineers and its ability to quickly roll-out the project, overcoming tough restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Barak Lerer, Regional Vice President EMEA at Gilat. "We are honored to include Kcell among the leading global MNOs who are using Gilat's solution to provide high-quality connectivity to people in the most remote areas of the world."

About Kcell

Kcell provides mobile voice telecommunications services, messaging services, value-added services such as multimedia and mobile content services, as well as data transmission services including internet access. It has two brands: the Kcell brand, which is targeted primarily at corporate subscribers (including government subscribers), and the Activ brand, which is targeted primarily at mass market subscribers. The Company offers its services through its extensive, high quality network, which covers substantially all of the populated territory of Kazakhstan.



Kcell plans to continue investing in the deployment of its 3G/4G network to expand coverage and to introduce high quality services. Kcell aims to provide high quality services at competitive prices, expand its offering of products and services, while maintaining the high quality of its network and enhancing its brand value. For more information, please visit: https://www.kcell.kz/en/article/about

About TelService LTD

TelService LTD provides digitall satellite channels since 2005 for Kazakhstan Mobile Operators, Gaz&Oil Companies and has more than 300 VSAT terminals.



In August 2016, TelService opened a branch in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and since then provides service to all Mobile Operators and Mining companies.



Since May 2017, TelService has been providing satellite services in order to make the Internet available for railway passengers.



TelService LTD plans to continue providing satellite services for the “Digital Kazakhstan” government program.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high-value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud-based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high-performance on-the-move antennas, and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications, including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense, and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

